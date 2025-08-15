Newsom to make announcement on redistricting after threatening to end Trump’s presidency

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders are set to hold a news conference on Thursday where they’ll make a “major announcement” in response to Republican-led efforts in Texas to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

Newsom said Tuesday night that California will move forward with drawing new congressional maps that “WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY” and allow Democrats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. He had previously sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday asking the president to tell Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors to abandon efforts to draw new congressional maps in Texas, which could help Republicans flip three to five congressional seats if passed.

Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the U.S. House with 219 seats to Democrats’ 212. Other states such as Missouri, Indiana, New York, and Illinois have begun weighing mid-decade redistricting in light of Texas’ effort.

Newsom has floated holding a special election statewide on Nov. 4 for Californians to vote on new congressional maps and temporarily bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is meant to prevent gerrymandering and partisan influence. Both Democrats and Republicans in the state have expressed concerns over sidelining the commission.

No maps have been released publicly, but multiple legislative sources familiar with the matter told ABC station KGO-TV that five Republican seats would be targeted, going tit-for-tat with Texas.

But if lawmakers don’t declare a special election by Aug. 22, it would be nearly impossible for the state to run a statewide election that meets federal standards or would hold up in a court challenge, according to the office of the California Secretary of State.

Elections officials in California have also pointed to federal deadlines such as the 45-day-pre-election deadline to issue ballots to military and overseas voters, which could make it more technically challenging to run an election on short notice.

Republicans have also cried foul. U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., who has proposed a bill that would nullify any new congressional maps introduced before the next U.S. census, told Newsmax on Tuesday, “Gavin Newsom is a unique threat to democracy. He is trying to overturn the will of voters … So I’ve introduced this bill saying this cannot be done. We need to stop Newsom’s scheme in its tracks. And that will also stop this brewing redistricting war from breaking out across the country, which I don’t think is going to be a good thing.”

Newsom’s gambit comes as Democratic state legislators in Texas remain outside of the state in an effort to run out the clock on a special legislative session in Texas that is considering new maps by denying quorum.

Abbott said Wednesday that the House of Representatives would be willing to “get to work” if Democrats returned to Texas for the second special session Friday but are keeping all options on the table if they don’t come back.

“If they show up, great, we’ll get to work and get all these bills passed. If they don’t show up, we’ll continue with the law enforcement efforts to try to track them down, arrest them and take them to the Capitol, but we will be ready either way,” he told Texas-based radio host Mark Davis.

Texas House Democratic Caucus chair Rep. Gene Wu, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, said that another special legislative session in the Texas legislature could be “a reset moment” for getting aid to victims of the flooding in central Texas – but he placed the onus on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Wu wrote, “This could be a reset moment: a chance to finally deliver real solutions for flood victims and fix the broken emergency preparedness system that continues to put every community in Texas at risk … ready to fight for flood relief, defend our communities, and invest in the safety Texans deserve. Will the Governor finally work with us for our families in the Second Special Session?”

ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd and KGO-TV’s Monica Madden contributed to this report.

Trump to celebrate ‘partnership’ between US Steel and Nippon Steel, a merger he once opposed
Trump to celebrate ‘partnership’ between US Steel and Nippon Steel, a merger he once opposed
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — President Donald Trump on Friday visits Pittsburgh to celebrate what he says is a “planned partnership” between U.S. Steel and the Japanese company Nippon Steel, after previously opposing a merger.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at 5 p.m. ET about the “U.S. Steel Deal” at a rally at the Irvin Works in Allegheny County, according to the White House.

Trump announced the agreement on his conservative social media platform last week. He said it will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the American economy. The “investment,” he wrote, would take place over the next 14 months and keep U.S. Steel headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Trump, during the 2024 campaign, pledged to block the Japanese steelmaker from purchasing U.S. Steel. As president-elect, he repeated that vow.

“I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan,” Trump wrote in a post to his conservative social media platform in early December.

The Biden administration in January blocked the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel over national security concerns. The White House said at the time it was important to keep one of the largest steel producers in the nation an American-owned company.

The reaction was mixed. The president of the United Steelworkers union, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers, celebrated the move while local leaders expressed concern about U.S. Steel’s future in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Weeks after the inauguration, Trump met with U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt at the White House. In early April, he ordered a new national security review of Nippon Steel’s proposed bid to acquire U.S. Steel.

The White House has provided few details, other than those mentioned by Trump in his social media post, about the agreement.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, insisted on Thursday that U.S. Steel “owns” the company.

“Nippon Steel is going to have some involvement but no control of the company,” Navarro told reporters outside the White House, though he didn’t take any more questions on the agreement.

Nippon was seeking 100% ownership of U.S. Steel in talks with Trump, Nikkei Asia reported earlier this month.

U.S. Steel issued a brief statement last week in which it said Trump “is a bold leader and businessman who knows how to get the best deal for America.”

“U. S. Steel will remain American, and we will grow bigger and stronger through a partnership with Nippon Steel that brings massive investment, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years,” the company said without sharing more specifics.

Hegseth orders Navy to rename ship honoring gay rights activist Harvey Milk
Hegseth orders Navy to rename ship honoring gay rights activist Harvey Milk
Terry Schmitt/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to strike the name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from one of its ships, orchestrating the change as Pride month celebrations take place.

A defense official said the timing of the decision was intentional.

The order was first reported by Military.com and confirmed by ABC News.

The USNS Harvey Milk is one of several ships named after prominent civil rights leaders and activists. A new name has not been announced.

Milk was one of the first openly gay men elected to public office in the United States after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. He was assassinated a year later.

Before his death, Milk was credited with encouraging his friend and artist Gilbert Baker, a U.S. Army veteran to create the Pride flag. Milk was played by Sean Penn in the 2008 biographical film “Milk.”

Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

