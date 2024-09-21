New York Magazine places reporter on leave after alleged relationship with RFK Jr.
(NEW YORK) — New York Magazine placed its Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi, on leave this week after it learned she allegedly “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign,” the outlet said in a statement.
According to the news outlet Status, the relationship was allegedly with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate who suspended his campaign last month and endorsed former President Donald Trump.
In its statement, New York Magazine did not name Kennedy, and a spokeswoman for the outlet did not respond to an ABC News request to confirm that he is in fact the subject in question.
But in statements, neither Nuzzi nor a Kennedy representative denied Status’ reporting that Kennedy was involved.
“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” Nuzzi said in a statement. “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”
Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy spokeswoman, told ABC News in a statement, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”
Spear did not respond to a follow-up question about whether Kennedy denies the allegation of a romantic relationship.
A profile by Nuzzi of Kennedy, in which she hiked with the candidate near his southern California home, published in November.
At the time, Kennedy had recently dropped his Democratic presidential bid to run as an independent and was polling promisingly in swing states.
But a cash shortage and a wave of unflattering headlines blunted his campaign.
Kennedy is married to the actress Cheryl Hines, who has not commented publicly on the alleged relationship.
Nuzzi’s ex-fiancée, Ryan Lizza, Politico’s Chief Washington Correspondent, wrote in the Friday’s “Playbook” newsletter, “Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancee, my editors and I have agreed that I won’t be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at POLITICO.”
(NEW YORK) — As former President Donald Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance, faces renewed scrutiny over his previous comments criticizing childless individuals, an unearthed 2021 interview shows the Ohio senator advocating for higher taxes on Americans without children.
The comments came in a 2021 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, where Kirk, the CEO of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, was discussing how Republicans could shift public perception of certain conservative ideas from “unthinkable” to accepted policy.
“So JD … what are you going to do to change this conversation? Everything we have to do should be about moving ideas from unthinkable, to sensible, to popular, to policy,” said Kirk, according to a video of the interview obtained by ABC News.
In response, Vance, who at the time had not yet officially launched his 2022 Senate campaign, suggested that the country needed to “reward the things that we think are good” and “punish the things that we think are bad” — before suggesting that individuals without children should be taxed at a higher rate than those with children.
“So, you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good,” Vance said in the interview, which is no longer public on Kirk’s channel. “If you are making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower tax rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
In response to Vance’s comments, Vance spokesperson William Martin told ABC News, “The policy Senator Vance proposed is basically no different than the Child Tax Credit, which Democrats unanimously support.”
Vance made the comments during a March 2021 appearance on Kirk’s show, but the YouTube page for the episode now reads, “This video has been removed by the uploader,” and the interview is also no longer accessible on Kirk’s podcast Rumble account or on other podcast services.
The video appeared to be public as recently as February of this year, but it was no longer accessible by Wednesday, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. ABC News located an audio version of the interview that remained online, but not on a website run by Kirk.
A spokesperson for Kirk told ABC News that earlier this year, multiple long-form videos on Kirk’s channel were removed due to a reorganization of the page and that the removal of Vance’s 2021 interview had nothing to do with his selection as vice president.
In recent days, Vance has faced criticism over other previous public comments he’s made, including comments made in 2021 in which he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership due to her not having biological children — despite Harris having two stepchildren.
“We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats” who are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too,” Vance said in the 2021 interview on Fox News.
As examples, Vance cited Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who adopted twins in 2021.
In response to criticism over his “childless cat lady” comment, Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said the senator’s words have been “twisted.”
“Once again, the leftwing media have twisted Senator Vance’s words and spun up a false narrative about his position on the issues,” Van Kirk said. “The only childlessness we should be talking about are the childless parents who lost their kids to the murderous thugs and deadly fentanyl coming across Kamala’s southern border.”
Speaking at a conservative organization called the Intercollegiate Studies Institute in 2021, Vance also argued that parents should have the ability to cast additional votes on behalf of their children.
“A lot of people are unable to have kids for very complicated and important reasons … there are people, of course, for biological reasons, medical reasons that can’t have children — the target of these remarks is not them,” Vance said, prefacing his argument.
“Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power — you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic — than people who don’t have kids,” Vance argued.
“Let’s face the consequences and the reality: If you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice,” he said.
Vance, who was announced as Trump’s running mate last week, has three children with his wife Usha.
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department’s top watchdog issued a report Wednesday criticizing former Attorney General Bill Barr’s management of the aggressive law enforcement response to protests in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2020 that turned violent in the wake the murder of George Floyd.
While DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined Barr was not personally involved in the controversial clearing of Lafayette Park to make way for former President Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church on June 20, 2020, the 168-page report levels numerous criticisms regarding the “chaotic and disorganized” response by Barr and other DOJ leaders to the civil unrest that shook the nation’s capital.
“We were troubled by the Department leadership’s decision-making that required DOJ law enforcement agents and elite tactical units to perform missions for which they lacked the proper equipment and training,” the report says. “Multiple witnesses also told us that leadership did not timely and effectively communicate these deployment decisions to subordinates and non-DOJ agencies involved in the response.”
The report specifically singles out Barr’s efforts to show the DOJ could reign in the violence and vandalism surrounding the protests without military intervention, saying he “pressed DOJ law enforcement components to deploy personnel without sufficient attention to whether those personnel were properly trained or equipped for their mission.”
For example, the report confirms that Bureau of Prisons personnel deployed to respond to the unrest lacked jackets that had insignia identifying them as law enforcement personnel, which gained significant press attention and garnered harsh criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups. However, the review confirmed “that the lack of such markings was due to the fact that the BOP does not traditionally deploy personnel in a public-facing role outside the prison setting,” and not due to a deliberate effort to conceal the officers’ identities.
The review also scrutinizes the FBI’s deployment of personnel during the period between June 1 and June 3, following violent protests near the White House and a fire at St. John’s Church that led to former President Trump temporarily sheltering in the White House’s bunker on May 29.
According to the report, the deployment “lacked adequate planning, failed to provide sufficient guidance to personnel regarding their mission and legal authorities, and, by sending armed agents to respond to civil unrest for which they lacked the proper training or equipment, created safety and security risks for the agents and the public.”
“While we recognize that the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder was a highly unusual situation that presented significant challenges the Department does not typically face, ensuring the safety of its personnel and the public should remain its utmost priority,” the report further said. “In the midst of a crisis, during pressure-filled moments when leadership must make hard decisions with little time to fully assess collateral and unintended consequences, the time-tested law enforcement practices and procedures that were collectively developed, after careful and calm deliberation, can and should be the first and most trusted resource for Department leadership.”
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon at his Bedminster golf club — his second in a week — as the campaign continues to pressure Vice President Kamala Harris to do interviews and answer reporter questions.
Trump began by highlighting inflation and hitting Harris on the cost of grocery prices as he stood between two tables full of food store items such as cereal, deli meat, milk, eggs, baby formula and bread with a sign saying, “Price Increases since Kamala Harris took office.”
“Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a Day 1 priority for her. It’s going to be Day 1. But Day 1, really, for Kamala was three and a half years ago. Where has she been?” Trump said.
He ticked off a long list of what he said were higher costs for a variety of common grocery items but offered no sourcing, other than claiming they came from “the government.”
Inflation peaked at 9.1% during the Biden-Harris administration but since cooled to 2.9% in July compared to a year ago — the lowest inflation reading since March 2021.
He eventually started veered off into talking about immigration, energy and other favorite topics, including attacks on Harris, speaking for more than 30 minutes without taking any questions.
Thursday’s news conference follows one that Trump held at his Mar-a-Lago estate last Thursday, fielding questions for more than an hour on a range of topics including his recent attacks on Harris, immigration and reproductive rights.
During the long and, at times, rambling exchange with reporters, Trump often pushed false claims on several topics, including the outcome of the 2020 election and size of the crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally before the attacks on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
“She refuses to do any interviews or press conferences, almost 30 days now, she has not done an interview,” Trump said of Harris on Wednesday in North Carolina. “You know why she hasn’t done an interview? Because she’s not smart. She’s not intelligent,” he said.
His campaign says she’s trying to “duck and hide” from the news media.
Trump’s recent news conferences appear to be part of the campaign’s attempt to draw a contrast between the two candidates.
“She hasn’t done an interview — she can’t do an interview,” Trump claimed during his Mar-a-Lago press conference last week.
He added that he “look[s] forward to the debates” as a way to “set the record straight.”
The Harris campaign has been using Trump’s news conferences to highlight flubs he has made and criticize policies he advocates.
“Trump did the only thing he knows how to do — he went out and lied, made up stories, mixed up dates, attacked the media, and, overall, reminded Americans that he is a deeply unwell man,” the Harris campaign said in a statement reacting to Trump’s news conference.
During her time out on the campaign trail since announcing her White House bid, Harris has held a few exchanges with reporters aboard Air Force Two and answered a few shouted questions; however, her campaign says she will participate in a sit-down interview before the end of the month.
“We will commit to directly engage with the voters that are actually gonna decide this election and that is gonna be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets we have at our disposal,” Michael Tyler, communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign, said on CNN Wednesday when pressed multiple times to commit to press conferences and media interviews.
Though she hasn’t made herself as available to the media as the former president, Harris did spend the week with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, crisscrossing the country visiting battleground states.
Trump just visited the solidly conservative state of Montana to stump for GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy last week, and is holding a rally in battleground Pennsylvania over the weekend.