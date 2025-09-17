Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning to star in A24 legal thriller series ‘Discretion’

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021, in LA. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are reuniting for a new TV series.

The actresses will star in and executive produce Discretion, a brand-new legal thriller from A24, ABC Audio has confirmed. It will be based on The New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker‘s fictional short story.

Baker is set to adapt her own short story for the screen. It is set in Dallas, Texas, and follows her experience as a corporate attorney. Baker will also executive produce alongside Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Fanning’s sister, Dakota Fanning, will also executive produce under their own Lewellen Pictures.

This marks the latest collaboration between Kidman and Fanning, who previously worked together on Sofia Coppola‘s The Beguiled, the 2017 sci-fi romantic comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties and the upcoming Apple series from David E. Kelley called Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

A24 acquired the rights to Discretion in what it described as a highly competitive situation.

Baker is busy juggling many projects. She is currently adapting The Husbands for Amazon MGM and Plan B. Kristin Wiig is set to star and produce the project. Baker’s first film, OH. WHAT. FUN., which she co-wrote with director Michael Showalter, premieres this holiday season on Prime Video. The duo’s next script is also in development at Sony30000. Additionally, a TV adaptation of her novel Cutting Teeth is also in place at a major streamer.

Alicia Silverstone shares update on ‘Clueless’ TV show: ‘Really excited about it’
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film ‘Clueless.'(Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone has shared an update on the Clueless TV series.

The actress spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock show that continues the story from the 1995 Amy Heckerling film while guesting on Today.

“I’m really excited about it,” Silverstone said. “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher.”

Silverstone also said she wants to pay tribute to the source material but also create something new.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now,” Silverstone said.

Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen‘s classic novel, Emma. It follows a wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills as she plays matchmaker to two of her lonely teachers, gives a new friend a makeover and navigates her own love life.

Jared Leto stars as an AI soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ official trailer
Disney

The official trailer for Tron: Ares has arrived.

Disney released the trailer for the third film in the Tron film series on Thursday. The trailer shows off the highly sophisticated artificial intelligence program called Ares.

Jared Leto stars as Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world in what is humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Ares enters the world we know and sets out on a dangerous mission.

“Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and he has wondered, ‘Am I alone?'” Evan Peters‘ Julian Dillinger says in the trailer. “So much talk of A.I. in big tech today. Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like, when will we get there? Well folks, we’re not going there. They are coming here.”

Peters’ Julian then introduces Ares as “the ultimate soldier” who has super strength, lighting fast speed, extreme intelligence and the ability to regenerate if struck down.

The trailer also features a brief look at Jeff Bridges‘ Kevin Flynn, who appeared in the first two films in the series.

“A malfunctioning program who wants to live. Why is that?” Bridges says to Ares in the trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning helmed the film, which has music by Nine Inch Nails.

The Grammy-winning rock band consisting of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score and put together the Tron: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which releases on Sept. 19. The soundtrack’s first single, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” features in the trailer and is available as of Thursday.

Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson also star.

Tron: Ares comes to theaters on Oct. 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for ‘The Pitt’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Each of the first season’s 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

