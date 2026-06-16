Nick and Charlie plan for the future in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ trailer

Nick and Charlie plan for the future in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ trailer
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in ‘Heartstopper Forever.’ (Netflix)

Heartstopper may be coming to an end, but Nick and Charlie are forever.

The trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the movie conclusion to the popular Netflix teen romance series, has officially been released.

In it, we see Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson and Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring grappling with what happens to their relationship after Nick leaves for university.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” we hear Charlie say in voice-over. “Guess I’m an optimist then.”

The trailer — soundtracked to Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” — includes scenes of their friend group making memories together at prom and a Pride parade, Nick struggling with his identity outside of his relationship with Charlie, and Charlie thinking about the future for the first time.

“We look after each other, don’t we?” Charlie asks Nick as they sit on a beach. “Always,” Nick replies.

Returning cast members include Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.

The film debuts on Netflix July 17, 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman’s final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Euphoria’ star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje on the ‘roller-coaster ride’ of season 3
‘Euphoria’ star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje on the ‘roller-coaster ride’ of season 3
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in ‘Euphoria’ season 3. (Eddy Chen/HBO)

Euphoria is so back.

Sam Levinson’s drama series has finally returned for season 3. Now that we’re two episodes into the third season, viewers are situated in the time jump and have met the many new characters who become part of Rue, Cassie, Nate, Maddy and Jules’ journey.

One of those new characters is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje [ah’-duh-WAH-lay ah’-kuh-NO-yay ag-BAH-zhay]‘s Alamo, who is Rue’s (Zendaya) new boss. He spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to join the series in its third season.

“It was really exciting to be invited and to be a part of the journey of Euphoria,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “These performances of this young cast — Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi — they were some of the most powerful performances I’ve seen on TV in many years. So the bar was set really high. And I was just happy to come on board and try to be a part of raising that bar.”

Akinnuoye-Agbaje continued, saying fans will be “taken on a roller-coaster ride” over the course of the season.

“We follow these characters that they’ve [grown] to love in high school into the real world and see the cost of some of the choices that they make dabbling on the wrong side of the law, which is the realm in which Alamo lives,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje says.

Above all else, Akinnuoye-Agbaje says season 3 continues to put a spotlight on one of the show’s main themes. 

“Most importantly, I think the subject matter that it addresses in this season, as it did in the previous ones, [is] the drug use and the impact of fentanyl on the younger generation,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “It really does spotlight and highlight it in a real way, and I was happy to see that and be a part of that.”

New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays on HBO.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, Apple TV premiere date
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, Apple TV premiere date
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the teaser trailer and premiere date for Ted Lasso season 4 have arrived.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut on Aug. 5. The streaming service also released the first trailer for the new season.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The teaser finds Ted walking around in South London when he encounters an AFC Richmond fan.

“Welcome back, coach,” the man says to Ted, who replies, “Thank you, sir.”

“Too bad you’re coaching a bunch of girls, ya wanker,” the man tells him.

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere to Apple TV each Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose steals the show on Actor Awards red carpet
Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose steals the show on Actor Awards red carpet
Rue Rose Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor was a nominee at the 2026 Actor Awards Sunday night, but her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was the star of the show. Rue attended the event with Teyana and appeared to be ready for the spotlight, as she was captured fixing her mother’s dress, striking some poses and even performing a song from the movie Frozen

She introduced herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “My name is Rue Rose, and my age is 5.” She asked if she could sing a song, before announcing, “I’m going to sing Frozen, but just in a different voice.”

After being met with applause from her mother, Rue asked to sing another song, and was told she and Teyana would “come back and sing.”

On Monday Teyana reflected on having Rue with her at the awards show, calling Rue “the most perfect date.”

“Rue Rose, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. You make every room brighter, every step lighter, every dream bigger. Bigger than fashion. Bigger than awards. This one felt like legacy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this night with you is a memory I’ll hold in my heart forever.”

She added that Rue “had a blastttttttt” turning the red carpet “upside down.” “I think it’s time for her sag card!!! lol,” she wrote

Teyana Taylor was a nominee at the 2026 Actor Awards Sunday night, but her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was the star of the show. Rue attended the event with Teyana and appeared to be ready for the spotlight, as she was captured fixing her mother’s dress, striking some poses and even performing a song from the movie Frozen

She introduced herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “My name is Rue Rose, and my age is 5.” She asked if she could sing a song, before announcing, “I’m going to sing Frozen, but just in a different voice.”

After being met with applause from her mother, Rue asked to sing another song, and was told she and Teyana would “come back and sing.”

On Monday Teyana reflected on having Rue with her at the awards show, calling Rue “the most perfect date.”

“Rue Rose, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. You make every room brighter, every step lighter, every dream bigger. Bigger than fashion. Bigger than awards. This one felt like legacy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this night with you is a memory I’ll hold in my heart forever.”

She added that Rue “had a blastttttttt” turning the red carpet “upside down.” “I think it’s time for her sag card!!! lol,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.