Nick Reiner expected to enter plea in stabbing deaths of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner attends AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Reiner is expected to appear at an arraignment on Wednesday to enter a plea in the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

Nick Reiner made a brief first court appearance on Dec. 17 and waived the right to a speedy arraignment.

Since his last appearance, sources told ABC News that law enforcement and defense attorneys have been working to piece together Nick Reiner’s psychiatric and substance abuse history. Legal experts say California law allows defense attorneys to signal as early as Wednesday’s hearing whether they will seek to use mental health in their defense.

Nick Reiner has a documented history of addiction and substance abuse treatment, and friends have told investigators that his mental health had been deteriorating prior to the murders.

He could enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday, though that could also come later.

Under California law, a jury can find a defendant not guilty by reason of insanity, which would result in confinement to a state psychiatric hospital rather than prison. That process can begin at arraignment but is not required to.

To pursue this defense, attorneys must demonstrate that the accused suffered from a mental illness prior to developing an addiction. A mental illness caused solely by addiction does not meet the legal standard.

Nick Reiner’s defense attorney Alan Jackson issued a statement last month, reading: “We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed … not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and that the family deserves.”

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14.

The night before the murders, Nick Reiner — who had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager, and had been living on his parents’ property — got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party, and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob and Michele Reiners’ other children, Jake and Romy Reiner, said in a statement last month, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

9 injured after home explodes from possible gas leak: Officials
Chino Valley Fire responded to an apparent explosion on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Dr., in Chino Hills, Calif., Nov. 16, 2025. KABC

(CHINO HILLS, Calif.) — A suspected gas leak caused a home in California to explode, injuring nine people, officials said. An investigation is underway.

The explosion also forced an evacuation of nearby homes in the Chino Hills neighborhood Sunday night, according to authorities.

Jenny Smith, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told ABC News that the explosion was caused by a possible gas leak.

“Deputies found a residence, in the 42000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, that had caught fire from a possible gas leak. There was damage to surrounding homes due to the incident. The fire department, SoCal Edison and SoCal Gas, were called and arrived on scene,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith added that none of the injuries sustained by the victims appear to be life threatening.

“The initial report was that nine people who were in the house were transported to a local hospital. No injuries appeared to be life threatening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” she added.

Members of the Chino Valley Fire District closed the impacted street and took multiple injured individuals to the hospital, according to a social media post.

“Firefighters found major damage to the reported house and minor damage to surrounding homes. Four patients were transported with varying injures to an area hospital,” the Facebook post read.

The Chino Valley Fire District also noted that the gas leak was contained by the end of the evening and evacuated residents could return to the their homes.

“Final Update 10:45 PM: The gas leak has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene to continue the overhaul and investigation. Residents will be allowed back into the unaffected homes at approximately 11:00 pm,” the post added.

One neighbor and her sister, who did not want to be identified, spoke to ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC, saying that children had been injured.

“They were just screaming for help, saying, ‘Ow. It hurts! Help me!’ You know, barefooted in their pajamas. The little boy without a shirt, just in his sweatpants. It was hard,” a neighbor said.

“Their hair was burnt, they had blood on their faces,” the other neighbor said.

SoCal Edison and SoCal Gas did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run at Maryland child’s birthday party ID’d
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(BLADENSBURG, Md.) — A 66-year-old man has been identified by police as the alleged driver who plowed into a child’s front-yard birthday party over the weekend in Bladensburg, Maryland, killing a woman and leaving 13 others injured, including eight children.

The suspect, Joseph Sunday of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Monday, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Sunday was charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a death occurred, according to the police department.

The crash unfolded around 10 p.m. on Saturday when a car traveling in reverse in a Bladensburg residential neighborhood plowed into a crowd gathered on the front lawn of a home for a child’s birthday party, according to police.

The vehicle crashed into a party tent set up on the lawn, police said. The driver jumped out of the car and ran from the scene, but later surrendered to police, authorities said.

It remains under investigation what caused the driver to crash unto the party, including whether the suspect was impaired at the time of the crash, according to Bladensburg police officials.

The woman killed in the crash was identified by police as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez of Washington, D.C.

Five adults and eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 17, were hospitalized with injuries, according to police. One young girl and a toddler were initially treated for critical injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

 

Juveniles among nine people hurt in shooting at Airbnb house party near Akron, Ohio: Police
Kali9/Getty Images

(BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio) —  “We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it,” Airbnb said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday afternoon. “Unauthorized and disruptive gatherings are strictly prohibited on Airbnb and our Safety team acted immediately to remove the account of the individual who deliberately broke those rules by booking this stay.”

“Our law enforcement response team is in contact with the chief of Bath Township Police Department to assist their ongoing investigation to ensure those responsible for this terrible incident are brought to justice,” the statement concluded.

Sinopoli said that Sunday’s incident marked the second time since July 2017 that a shooting had occurred at an Airbnb rental property in Bath Township. He said that in the previous incident, a man was shot in the leg. That incident involved an apparent drive-by shooting at a party, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Sunday shooting came just days after Airbnb announced that it was deploying what it called AI “anti-party” technology across the United States and Canada to help mitigate Halloween-night gatherings.

The company said it is using machine learning to block bookings that show a potential of party risks, “such as the length of the reservation, the distance of the listing from the guest’s location, property type, and timing of the booking, including last-minute requests.”

This is the fifth year that Airbnb has instituted anti-Halloween party protections, which prohibited 38,000 people from booking houses in the U.S. and 6,300 in Canada last year, according to the company.

Airbnb issued a permanent global party ban in 2022 following multiple shooting incidents.

“Strong policies must be complemented by strong enforcement,” the company said at the time. “We’ve introduced a number of anti-party measures in recent years to enforce our policy and try, to the best of our ability, to stop both unauthorized parties and chronic party houses.”

