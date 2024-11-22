Nicki Minaj celebrates 10 years of ‘The Pinkprint’ with anniversary edition

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nicki Minaj‘s holiday gift to her fans has just been released. The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) celebrates the album’s decade milestone, bringing its original track list together with some new tracks. 

“Turn Ya Cap Back” with Swae Lee, “It’s Okay” featuring David Guetta and “Arctic Tundra” with the late Juice WRLD are now officially out. As Nicki says in an Instagram post, the songs were written a while back and are already known by her die-hard fans.

“added 4 songs that were all written either almost or over a decade ago. The Barbz have heard these songs before— due to their ‘sneaky leaks’ & sneaky links,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “However, the world didn’t hear them all yet & I love every single one of them.”

“I hope it feels nostalgic & magical to you. I hope you know how much I appreciate every single
GAG CITY RESIDENT- all across the universe,” Nicki continued. “God bless you for your love & support that have seen me through it all.”

She then thanked the featured artists, producers, contributors, DJs, radio stations, streaming services, vinyl partners and more for their help in both the old and original album, writing, “What a blessing that track list looks like. I am still so grateful to each person on it for showing up for me & helping me to be so successful with the project.”

Nicki also shouted out those who have supported her or believed in her throughout her career, including Fendi, Lil Wayne, Young Money, Birdman & Slim, Cash Money, Debra Antney, Gucci Mane and the Barbz.

“Happy Holidays and a very blessed 2025,” Nicki wrote, before teasing, “2025 = Official New Album.”

John Phillips/Getty Images

After three years together — and an engagement — Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits. 

The couple, who met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, the well-received thriller Blink Twice, have yet to say anything on social media, but People quotes “multiple sources” who have spilled that the couple has uncoupled.

Incidentally, Tatum did take to social media on Tuesday, but only to promote the pair’s next big-screen collaboration, the sci-fi-themed period pic Alpha Gang, in which they will star opposite Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun

Tatum previously gushed about their relationship and praised her work on Blink Twice, noting in part, “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

And while the couple is so far silent, Steve Kazee, the actor fiancé of Channing’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan, is seemingly having a laugh about the news. He posted an Instagram Story of a black screen on which “HAHAHAH” was typed out continuously in white. 

Tatum was married to Dewan from 2009 to 2019; Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman for a year, before splitting in 2020.

 

Phyllis Fierro, Macchio, and children Daniel Macchio and Julia Macchio – Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio was supported by his family at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor received the honor on Wednesday and gave shout-outs to his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Julia and Daniel, during his heartfelt speech.

“My beautiful wife, my best friend, Phyllis, who simultaneously grounds and elevates me, I love you so much,” Macchio said. “Our partnership in life is everything. None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me … life is all the richer to walk in lockstep with you. I am not here without you.”

He called his children “my two heroes,” adding, “I’m so proud of you guys. You make me way better than I am.”

Macchio’s star was placed adjacent to the one honoring his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, the mentor to Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film and its two sequels. Morita also returned for the fourth film, starring Hilary Swank.

Morita died in 2005 at age 73.

“To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me,” Macchio said Wednesday. “Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic.”

The Passage

Prince William is providing a glimpse into one of his most significant royal causes in a two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

Good Morning America announced Monday that the upcoming docuseries highlighting the Prince of Wales’ initiative to combat homelessness will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 1. 

In a newly released clip from the documentary, William recalls a childhood memory that features his brother, Prince Harry, making it one of the rare public mentions of his brother in recent years.

The teaser, which was posted on YouTube on Friday, shows William sharing how his late mother, Princess Diana, first introduced him to the issues of homelessness by taking him and Harry to The Passage, a U.K. charity that assists those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, filmed over 12 months, provides an in-depth look at William’s Homewards program, which aims to demonstrate that ending homelessness is possible, according to a press release.

