Nicholas Galitzine to play male model Hoyt Richards in new Gus Van Sant film
Nicholas Galitzine is striking a pose for his next film project.
The Masters of the Universe star is set to play supermodel-turned-doomsday cult member Hoyt Richards in a new Gus Van Sant film.
Galitzine confirmed the news on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “Maaaassively excited for this btw.”
Plot details on the film have yet to be released.
Richards, now 64, was recently the subject of the three-part HBO docuseries Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult. The docuseries explored how Richard became mixed up in a doomsday cult called Eternal Values, which targeted young male models.
Galitzine currently stars as He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Next up, he’ll reprise his role from Red, White & Royal Blue in its sequel, Red, White & Royal Wedding.
Fans of the Emmy-winning TV series will be able to watch its season 2 finale on the big screen. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for advance theatrical screenings of the episode.
In a press release, HBO Max said this season 2 finale theatrical release is set “to honor the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals across the country.”
These screenings will take place on April 13 at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in the U.S. All health care workers, either active or retired, are being encouraged to reserve their seat with the purchase of a $10 food and beverage voucher.
Additionally, every person who attends the screenings will receive what HBO Max is calling “special The Pitt giveaways.”
New episodes of The Pitt stream Thursdays on HBO Max. The season 2 finale will be available for everyone to watch on the streaming service on April 16.
Another day, another gig for Snoop Dogg. Deadline reports he is set to star in God of the Rodeo, a true crime thriller from filmmaker Rosalind Ross.
Snoop will also produce the film with his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker, Giannina Scott for Cara Films and Ridley Scott for Scott Free Productions, while Ross writes and directs.
“Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor,” Snoop said in a statement. “Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about. Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack—and this one got soul. … We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen.”
Giannina Scott said she is “excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast,” calling him “one of the most gifted and influential artists alive.”
Ross added, “It’s a thrill and an honor as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him.”
While Snoop’s exact role has not yet been revealed, God of the Rodeo — based on reporting by Daniel Bergner— is set against the brutal backdrop of Louisiana’s Angola Prison in 1967.
It follows Buckkey, an inmate serving a life sentence “who finds a glimmer of redemption” in Angola’s first inmate rodeo, according to Deadline. He later learns the rodeo is less of an opportunity and more of “a grueling fight for survival designed to satiate the public’s” desire for bloodshed and the warden’s sense of power.
The cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of the musical Octet has been revealed.
Miranda took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded cast list for his movie adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical on Tuesday. He posted a photo of a rehearsal sign-in sheet, which features the eight names of the main cast members.
Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman and Paul-Jordan Jansen make up the movie’s cast. They will play the roles of Jessica, Velma, Paula, Karly, Toby, Henry, Marvin and Ed, respectively.
“Rehearsals have begun,” Miranda wrote in the post’s caption.
Zegler shared an acknowledgment of her casting in the post’s comment section, simply writing, “hey.”
Soo and Groff’s casting mark a Hamilton reunion. Miranda, of course, created the musical phenomenon and originated the titular role on Broadway. Meanwhile, Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton and Groff was the first King George III.
According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”
At the time the project was announced, Miranda said in a press release that he hasn’t “stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”
Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.