Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is one step closer to coming to the big screen.

Nicholas Galitzine confirmed production on the film has ended in a photo shared to Instagram on Monday. The picture shows him in costume as He-Man. It is taken from behind and is shadowed, with his signature Sword of Power, loincloth, boots and gauntlet on display.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” Galitzine wrote. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man.”

The actor said He-Man was “the role of a lifetime” and that he “put everything into it.”

“There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work,” Galitzine continued in his caption.

Camila Mendes, who portrays Teela in the film, also took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the film’s shoot.

“getting to play teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career,” Mendes wrote.

She said the week of suspense between her final audition and landing the role “was excruciating to say the least.”

“but here i am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a london girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!!” Mendes wrote.

While Mendes lamented not being able to share more about the experience at this time, she said the carousel of photos she shared “will have to do for now.”

The carousel includes selfies with her brand-new red hairstyle and blue-colored contacts. She also included a video of her and Galitzine hugging.

“grateful is an understatement,” Mendes said.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Viola Davis has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where her new wax figure was recently revealed. It features her look from the Academy Awards in 2017 — a red Giorgio Armani Privé gown — when she won best supporting actress for her role in Fences. ﻿Intricate details were included, like her platform sneakers, gold jewelry and her wedding ring.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Viola, who worked with the Madame Tussauds’ creative team to get every detail of her look right“It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

She shared on Instagram her initial reaction to seeing her wax figure, alongside the caption, “No words. Just….love. LOVE. Thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In the clip, she’s captured walking toward the figure and admiring the end result. “[They] got everything right. I mean, she looks alive. My teeth, my lips,” Viola said. “This dress I believe is Armani, but it’s more than the Armani. … It’s like a dream I had when I was 28 when I was looking at myself in the subway station, but it was a dream. This is just, like, ‘Whoo!'”

“There are signs in your life where you feel worthy, and they help the inside feel worthy. I keep saying that saying of ‘Your purpose is not what you do. It’s what happens to people when you do what you do.’ And sometimes the people that it happens to is you,” she continued. “And it’s what I did. I can’t believe that little Viola pulled it off.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Courtesy CBS

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she’s back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year’s iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she’d be returning to the show during last year’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she’ll perform, showcasing her “unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo’s most recent album, This Is Me … Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sinners’ draws box office blood again; ‘The Accountant 2’ doesn’t quite add up
‘Sinners’ draws box office blood again; ‘The Accountant 2’ doesn’t quite add up
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Sinners, the vampire thriller that marks the latest collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan, sank its teeth into the #1 spot at the box office for a second week in a row.

According to Box Office Mojo, the critically acclaimed horror film took in $45 million in its second week — nearly as much as its $48 million start.  So far, the film has grossed nearly $162 million globally — impressive considering that it cost just $90 million to make.

Ben Affleck‘s The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 original, only managed a third-place debut with $24.5 million, behind the re-release of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, which returned to theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary and brought in $25.2 million.

The Accountant 2‘s box office take is respectable, considering it’s an R-rated action thriller, but since it cost $80 million to make, it has a ways to go to match the profitability of the original, which has earned $155 million globally.

Other new entries in the box office top 10 include Until Dawn, an R-rated horror film that debuted at #5 with $8 million, and Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii –– a restored version of the British rock legends’ 1972 concert film — which is in at #9 with $2.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners – $45 million
2. Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith – $25.2 million
3. The Accountant 2– $24.5 million
4. A Minecraft Movie – $22.7 million
5. Until Dawn – $8 million
6. The King of Kings – $4 million
7. The Amateur – $3.8 million
8. Warfare – $2.7 million
9. Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii – $2.6 million
10. The Legend of Ochi – $1.4 million

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.