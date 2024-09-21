New York state reports 1st human case of EEE in nearly a decade

New York state reports 1st human case of EEE in nearly a decade
(NEW YORK) — New York state reported its first case of eastern equine encephalitis in nearly a decade on Friday.

The rare mosquito-borne virus was detected in Ulster County, the New York State Department of Health said. The individual is hospitalized, it said.

The Ulster County Department of Health is currently investigating the case, which marks the first case of EEE confirmed in New York state since 2015, health officials said.

“Eastern equine encephalitis is a serious and fatal mosquito-borne disease with no vaccine,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. “Even though temperatures are getting cooler, mosquito-borne illnesses are still a risk and New Yorkers must be cautious.”

The human case comes after a case of EEE was confirmed in a horse in Ulster County in August, the state health department said. Earlier this month, two emus in New York’s Rensselaer County also tested positive for the virus, which does not spread directly from birds to humans, the department said.

The latest human EEE case in New York brings the national tally to at least 11 so far this year, according to an ABC News tally. The national yearly average is 11, with most cases occurring in eastern or Gulf Coast states.

Beyond New York, cases have been reported in at least six other states so far this year: Massachusetts, with four; New Hampshire, with two; and, with one each, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Between 2003 and 2023, there have been at least 196 EEE cases reported in the U.S., including 176 hospitalizations and 79 deaths.

The best way to prevent infection from the disease is to protect yourself from mosquito bites, including by using insect repellant, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear and taking steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

“With the first confirmed human case of eastern equine encephalitis in Ulster County, I urge residents to take the recommended precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the risk of infection,” Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said in a statement.

Most people infected with EEE do not develop symptoms. For those who do, symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes and drowsiness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately a third of all people who develop severe cases die, according to the CDC.

Majority of baby foods in US grocery stores may not meet health guidelines, study finds
(NEW YORK) — A new study of common baby foods sampled from grocery stores in the United States found that roughly two-thirds did not meet standards for healthy baby food set by the World Health Organization.

Researchers who led the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nutrients, said parents should be aware that although more convenient, packaged baby food should be eaten in moderation.

When possible financially and practically, kids’ diets should consist of whole foods, including grains, fruits and vegetables.

For the study, researchers looked at data on more than 600 infant and toddler food products sold in the top 10 grocery store chains in the U.S.

The products analyzed are intended for children ages 6 to 36 months, according to the study.

Of the more than 600 products, 70% did not meet protein requirements set by the WHO, and 25% failed to meet calorie recommendations.

When it came to sugar content, 44% of products exceeded sugar requirements and 74% contained added sugar or sweeteners, according to the study.

In addition, the study found that all of the products had at least one claim on their packaging that did not meet WHO standards.

Products that came in snack-size packaging were found by researchers to have the lowest nutritional compliance.

“These findings highlight that urgent work is needed to improve the nutritional quality of commercially produced infant and toddler foods in the United States,” the researchers wrote.

Emphasis on fresh, whole foods for kids

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that caregivers start to introduce solid foods to infants around 6 months of age.

Infants and toddlers should have no added sugars in their diets, including in drinks, according to the USDA.

As with adults, it’s important that kids eat a variety of foods, with an emphasis on foods that are non-processed.

For grains, the USDA recommends that parents and caregivers look closely at ingredient lists for words like “whole wheat flour” and “whole grain.”

Vegetables are important to vary and can be served to toddlers and infants in a variety of ways, including roasted, steamed or mashed, according to the USDA.

Fruits can be served to infants and toddlers fresh, frozen or canned, but should also include no added sugar, according to the USDA.

USDA guidelines also say foods high in sodium should be limited for infants and toddlers.

Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage after national inventory falls by 25% in July
(NEW YORK) — The American Red Cross said Monday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and extreme heat may be partly to blame.

In a press release, the organization said its national blood inventory fell by more than 25% since July 1.

Rolling heat waves and record temperatures have impacted more than 100 drives in the last month in every state where the Red Cross collects blood. This has led to drives ending early or being canceled and fewer people donating and has contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 donations in July, based on projected hospital need, according to the Red Cross.

This is in addition to other factors that typically limit blood donations during the summer, such as travel and seasonal activities, the group said.

The Red Cross also suspects that August also will threaten replenishment of the available blood supply due to the start of peak Atlantic hurricane season, which often leads to flooding and power outages that can cancel blood drives and otherwise lead to low donor turnout.

The Red Cross said it supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood donations.

“When we start to have a shortfall in donations that has a really significant impact,” Dr. Baia Lasky, division chief medical officer for the Red Cross, told ABC News. ” This time of year is challenging for us. The demand for blood is constant throughout the year whether its trauma patients, cancer patients.”

Donors with Type O blood are the most needed right now, according to the Red Cross, for two reasons. Type O is the most common blood type, meaning that most people in need of blood will need type O blood.

Secondly, those with an O negative blood type are so-called “universal donors,” meaning their donations can be used in transfusions for any patient with any blood type.

Because the supply of O blood is currently very low, the Red Cross said it had had to reduce distributions of that type to hospitals.

“We will welcome anyone of any blood type, but O negative is considered universal and O positive is nearly universal,” Lasky said. “It’s the most transfused blood type and for patients with unknown blood type for emergency transfusion.”

She also said that the Red Cross is looking for platelet donations, which have a shelf life of five days, and are often critical for trauma and cancer patients.

This is not the first time the American Red Cross has warned of the risk of a blood supply shortage. Earlier this year, the organization it was seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years, something it is still experiencing.

According to the Red Cross, only 3% of age-eligible people, or about 6.8 million Americans, donate blood every year.

In an attempt to increase donations, the Red Cross is offering anyone who donates blood by August 31 a $20 Amazon gift card by email.

“As you go about your summer plans, remember there are those who are in hospitals,” Lasky said. “Let’s save lives and we really need people to come out and donate.”

As FDA delays proposal to ban formaldehyde in hair relaxers, dermatologist shares safety tips for women
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed consideration of a long-anticipated proposal to ban formaldehyde (FA) in hair-relaxing products, which some studies have linked to certain types of cancers.

It is not clear when the agency plans to consider the proposed rule, which was first entered in the Unified Agenda, a government registry of actions that administrative agencies plan to issue, last October.

If enacted, the rule would “ban formaldehyde and other FA-releasing chemicals as an ingredient in hair smoothing or hair straightening products marketed in the United States,” according to the language entered in the Unified Agenda.

Frequent use of hair-straightening products that include chemicals like formaldehyde has been found in studies to put women at a higher risk for uterine cancer, a type of cancer that starts in the uterus and is a risk factor for anyone with a uterus but the risk increases with age, especially during and after menopause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 2022 study found an association that women who self-reported frequent use of hair straightening products were more than twice as likely to later develop uterine cancer than women who did not use the products.

The study found that Black women may be more affected by the increased risk of uterine cancer not because of their race, but due to the fact that they use chemical hair straightening products at a higher rate. Frequent use of the products was defined as more than four times in the previous year, according to the study, which included more than 33,000 women between the ages of 35 to 74.

Scientists caution that it’s not clear yet if these products cause cancer. For now, research only hints at a probable link.

Formaldehyde is described by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “colorless, flammable gas” that can cause “adverse health effects” with exposure. When used in hair smoothing products, the formaldehyde is released into the air as a gas when the products are heated.

The Department of Health and Human Services lists formaldehyde as a “known carcinogen.”

The FDA has previously issued a warning stating that the use of hair smoothing products in an area that is not properly ventilated could lead to a risk of a person inhaling formaldehyde. In the warning, the agency acknowledged it began receiving “inquiries from consumers and salon professionals” about the safety of formaldehyde in products as far back as 20 years ago.

Safety tips for women in the absence of a ban

Dr. Angela Lamb, a New York City-based dermatologist, told ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday that women should read labels on their own and ask their salon provider about the ingredients in the products they’re using prior to undergoing treatments like hair straightening.

The three key ingredients to look for are formaldehyde, methylene glycol, and formalin, according to Lamb.

“You want to make sure, if you’re at a salon and you’re using something, if you have any reactions, let your salon provider know,” she said.

According to the FDA, possible reactions that have been reported range from eye problems to headaches, dizziness, nausea, chest pain, vomiting, coughing, wheezing and throat soreness.

Consumers can report bad reactions to the FDA by phone and online.

Lamb said if women want to avoid formaldehyde-containing products completely, they can opt for heat-styling options like roller sets and presses.

With those options, no chemicals are involved at all, according to Lamb.

