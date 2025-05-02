Newly launched law firm says it will represent those ‘inappropriately targeted’ by Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Three months after President Donald Trump returned to office and began issuing a series of executive orders against organizations and law firms whose actions have opposed him, a longtime Washington, D.C., attorney is launching a new firm that aims in part to represent those who he says have been “unlawfully and inappropriately targeted” by the Trump administration.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented high-profile clients including Hunter Biden and Jared Kushner, says the new firm, Lowell & Associates, will provide legal representation and counsel to individuals and institutions “facing politicized investigations, civil and administrative actions,” according to a press release announcing the new venture.

“This firm is prepared for today’s dynamic legal landscape, offering a leaner model than larger firms can provide,” Lowell said in a statement. “I started my private practice career in my own firm and am excited to once again lead a small yet nimble team ready to represent companies, non-profits and individuals in need of our experience and dedication.”

Clients of the newly launched firm include a number of individuals who have been targets of executive orders or other actions taken by the Trump administration.

They include whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, and New York Attorney General Letitia James — who successfully sued Trump and his company for fraud, resulting in a $354 million civil fraud fine. Since Trump took office, James has been referred to the Department of Justice for investigation by a federal agency over mortgage fraud allegations, which she denies.

“Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution,” a spokesperson for James’ office said in a statement to ABC News after the referral was announced. “She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are.”

Lowell’s new firm is also representing former Trump administration employee Miles Taylor, who wrote the high-profile 2018 “Anonymous” op-ed in the New York Times and released a book about his time in Trump’s previous administration. Trump has now called him a “traitor,” and in a presidential memorandum ordered Taylor stripped of any security clearances he may have, and said he was directing the Department of Justice to investigate him.

Lowell, formerly a partner at Winston & Strawn, is joined at the firm by another attorney who has pushed back on the executive orders targeting big law. Brenna Trout Frey went viral on social media for resigning from the high-profile law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom after it struck a $100 million dollar deal with Trump to avoid being targeted.

“We are not here to make statements, we are here to litigate, win, and help reinforce the legal guardrails that hold our democracy together,” said Trout Frey of the new firm.

Lowell is also joined by attorney David Kolansky, who worked alongside Lowell for years in his representation of Hunter Biden and of Matthew Grimes, who was charged and later acquitted alongside longtime Trump ally and friend Tom Barrack, now Trump’s ambassador to Turkey.

Hunter Biden was convicted in 2024 on three federal gun-related charges and pleaded guilty to unrelated tax charges, before he was pardoned by his father, then-President Joe Biden.

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — A group of students from a high school in Syracuse, New York, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday for an alleged hazing incident described by the local district attorney as “incomprehensible.”

All 11 implicated students surrendered themselves to police over the incident after being given a 48-hour deadline, the district attorney’s office confirmed to Syracuse ABC affiliate WSYR.

“I cannot really adequately express to this community the level of stupidity and lack of judgement involved in this case,” Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick said he decided to prosecute charges against 11 students at Westhill High School who allegedly hazed a younger student on April 24.

In the evening hours of April 24, the students — most are members of the boys varsity lacrosse team — allegedly decided they would “haze or play some sort of prank on some of the younger members of the lacrosse team,” Fitzpatrick said.

One victim told officials he thought he was going to have an “enjoyable evening with the upperclassman, go to a lacrosse game and finish the evening with something to eat at McDonald’s,” Fitzpatrick said.

But, on their way home from eating food, the driver of the car claimed he was lost, stopped in a remote part of the county, which is when “accomplices jumped out of the woods pretending to be kidnappers,” Fitzpatrick said.

These accomplices, who were other students, were dressed in black and armed with “at least one handgun and at least one knife,” Fitzpatrick said.

The victim had a pillowcase placed over his head, was tied up and placed in the trunk of the car, according to the DA.

“I’ve seen the video tape of what happened to this young man, it is not a rite of passage, it is not a trivial matter,” Fitzpatrick said. “I find it incomprehensible that in this day and age that somebody thought they could have gotten away with something like this.”

Investigators say there were four other potential victims, but they were able to flee the area.

Fitzpatrick, who described the incident as “hazing on steroids,” had given the 11 suspects 48 hours to turn themselves into the sheriff’s department.

The DA said Tuesday that if the suspects decided to surrender to police before Friday, their cases would either be handled through the family court system or would not fall under their criminal records.

He added that if the students refused to cooperate, they would be arrested, prosecuted as adults and charged with kidnapping in the second degree.

Fitzpatrick said the incident “goes way beyond hazing,” likening it more to “criminal activity.”

“If you want to welcome someone onto your team and toughen them up, maybe an extra hour of practice might be appropriate as opposed to taking someone at gunpoint, stuffing them in the back of a car and traumatizing them for the rest of their life,” Fitzpatrick said.

Westhill Schools Superintendent Steven Dunham sent an email to families regarding the incident, saying the school made the “difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Westhill High School varsity boys lacrosse season,” even though the majority of those on the team were not involved in the alleged hazing.

“Some may argue that all student-athletes shouldn’t be punished for the actions of a few. While I understand the perspective, we must address the culture of the program, and the most appropriate way to do that is with a reset,” Dunham said.

Dunham said the school will address the behavior that “negatively impacts members of our school community promptly and appropriately according to our Code of Conduct.”

A hyperbaric chamber; BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

(TROY, Mich.) — Three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 5-year-old boy was killed when a hyperbaric chamber exploded at a medical facility in Michigan earlier this year, officials announced Tuesday.

Thomas Cooper died on Jan. 31 in the incident at the Oxford Center in Troy, officials said.

The chamber contained 100% oxygen, making it extremely flammable, Lt. Keith Young of the Detroit Fire Department said at the time.

The owner of the Oxford Center, Tamela Peterson, and two other employees of the facility, have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

They also face an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter. Nessel said a jury will ultimately decide if the state has enough evidence to prove the murder charge.

The operator of the hyperbaric chamber also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, Nessel said.

“Due to many failures by men and women who would call themselves medical professionals — and wanton or willful disregard for the likelihood that their actions would cause the death of a patient — 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was killed,” Nessel said at a press briefing.

The Oxford Center said it has been cooperating with multiple investigations into the “tragic accident” and is “disappointed” in the decision to file charges.

“The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed,” the Oxford Center said in a statement. “There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers.”

“Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process,” the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred information about New York Attorney General Letitia James to the Justice Department regarding a loan on James’ Virginia property, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

William Pulte, the director of the FHFA, alleges in his letter to the Justice Department, dated April 14, that James listed her Norfolk, Virginia property as her “principal residence” in August of 2023, “despite being a statewide public office holder in the state of New York at that same time and primarily residing in the state of New York.”

The FHFA alleges in the letter that a July 2024 building permit “lists her New York property as the ‘JAMES RESIDENCE’ and states ‘Remain Occupied’.”

“At the time of the 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase and mortgage, Ms. James was the siting [sic] Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary home,” according to the letter. “It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”

Pulte, whom Trump appointed in March to lead the FHFA, further alleges in the letter that James “appears to have falsified records in order to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms,” which he says “could be violations of the criminal code,” including wire, mail and bank fraud “and/or other relevant state and federal laws.”

The letter concludes by stating that the FHFA “look[s] forward to cooperating with the Department of Justice to support any actions that the Department of Justice finds appropriate.”

“Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution,” a spokesperson for James’ office said in a statement provided in response to an ABC News request for comment. “She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”

James’ office filed a business fraud suit against Trump and his organization in 2022, which resulted in a February 2024 ruling against Trump and fines in excess of $350 million. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to lying under oath in the civil trial and served five months in prison.

