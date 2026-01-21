Newly unsealed text messages from Baldoni, Lively show animosity on set

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. Blake Lively attends ‘Another Simple Favor’ New York Screening, April 27, 2025, in New York. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Animosity on the set of the film It Ends With Us was evident well before highly publicized lawsuits between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were filed, newly unsealed text messages show.

The messages, which are among the hundreds of documents the judge overseeing the civil claims ordered unsealed ahead of a hearing this week, show Lively and Baldoni venting to friends and colleagues during filming.

In a May 2023 text exchange between Lively and a journalist, Lively expresses her frustration with filming and says she “came home and cried” on one occasion. The actress also writes, “They’re just being creeps,” when referring to her co-star.

Texts between Baldoni and another actor show he was equally frustrated while making the movie. Baldoni, who also served as the film’s director, said in one message that Lively was threatening not to promote the movie if she was not allowed to take part in the edit.

In one message, he wrote, “She had the nuclear bomb. If she doesn’t promote the movie she can leak that I’m a bad person or that she felt unsafe with me and ‘all the stuff’ she has on me. Then she’s the victim.”

In a later text message, he wrote, “The risk to my family isn’t worth the creative integrity.”

Other unsealed documents include a text exchange between Lively and fellow actress Jenny Slate, who also appeared in the film.

Referring to Baldoni, Lively wrote, “I also saw something in him, was aware of a general vibe that I’m not into, and I pushed past it. Never again! Lesson learned.”

ABC News has reached out to Slate’s representative for comment.

Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us and accusing both Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of engaging in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

The two filed dueling lawsuits against each other in New York in the weeks that followed, with Lively reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and further accusing Baldoni of retaliation, suing him for nearly $500 million in damages. Baldoni’s lawyer denied the allegations, stating at the time that they had “evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie” by Lively.

Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company Vision PR alleging extortion and defamation, claiming Lively had “robbed” him of control over the film and had destroyed his reputation.

Lively’s lawyers denied the allegations and called Baldoni’s suit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

“This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim,” they said in a statement at the time.

A federal judge in New York dismissed Baldoni’s suit in June of last year, formally ending the counterclaim in October after Baldoni did not refile an amended complaint. Attorney Byran Freedman said at the time, “Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights. In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims. We remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court.”

Lively’s suit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is ongoing.

This week’s documents were unsealed ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22. The trial is set to begin May 18.

A member of Lively’s legal team responded to the newly unsealed documents in a statement to ABC News, writing, “In his TedTalk to promote his brand as an advocate for women, Justin Baldoni said we must ‘listen to the women’…even if what they are saying is against you.’ See how he actually reacts in the bombshell new evidence released for the first time, which includes sworn testimony and contemporaneous messages from numerous women who actually worked with him.”

The statement continued, “The newly unsealed evidence contains never-before seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively’s lawsuit. The evidence includes Ms. Lively’s own testimony describing the harassment she faced, as well as new evidence from numerous women describing their own disturbing experiences.”

ABC News has reached out to Baldoni’s representatives for comment.

In brief: ‘Heated Rivalry’ headed to HBO Max and more
The upcoming espionage thriller series Ponies now has a premiere date. Peacock has announced that the show will debut to the platform on Jan. 15. The show is set in Moscow in the year 1977. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as two women who work as secretaries in the American Embassy. When their husbands are killed mysteriously in the USSR, the duo become CIA operatives …

Tulsa King is in need of a showrunner. Variety reports that the Sylvester Stallone-starring series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, has no formal showrunner as production starts on season 4. Additionally, over two dozen crew members on the program have been let go amid what is described as a lack of clear leadership …

Heated Rivalry is skating over to HBO Max. The romantic drama series will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show will debut new episodes weekly until the Dec. 26 season finale …

‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover reveals cancer journey
Colleen Hoover hosts a ‘Regretting You’ fan screening at AMC NorthPark 15 on Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is sharing a health update with her many readers and fans.

The It Ends with Us author revealed she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in an Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Second to last day of radiation! I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hoover wrote that she had received test results back from a geneticist that explained her cancer did not stem from “family genes” and was not tied to HPV or hormonal factors.

She added that she was “happy and grateful to be alive.”

Hoover has not revealed the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed.

The author was noticeably absent from the October 2025 premiere for the movie Regretting You, which was adapted from her 2019 book of the same name.

“I’m super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can’t travel for a while,” Hoover wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Hoover’s latest book, Woman Down, is out Tuesday.

Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’
Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on ‘Soul of a Nation’ (ABC/Troy Harvey)

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

‘Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey’s fiancée and the mother of his son.

