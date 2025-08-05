New York senators urge immediate action to fix the 9/11 health program as survivors face delays

Ron Agam/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 24 years after the 9/11 attacks, New York lawmakers say the health program created to care for survivors and responders is faltering and they’re demanding answers.

In a new letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand raised concerns about staffing shortages, frozen research grants and ongoing communication blackouts at the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), which provides care to more than 140,000 people exposed to toxic dust at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“This is unacceptable,” the senators wrote. “Individuals with 9/11-related conditions should not have to rely on repeated uproars from the public and the media to obtain the care they are owed under the law and so desperately need.”

The senators pointed to a pattern of administrative setbacks over the past six months, including a hiring freeze, restrictions on staff travel, and the halting of key steering committee meetings. While some staff have been reinstated, they noted that the program still operates with fewer people than when Secretary Kennedy took office in February
The WTCHP was created under the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act to provide long-term medical monitoring and treatment to those impacted by the attacks.

Last year alone, enrollment grew by 10,000 people and at least that many more are expected to enroll in the coming year, according to Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act, an advocacy group for 9/11 responders and survivors. But with only 80 staff members currently supporting the program — down from the authorized level of 138 — advocates say delays in care and treatment approvals are growing worse.

“I have always fought to keep the funding and maintaining of the World Trade Center Health Program a bipartisan cause, and while I continue to look for a Republican partner in the Senate, I am proud of the strong partnership I have with Representative Garbarino and his House Republican colleagues,” Senator Gillibrand said in a statement to ABC News.

She added, “Right now, the main issue is the care of the responders and survivors who put their lives on the line when our nation was in its darkest hour. We are seeing deep logistical issues in the program that Secretary Kennedy must address. The ball is in his court for how we can best assess next steps so that responders and survivors continue to receive the lifesaving care that this program provides and that they deserve.”

One critical concern the letter points to is the lack of communication. The senators say in the letter that an ongoing “temporary” communications ban, which is now in its eighth month, has disrupted routine meetings and cut off vital feedback from the 9/11 community. The senators say program staff are also barred from traveling to monitor clinics and contractors, which lawmakers warn could result in billing delays and lapses in care.

Also on pause is the petition process that allows for the consideration of adding new illnesses to the list of covered 9/11-related health problems, including cardiac and autoimmune condition, according to the senator’s letter. The program had promised decisions by March, but none have been announced.

The senators also questioned how a planned reorganization, which involves moving the WTCHP under a new agency called the Administration for Healthy America, will affect staffing, research and oversight.

Many 9/11 health advocates applauded the letter, agreeing it’s time to get the program moving after months of inaction.

“Given Secretary Kennedy’s record of chaos for the first six months of his administration and with the 24th Anniversary of 9/11 just a few weeks away, Senators Gillibrand and Schumer are calling attention to continuing issues with the World Trade Center Health Program that the Secretary must address,” said Benjamin Chevat, the executive director of Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act.

John Feal, a prominent 9/11 advocate and founder of the FealGood Foundation, said he is also grateful to the senators for their support of survivors.

“We shouldn’t keep having to have this conversation,” Feal said. “Kennedy needs to be held accountable, and I hope he honors this program and protects it from future cuts.”

Gary Smiley, a former firefighter who is a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center and now the WTC fire inspector’s liaison, agreed that Kennedy has not done enough for the program.

“The administration has promised us time and time again that this communications pause was temporary. Eight months is not temporary. Eight months is a failure to act,” Smiley said.

ABC News reached out to HHS for a response but did not receive one immediately. However, at a senate hearing in May, Kennedy acknowledged of the program that “We made a couple of mistakes,” and promised to address them.

“With the 24th anniversary of 9/11 approaching,” the senators wrote, “we must do everything in our power to uphold our promises to those still suffering from the aftermath of that day.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elderly man killed while saving turtle on Florida interstate
Elderly man killed while saving turtle on Florida interstate
Florida Department of Transportation

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) — A 77-year-old Vermont man was killed on Sunday afternoon while attempting to rescue a turtle on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, Florida, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Sebastian Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was crossing the lanes when a chain-reaction crash unfolded, investigators said. A Miami woman driving a vehicle slowed down to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but a Dodge Ram pickup truck behind her failed to brake in time, authorities noted.

The pickup truck rear-ended the first vehicle, which then veered off the road, crashed through a fence and came to rest on the west side, according to authorities. The Ram continued southbound and struck the Vermont man, who was thrown to the left shoulder of the highway, officials said.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials noted.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as a 53-year-old Port St. Lucie man, and the occupants of the other vehicle — a 44-year-old woman and her 49-year-old male passenger — were not injured in the crash, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed following the incident while authorities investigated.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student disappears after leaving bar, search continues
22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student disappears after leaving bar, search continues
La Crosse Police Department

(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — Wisconsin officials continue to search for a 22-year-old graduate student who disappeared after leaving a bar early Sunday morning, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Eliotte Heinz, a graduate student at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:22 a.m. near the Mississippi River, police said. According to her missing person poster, Heinz was allegedly seen leaving Bronco’s Bar in La Crosse at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police, along with Heinz’s family and friends, have made “several attempts to locate her with no success,” officials said in a statement on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police said the search for Heinz remains active, with “numerous resources” being utilized as they continue to receive tips.

Members of the community gathered on Tuesday to search for Heinz and hand out copies of her missing person poster.

Heinz’s family is asking for residents in the area to review home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., saying “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

“The outpouring of supporting in the search efforts for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the family said in a statement shared on the university’s social media.

The family also said the “most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media.”

Brielle Handrich, who went to high school with Heinz, told La Crosse ABC affiliate WXOW she hopes Heinz is “out there fighting her battle” and “knows that there’s people out there searching.”

Heinz is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 106 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts, officials said.

Anyone who has any information on Heinz or her whereabouts should contact the La Crosse Police Department’s nonemergency line at 608-782-7575.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Another hole has formed at Yellowstone National Park, geologists say
Another hole has formed at Yellowstone National Park, geologists say
Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images

(WYOMING) — More geological changes are occurring at Yellowstone National Park, as another hole forms in one of the park’s basins.

The hole is a blue water spring, discovered by geologists in April as they conducted routine maintenance of temperature logging stations at Norris Geyser Basin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The pool, located in the Porcelain Basin sub-basin west of a patch of vegetation known as “Tree Island,” was not there during their last visit to the area in the fall, according to the USGS.

The water is light blue in color and is about 1 foot deep below the rim. It’s geological features indicate it formed as a result of a hydrothermal explosion — an event caused by pressure changes that result from the transition of liquid water to steam, according to the USGS.

The pool measures about 13 feet in diameter and is surrounded by numerous small rocks about 1 foot across. The rocks are covered by light gray, sandy mud.

It is “not surprising” that a hydrothermal explosion occurred at the site, as it has happened several times in recent decades, according to the USGS. The North Geyser Basin is the “most dynamic” area in Yellowstone, the agency said.

High-resolution satellite imagery indicates that the hole was not present on Dec. 19, but images taken on Jan. 6 show a depression that had formed in the area. By Feb. 13, the pool had been filled with water, the satellite images show.

More will hydrothermal explosions will likely be recorded, as a monitoring station installed in 2023 can detect geophysical data indicating an explosion.

In April 2024, a “small” explosion at the Porcelain Terrace left a crater measuring several feet across in diameter, according to the USGS.

A hole that formed in Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin, near Old Faithful, in July 2024 was also attributed to a hydrothermal explosion, according to the National Park Service.

While that hole likely formed in a single major explosive event, the newest thermal feature appears to have formed by multiple small events that initially threw rocks but later threw silica mud a short distance, creating a small pit that became filled with silica-rich water.

Geologists estimate that the feature probably started to develop on Dec. 25, with further activity occurring through late January and early February, according to the USGS.

Beneath Yellowstone National Park lies a complex and extensive volcanic system. The park is thoroughly monitored by the USGS and the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.