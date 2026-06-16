Nick and Charlie plan for the future in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ trailer
Heartstopper may be coming to an end, but Nick and Charlie are forever.
The trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the movie conclusion to the popular Netflix teen romance series, has officially been released.
In it, we see Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson and Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring grappling with what happens to their relationship after Nick leaves for university.
“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” we hear Charlie say in voice-over. “Guess I’m an optimist then.”
The trailer — soundtracked to Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” — includes scenes of their friend group making memories together at prom and a Pride parade, Nick struggling with his identity outside of his relationship with Charlie, and Charlie thinking about the future for the first time.
“We look after each other, don’t we?” Charlie asks Nick as they sit on a beach. “Always,” Nick replies.
Returning cast members include Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.
The film debuts on Netflix July 17, 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman’s final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.
Sam Levinson’s drama series has finally returned for season 3. Now that we’re two episodes into the third season, viewers are situated in the time jump and have met the many new characters who become part of Rue, Cassie, Nate, Maddy and Jules’ journey.
One of those new characters is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje [ah’-duh-WAH-lay ah’-kuh-NO-yay ag-BAH-zhay]‘s Alamo, who is Rue’s (Zendaya) new boss. He spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to join the series in its third season.
“It was really exciting to be invited and to be a part of the journey of Euphoria,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “These performances of this young cast — Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi — they were some of the most powerful performances I’ve seen on TV in many years. So the bar was set really high. And I was just happy to come on board and try to be a part of raising that bar.”
Akinnuoye-Agbaje continued, saying fans will be “taken on a roller-coaster ride” over the course of the season.
“We follow these characters that they’ve [grown] to love in high school into the real world and see the cost of some of the choices that they make dabbling on the wrong side of the law, which is the realm in which Alamo lives,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje says.
Above all else, Akinnuoye-Agbaje says season 3 continues to put a spotlight on one of the show’s main themes.
“Most importantly, I think the subject matter that it addresses in this season, as it did in the previous ones, [is] the drug use and the impact of fentanyl on the younger generation,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said. “It really does spotlight and highlight it in a real way, and I was happy to see that and be a part of that.”
Teyana Taylor was a nominee at the 2026 Actor Awards Sunday night, but her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was the star of the show. Rue attended the event with Teyana and appeared to be ready for the spotlight, as she was captured fixing her mother’s dress, striking some poses and even performing a song from the movie Frozen.
She introduced herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “My name is Rue Rose, and my age is 5.” She asked if she could sing a song, before announcing, “I’m going to sing Frozen, but just in a different voice.”
After being met with applause from her mother, Rue asked to sing another song, and was told she and Teyana would “come back and sing.”
On Monday Teyana reflected on having Rue with her at the awards show, calling Rue “the most perfect date.”
“Rue Rose, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. You make every room brighter, every step lighter, every dream bigger. Bigger than fashion. Bigger than awards. This one felt like legacy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this night with you is a memory I’ll hold in my heart forever.”
She added that Rue “had a blastttttttt” turning the red carpet “upside down.” “I think it’s time for her sag card!!! lol,” she wrote
Teyana Taylor was a nominee at the 2026 Actor Awards Sunday night, but her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was the star of the show. Rue attended the event with Teyana and appeared to be ready for the spotlight, as she was captured fixing her mother’s dress, striking some poses and even performing a song from the movie Frozen.
She introduced herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “My name is Rue Rose, and my age is 5.” She asked if she could sing a song, before announcing, “I’m going to sing Frozen, but just in a different voice.”
After being met with applause from her mother, Rue asked to sing another song, and was told she and Teyana would “come back and sing.”
On Monday Teyana reflected on having Rue with her at the awards show, calling Rue “the most perfect date.”
“Rue Rose, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. You make every room brighter, every step lighter, every dream bigger. Bigger than fashion. Bigger than awards. This one felt like legacy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this night with you is a memory I’ll hold in my heart forever.”
She added that Rue “had a blastttttttt” turning the red carpet “upside down.” “I think it’s time for her sag card!!! lol,” she wrote.