New York schools may implement cellphone ban

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Cellphones will no longer be allowed in New York schools if Gov. Kathy Hochul gets her way.

The New York governor announced on Tuesday a proposal to ban smartphones from hallways, classrooms and during lunchtime.

“We are not developing the skills we need because kids are distracted by cellphones,” Hochul said during a budget address in Albany. “I am announcing today a proposal that will transform our classrooms, return them to a place of learning.”

By restricting the use of devices from “bell to bell,” Hochul said schools will be distraction-free, allowing students to focus solely on learning.

“Our kids will be finally free from the endless disruptions from social media and all the mental health pressures that come from it,” Hochul said.

Students who have medical needs or are non-English speakers will still be permitted to use their cellphones at school. If approved, the governor said school districts will have the flexibility on how they interpret the policy.

The proposal will require approval by the state Legislature, since Hochul introduced it during her state budget instead of issuing an executive order.

Previously, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said he was exploring a cellphone ban for city public schools, but Mayor Eric Adams said it required more study.

Eight states have already implemented cellphone restrictions to some degree in schools, including California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

