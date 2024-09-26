Newsmax reaches settlement with Smartmatic regarding 2020 election claims
(NEW YORK) — On the brink of trial, the cable news channel Newsmax on Thursday reached a settlement with voting machine company Smartmatic, bringing an end to a defamation lawsuit that accused the network of spreading multiple false claims surrounding the 2020 election.
Smartmatic had accused Newsmax of publishing dozens of false reports claiming that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. Newsmax had argued, in part, that they were reporting on newsworthy claims of fraud.
“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” Newsmax said in a statement posted to their website.
Smartmatic did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
The news comes as jury selection was already underway in Delaware, according to a court official, with opening statement set to begin Monday.
The amount of the settlement was not immediately disclosed.
In a separate case last year, Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit that involved similar claims related to the election.
The Newsmax trial had been set to play out before the same judge that oversaw the Dominion case.
(NEW YORK) — A 32-year-old suspect who has evaded authorities for nearly three weeks following the alleged hit-and-run death of a skateboarding 7-year-old boy has been arrested, according to authorities.
Donald Mynatt, 32, has been wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. On Aug. 16, 7-year-old Amir Prewitt was riding his skateboard in a parking lot in the area of 16000 Lakeshore Blvd. on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, and was allegedly hit and dragged under the suspect’s vehicle before the driver fled the scene, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals issued on Wednesday.
The young boy was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from the injuries suffered in the hit and run incident, authorities said.
“Cleveland Police Homicide Detectives were able to identify the vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, from the incident and located it a day later, abandoned,” said the U.S. Marshals. “On August 28 Detectives issued a warrant for Donald Mynatt for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force began looking for Mynatt immediately.”
After nearly three weeks of police evasion, the task force located Mynatt early Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the 4800 block of East 355th St. in Willoughby, Ohio.
“Mynatt was arrested there without incident and transported to Cleveland Police,” officials said.
“I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of our members and the United States Marshals Service in making this arrest. The loss of Amir has impacted our community and the Division of Police. Our teams have worked tirelessly investigating and following all leads to bring closure for Amir’s family. We ask the community to keep his family in your prayers,” said Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd.
“Members of our task force work meticulously to find and arrest this suspect, it was clear he knew he was wanted and was doing everything he could to evade arrest. This suspect had no regard for this child’s life, and we hope this arrest will let the family begin to grieve and the justice system to begin to work for Amir,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added.
The investigation into Prewitt’s death is currently ongoing.
(BELLE GLADE, Fla.) — Nine people are dead, including six children, after a vehicle overturned in a Florida canal, authorities said.
A lone survivor who was injured in the crash remains hospitalized, authorities said.
The incident occurred Monday evening in Palm Beach County. At approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal near Belle Glade, authorities said. First responders found a vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes.
The vehicle had been traveling westbound on Hatton Highway when, “for undetermined reasons,” the driver failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s accident report. The vehicle went off the roadway onto the shoulder before hitting a guardrail and overturning in the canal, according to the accident report.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. Six others were transported to a local hospital, including two via helicopter, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Five people subsequently died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
The deceased victims included six children — a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, two 5-year-old boys, an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy — according to the accident report. Three women — ages 21, 30 and the 56-year-old driver — were also killed, according to the accident report.
The lone surviving passenger was identified by the accident report as 26-year-old Jorden Hall. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized, according to the accident report.
“We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims including babies,” the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident.”
Fire rescue personnel, including divers, along with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene, officials said.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
(WASHINGTON) — Hate crimes motivated by gender-identity and sexual orientation rose from 2022 to 2023, according to FBI data, sparking concern among LGBTQ advocates about the potential impact of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation.
“Today’s abysmal FBI report highlights that it is still dangerous to be LGBTQ+ in this country,” said Brian K. Bond, CEO of LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG National. “Our LGBTQ+ loved ones need both our compassion and our action to make our communities safe and our laws inclusive, so every LGBTQ+ person can be safe, celebrated, affirmed and loved everywhere in the U.S.”
Though violent crime is down about 3% overall from 2022 to 2023, hate crimes are up across the U.S., according to the FBI’s statistics.
Sexual orientation and gender identity were the third and fourth most prevalent bias motivation in 2023, behind race/ethnicity and religion.
The FBI counted 2,936 incidents related to sexual-orientation and gender-identity bias in 2023 – up roughly 8.6% from about 2,700 in 2022.
Sexual orientation, excluding heterosexuality, was the motivation for 2,389 incidents in 2023 – up from about 2,188 in 2022, and about 1,300 in 2021, according to FBI data report.
The FBI report also shows gender identity-based incidents have been on the rise for several years, from 307 offenses in 2021, to 515 in 2022 to 547 in 2023.
“Every lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer person in this country should be free to live their lives without fear that we’ll be the target of a violent incident purely because of who we are and who we love,” said Kelley Robinson, the president of Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations.
Sexual orientation and gender identity-based incidents have made up a larger portion of recorded hate crimes as well, respectively making up 18.1% and 4.1% of hate crimes in 2023 compared to 15.7% and 3.6% in 2022.
Research has shown that people in the LGBTQ community have higher rates of hate crime victimization than non-LGBTQ people.
In June 2023, Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States, which is still in effect, citing an increasingly hostile environment and the record-breaking wave of legislation impacting the LGBTQ community.
The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 530 anti-LGBTQ bills and policies in the U.S. in the 2024 legislative session, including transgender care restrictions, school content restrictions, bans on changes to gender markers, and more. The vast majority of them — 343 bills — have been defeated.
“As hate targeting LGBTQ people continues to rise, we remain committed to pushing back on the dangerous narratives and extremist groups that are responsible for these attacks,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement to ABC News. “We must continue to uplift the voices of LGBTQ people and all others impacted by this violence.”