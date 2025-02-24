Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in first look at ‘Masters of the Universe’

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

We have our first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

The actor has shared a first-look image of himself in costume as He-Man in the upcoming live action Masters of the Universe film, which will be directed by Travis Knight. The film will be based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name.

Galitzine shared a photo of himself in costume holding the Sword of Power on Monday. He also confirmed that production has started on the film.

“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” Galitzine wrote. “Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Camila Mendes, who plays Teela in the film, shared the post to her Instagram Story.

“and so it begins…,” Mendes wrote.

Galitzine joined the project in May 2024. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2026.

The film’s cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films

It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 97th annual Oscars.

A Complete Unknown, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, will be available to watch online on Feb. 24. It’s currently available for preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, while Monica Barbaro picked up a nod for best supporting actress, Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and James Mangold received a nomination for best director.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. In addition to best picture, it picked up nominations for best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best editing, with director Sean Baker personally up for an impressive four awards.

Brady Corbet‘s The Brutalist is still available in movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a Hungarian Jewish architect who flees Europe after the war to build a new life in America, is up for an impressive 10 nominations at the awards ceremony.

Conclave, which follows the behind-the-scenes workings of selecting a new pope after the previous one’s death, is available to stream on Peacock, while the Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Emilia Pérez, which follows a Mexican drug lord who wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is available to stream on Netflix. It leads the pack with the most nominations of the ceremony with 13 in total, including best director, best actress and best supporting actress.

I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film starring Fernanda Torres, is available to watch in theaters and is available to preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video, while RaMell Ross‘ Nickel Boys is currently available to buy or rent on both of those platforms.

Finally, the Demi Moore-starring The Substance is available to watch on Mubi, while Jon M. Chu‘s movie-musical Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock a few weeks after the Oscars ceremony on March 21. It is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

