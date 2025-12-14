New York, Los Angeles law enforcement on alert in wake of Bondi Beach fatal shooting

Police officers stand along a security cordon at a crime scene at Bondi Beach following a terrorist attack. (Claudio Galdames Alarcon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Security is being ramped up for the first night of Hanukkah in New York City and Los Angeles as law enforcement agencies went on high alert following a mass shooting at a Jewish celebration in Bondi Beach, Australia, Sunday that killed 11 people in what New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said was an attack “designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.”

The New York City and Suffolk County, New York, police departments announced on Sunday that extra officers are being deployed to local Hanukkah events.

New York law enforcement officials said that while there have been no credible threats locally connected to the mass shooting in Australia, extra officers will be patrolling public Hanukkah celebrations “out of an abundance of caution.”

Hanukkah, which lasts eight days and is one of the most widely observed Jewish holidays, begins at sundown on Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration,” the NYPD said in a statement. “We are in touch with our Australian partners, and at this time, we see no nexus to NYC.”

On Long Island, New York, the Suffolk County Police Department said it also plans to beef up security at public Hanukkah events, and noted it is monitoring developments following the mass shooting in Australia.

“While there are no threats locally, the department is in constant contact with its law enforcement partners,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina and County Executive Ed Romaine said in a joint statement posted online. “As always, the department has stepped up patrols around religious institutions during the holidays and has now enhanced those efforts. We are reaching out to Jewish community leaders and ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.”

In California, the Los Angeles Police Department said it is providing extra patrols at Jewish facilities, schools, synagogues, and at Hanukkah events in the city.  

“While there is no known threat to Los Angeles at this time, the LAPD remains vigilant and committed to protecting our diverse communities. As part of this commitment, the LAPD will provide extra patrols at Jewish facilities, schools, synagogues, and at Hanukkah events throughout the city,” the LAPD statement said, in part.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish Community in Australia and here in Los Angeles, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the statement also said.

Beverly Hills also will assign extra patrols to all religious institutions and high-profile areas of the city, Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook told ABC News, adding that there is no known threat to the city. He further said that the city will focus surveillance cameras and drones on those high-profile areas of the city and any Hanukkah events. They will also have extra private security at events which are often used in Beverly Hills to augment sworn police, according to Stainbrook.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they likewise will increase their vigilance.

“We are actively assessing any potential threats to Los Angeles County and have increased patrol checks at critical facilities. All patrol personnel will be briefed to ensure heightened situational awareness and continued vigilance,” an LASD spokesperson told ABC News, in part. “In addition, we will be reaching out to our faith-based partners and community leaders to encourage the public to promptly report any suspicious activity.”

Two gunmen opened fire at Australia’s Bondi Beach Sunday in an attack that targeted a Jewish event, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said, adding that police had designated the shooting as a “terrorism event.”

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah,” Minns said at a press conference on Sunday. 

At least 10 shot, 1 fatally, at Michigan church set on fire by the gunman: Police
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people were shot Sunday during a packed service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, police said.

At least 10 parishioners were shot, including one who was killed, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said at a news conference. Renye said two other victims were in critical condition and that the gunman, a 40-year-old man, was killed in a gunfight with police.

The church was deliberately set on fire by the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, Renye said.

“We do believe we will find additional victims once we have that scene secured,” Renye said.

The attack unfolded at 10:25 a.m. and more than 100 people were attending the service, according to Renye.

“He ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots,” Renye said of the suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI responded to the incident.

Fire set in the aftermath of the shooting grew to a five-alarm blaze that caused a partial collapse of the structure, according to law enforcement officials. Just before 1 p.m., authorities said the fire had been extinguished.

An ABC News source briefed on the investigation said detectives are urgently working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Investigators are working to learn whether the church had been the target of threats in recent months and looking to see whether the timing could be connected to the death on Saturday of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 101 years old.

Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City, church spokesperson Candice Madsen said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said he’s been briefed on the shooting and fire, writing Sunday on social media, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump said.

Trump also wrote that the FBI is leading the investigation efforts. Trump said that while the suspect is dead, there is “still a lot to learn.”

Vice President JD Vance posted his own statement on social media, calling the shooting and fire at an LDS church “awful.” He said the “entire” Trump administration is monitoring the incident.

“Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders,” Vance wrote.

Shortly after the shooting, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X, “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her “heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community” in a statement on X.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said. “I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Grand Blanc close.”

Renye said during Sunday’s news conference that the FBI has assigned more than 100 agents to help in the investigation.

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesperson Doug Anderson issued a statement confirming that the gunman opened fire on the congregation during Sunday worship services.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected,” Anderson said. “We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

For years, law enforcement and homeland security experts have been warning that religious institutions across the board are being targeted for acts of violence.

“We can all agree that our houses of worship should be safe places for people to exercise their freedom of religion but right now we are increasingly seeing them being targets for violence — and not just attacks any one faith,” Michael Masters, who oversees security operations for the main U.S. network of Jewish schools and synagogues, told ABC News. “Attacks against religious institutions are attacks against our democracy as a whole.”

Masters said there has been an increase in targeted attacks across the faith-based community over the past several years.

“This is something we’ve been working to prepare for in the Jewish community for many years. In the current threat environment, the offenders are often not distinguishing. There’s the Jewish community, the Sikh community, the Annunciation church and now the LDS church in Michigan,” he said.

Newborn girl left at subway station in Midtown Manhattan: Police
<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_wabcsubwaybaby_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. WABC</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — A newborn girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket at a subway station in Midtown Manhattan during New York City's Monday morning rush hour, authorities said.</p><p>The baby was found just before 9:30 a.m. on a staircase leading to a train platform at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, the New York Police Department said.</p><p>The infant was reported via an anonymous tip, and NYPD and fire personnel responded, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told reporters.</p><p>The baby was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital and she was admitted in stable condition, police said.</p><p>"I'm calling it the miracle on 34th Street, maybe just a little earlier," Crichlow said.</p><p>"Just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby," he added.</p><p>The investigation is ongoing, police said.</p><p><em>ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway&nbsp;contributed to this report.</em></p>

76-year-old man stabbed, 77-year-old wife severely burned in ‘horrific double homicide’ in NYC: Police
WABC

(NEW YORK) — New York City police are searching for a man on parole who allegedly broke into a Queens home, killed a couple and set their house on fire, authorities said.

Frank Olton, 76, was found on Monday tied to a pole in his basement suffering from multiple stab wounds, and his wife Maureen Olton, 77, was found on the house’s first floor, severely burned, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The Oltons’ son, a New York City Fire Department paramedic, was alerted to the fire by an alarm system and he responded to the house, police said.

There’s no known connection between the victims and the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, Tisch said.

Detectives believe the suspect spent five hours in the victims’ house, according to sources, likely searching for property to steal before setting it ablaze. Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the home around 3 p.m., police said.

Witnesses reported a man knocking on a neighbor’s door on Monday morning, asking to charge his phone, Tisch said, and that neighbor turned the suspect away. Surveillance video showed the suspect going to the victims’ house and Frank Olton letting him in, according to the commissioner.

Tisch called the crime a “horrific double homicide, robbery and arson.”

She said police are asking for the public’s help to find McGriff, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

McGriff, who is out on parole for first-degree robbery, “has a lengthy violent criminal history stretching back 30 years,” Tisch said. He failed to register as a sex offender in November 2024 “which should have violated his parole,” she said, and he is also wanted for two robberies in Manhattan this summer.

“This suspect’s MO is to go door-to-door asking for some kind of assistance until he can gain entry — so do not allow anyone you don’t know or who you are not expecting into your home,” she stressed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.