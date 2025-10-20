Nia Long says portraying Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ was ‘opportunity of a lifetime’

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_NiaLong_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Nia Long attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 8, 2025, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)</figcaption></figure><p class=”p1″><strong>Nia Long</strong> has experience as a mother, but she’s never raised a superstar. That temporarily changes on screen, where she’s set to portray <strong>Katherine Jackson</strong> in the upcoming biopic <em>Michael</em>.</p><p class=”p2″>“I know what it is to be a mother,” she says in an interview <a href=”https://people.com/nia-long-michael-jackson-strong-mom-katherine-biopic-exclusive-11831659″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>with <em>People</em></a>. “But I don’t know what it is to raise a superstar.”</p><p class=”p2″>She describes Katherine’s story as one “rooted in grace,” and says that it seems the matriarch of the Jackson family has a “strong and kind” spirit.</p><p class=”p2″>Though she has not seen the film or met Katherine in person, Nia hopes Katherine enjoys the movie, which she describes as “an opportunity of a lifetime — and not <em>kind of </em>a dream come true, a dream come true.”</p><p class=”p1″>“All of these wonderful things are happening at once, and … I haven’t wrapped my head around everything yet,” she <span class=”s1″>tells </span><em><span class=”s1″>People</span></em>. “I know I’ve worked really hard for everything, but it hasn’t landed yet. It still feels not real. … I’m feeling really, really blessed right now.”</p><p class=”p1”><em>Michael</em>, which stars<em> </em>MJ’s nephew and <strong>Jermaine Jackson</strong>’s son <strong>Jafaar Jackson</strong> as the King of Pop, arrives in theaters on April 24, 2026.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Related Posts
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer: Watch here
The trailer for Zootopia 2 is here.
The trailer for the Disney sequel arrived on Wednesday and features the return of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).
The film follows Judy and Nick, who discover that “their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crime counseling program,” according to a press release.
“But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis,” the press release adds.
The herd of cast members returning for the sequel includes Bonnie Hunt, who voices Bonnie Hopps; Don Lake, who voices Stu Hopps; Nate Torrence, who voices Clawhauser; and Jenny Slate, who voices Bellwether.
In addition to returning cast members, new characters introduced are Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).
The first Zootopia film was released in March 2016. It introduced Goodwin’s Judy Hopps and Bateman’s Nick Wilde, an optimistic rookie bunny cop and sly fox con artist, respectively, who uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.
The film, which was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush, won the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year in 2017.
Howard and Bush are returning as directors for the sequel.
Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date
The Social Network sequel is officially a go.
Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.
The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the “true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” according to a synopsis.
Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.
The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin’s script. That film starred Rooney Mara, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
In brief: ‘Stick’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+ and more
Katniss Everdeen’s parents are among the new casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary will play Burdock Everdeen and Astrid March in the upcoming film. Also cast are Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeney and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. The upcoming film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …
Owen Wilson‘s comedy series Stick has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal news comes the same day as the season 1 finale debuted on the streaming service. Along with Wilson, the ensemble cast of Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return in season 2 …
In other Apple TV+ news, the platform has released a first look at its upcoming limited series The Savant. Jessica Chastain stars in the suspenseful series, which debuts its first two episodes on Sept. 26 and will air new episodes every Friday through Nov. 7. Chastain stars as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists …
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.