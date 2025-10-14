Nicholas Sparks on working with M. Night Shyamalan for ‘Remain’ book, film

Nicholas Sparks poses at the opening night of the new musical based on the film ‘The Notebook’ on Broadway at The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

Nicholas Sparks is known for his romance novels, many of which have been adapted into feature films. The author has teamed up with director M. Night Shyamalan for a new supernatural love story, and he recently told Variety the collaboration was a long time coming.

“A long time ago, way back when The Notebook was being adapted for the screen, they approached a writer to write the script — it was M. Night Shyamalan,” Sparks said to the outlet. “He was busy writing this movie, The Sixth Sense. I don’t know if you’ve heard of that movie. I wonder how that eventually did?”

Now, Sparks and Shyamalan have created the new book Remain, which debuts in bookstores on Tuesday. A film adaptation directed by Shyamalan starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor is also on the way.

The pair set out on their collaborative journey by pitching ideas that combined their respective genres: romance and sci-fi. Sparks wrote the novel based on an idea pitched by Shyamalan, and then Shyamalan wrote the film’s screenplay. Another concept, based on a pitch from Sparks, could be possible down the line, the author says.

“If this all works, and we’re in between projects we might do mine. It’s a good love story, little scary,” Sparks said.

As for spoiler-free teases of what fans can expect from Remain, Sparks opened up the possibility of the novel and the upcoming film adaptation not being exactly the same. 

“One of the questions I asked Night about is, ‘Do you want the ending to be the same? Do you want the twist to be the same?’” Sparks said. “And we made a decision about that. You’ve gotta read the book and see the movie.”

Movie star Denzel Washington says he doesn’t watch movies
Denzel Washington attends a special screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Don’t go looking for Denzel Washington at the cinema.

The actor opened up about his moviegoing habits — or lack thereof — in a recent video interview with director Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky for GQ.

During the interview, Rocky asked Washington about his favorite cinematic moments from Lee’s filmography. “Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?” Rocky said.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington responded. “I’m just being honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man. I don’t go to the movies, I don’t watch movies.”

The rapper asked if Washington’s disinterest is due to the fact that he is a movie star himself.

“Probably,” Washington said. “I’m tired of movies.”

Lee then asked how many films Washington has acted in.

“Too many,” Washington said, before saying he believes he’s made around 50 movies during the span of his career.

One of those films is Lee’s most recent feature, Highest 2 Lowest, which marks his fifth collaboration with Washington. Rocky co-stars in the film, which released in theaters on Aug. 15 and will arrive on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5. 

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease
The poster for the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells “the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to an official synopsis. “All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney WeaverStephen LangCliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film’s ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron’s original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz in ‘The Threesome.’ (Vertical)

A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey DeutchJonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”

