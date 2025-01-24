Newark mayor says ICE ‘raided’ a business, as agents make arrests in other Northeast cities

(aire images/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Trump administration border czar Tom Homan recently promised to carry out “big raids” in sanctuary cities across the U.S. — and scenes of immigration authorities detaining migrants Thursday have rattled some residents in cities like Newark, Boston and New York City.

However, sources told ABC News the enforcement operations this week since President Donald Trump’s second inauguration are the type of routine immigration raids that have been customary of ICE for years.

In a post on X, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency had made a total of 538 arrests Thursday.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement on Thursday that ICE “raided” a business in the city and detained “undocumented residents, as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.”

In a press release, the mayor said one of the detainees was a veteran “who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned.”

“This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees ‘the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the mayor said. “Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized. I will be holding a press conference in alliance with partners ready and willing to defend and protect civil and human rights. Details to come.”

WABC also reported ICE made arrests in New York, including of an alleged MS-13 member on Wednesday.

In Massachusetts, WCVB reported ICE made arrests in Chelsea and East Boston on Wednesday.

Gov. Maura Healey said she supported the arrests of criminals regardless of their immigration status.

“I wouldn’t describe them as raids,” Healey told WCVB regarding the arrests.”What it seems to be, and what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals in our communities.”

Mattel apologizes for link to porn site on ‘Wicked’ movie doll boxes
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(EL SEGUNDO, Calif.) — Mattel has apologized after boxes for some of its new dolls from the movie “Wicked” included a link to a pornographic website.

The packages for the dolls were printed with a web address to an adult film site with the same name as the upcoming movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Customers who noticed the mistake shared images of the toy boxes on social media.

Mattel has apologized for the boxes, describing the link as a “misprint.”

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the toy company said in a statement.

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information,” the company added.

The movie comes out Nov. 22.

Missing Wisconsin kayaker likely faked his own death, fled to Europe; charges are possible: Sheriff
WBAY

(GREEN LAKE, Wis.) — A husband and father of three who vanished at a Wisconsin lake this summer may have faked his own death and fled to Eastern Europe, authorities said, and the sheriff is now urging the missing man to come forward.

“Our most important thing, for us, is to know that you’re safe,” Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said in his message to Ryan Borgwardt. “We can talk through all this and we can work things out.”

The case began on the morning of Aug. 12, when authorities learned Borgwardt, 45, hadn’t returned home and was last known to be on Green Lake, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Borgwardt last texted his wife on the night of Aug. 11, saying he was turning his kayak around and heading to shore soon, Podoll said.

Officials discovered Borgwardt’s overturned kayak and life jacket in the lake, authorities said, and they later found his fishing rod and tackle box.

Responders believed the missing dad drowned and they scoured the lake using divers, drones, sonar and cadaver K-9s, officials said.

“The search continued for about 54 days, with no sign of Ryan,” the sheriff said during a news conference on Friday. “Near daily drone searches were completed. And Bruce’s Legacy [a volunteer search organization] methodically searched approximately 1,500 acres. … Keith Cormican, [who leads] Bruce’s Legacy, sifted through hours and hours of sonar data and images.”

“Keith’s expertise and equipment led us to believe either something very odd occurred and Ryan was outside the area that had been searched, or something else had occurred,” the sheriff said.

The case took a turn in October when investigators discovered Borgwardt’s name had been checked by law enforcement in Canada on Aug. 13, the sheriff said.

Authorities also learned Borgwardt had been communicating with a woman from Uzbekistan, the sheriff said.

Other behavior included clearing his browsers the day he disappeared, inquiries about moving funds to foreign banks, getting a new life insurance policy, obtaining a new passport and replacing his laptop hard drive, the sheriff said.

“I was totally shocked,” Podoll told ABC News on Monday. “It was just unbelievable that we would have a case like this where some party actually staged his death.”

Authorities have stopped searching the lake.

“As far as we know, he’s someplace in Eastern Europe,” the sheriff told ABC News.

Investigators are “looking into what charges could be filed,” Podoll said, adding, “that’s a work in progress.”

Authorities hope to pursue restitution for the expenses of the search, the sheriff’s office said.

“He wasted a lot of my time and it cost me a lot of money,” Cormican of Bruce’s Legacy said.

Podoll said it’s not clear if Borgwardt was given help, and he urged anyone with information to come forward.

Podoll praised Borgwardt’s wife, whom he said was not involved, calling her “a very, very strong lady.”

“I was there when the sheriff broke the news to the whole family. And it was pretty, pretty heart-wrenching to see,” Cormican told ABC News. “I feel horrible for the family. They’re the ones that are going to really struggle.”

ABC News’ Karolina Rivas contributed to this report.

Beloved family tortoise found safe after LA fires
In this screen grab from a video released by the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station, a tortoise was sucessfully rescued after the owner’s home was destroyed by fire. Via San Dimas Sheriff’s Station/Instagram

(LOS ANGELES) — A beloved pet tortoise has been found safe in the wake of California wildfires.

The rescue occurred after the family’s Altadena home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, according to the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station.

In a video the station shared Saturday to Instagram, a deputy was seen bringing the 100-pound tortoise, Rocky, to safety.

Rocky was found in a hole in the family’s backyard, the sheriff’s office said.

The family can be heard cheering and celebrating as a deputy carried Rocky over to them.

“Yay! Rocky’s home!” a woman can be heard saying in the video.

ABC News has reached out to Rocky’s family for comment.

 

