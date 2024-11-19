Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson star in scandalous new ‘Babygirl’ trailer

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson‘s erotic thriller Babygirl is out with a second trailer.

The new look at the scandalous story of powerful CEO Romy, played by Kidman, falling into a sexually fueled affair with a younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson, was released by A24 on Tuesday. The Halina Reijn-directed film arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

The trailer opens on the pair in an elevator; in voice-over, Kidman’s Romy expresses the need to “have a conversation” with Dickinson’s Samuel about their affair.

“I think I have power over you,” says Samuel, “cause I can make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?”

Next, we see Kidman’s character away from the nefarious situation interacting with her family, including her husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

“Being a CEO means being a nurturer and a collaborator,” says Romy, recording a speech.

The trailer includes shots of the pair escalating their seduction, including shots of dancing in a club and sensually holding each other in bed.

Romy looks up to Samuel and states, “I’ll do whatever you tell me to do.” 

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” says Romy at the conclusion of the trailer.

“You’re my babygirl,” says Samuel in the closing moment.

Along with Kidman, Dickinson and Banderas, Sophie Wilde stars in the project, playing Esme, Romy’s assistant.

In brief: ‘DWTS’ season 31 champ Charli D’Amelio heading to Broadway, and more
Variety reports TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will make her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet, a reimagining of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet that focuses on what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died at the end. The Dancing with the Stars champ will take over the “dance-heavy” role of Chairman for a limited engagement, Oct. 29 through Jan. 19. & Juliet opened on Broadway in 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and was nominated for nine Tony awards, including best musical …

A brand-new trailer for the chilling upcoming film Nosferatu has arrived. The trailer centers on the story of a haunted young woman’s infatuation with a vampire. The Robert Eggers-directed project stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire aka Count Orlok, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe. Nosferatu haunts theaters Dec. 25 …

The Thing about Tommy, an offshoot of the 2022 Renée Zellweger-led NBC series The Thing about Pam, is in the works at Peacock, according to Deadline. The Thing About Tommy is inspired by the true story of Thomas Randolph, nicknamed Black Widower, after four of his six wives ended up dead …

In brief: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets a release date and more
Daredevil: Born Again will premiere March 4, 2025, on Disney+, the streaming service announced at New York Comic Con Saturday, according to Variety. Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the blind superhero-lawyer, reprising the role he played for three seasons on the popular Netflix series Daredevil. Vincent D’Onofrio co-stars, along with Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson and Wilson Bethel

Lost actor Michael Emerson will join the season 2 cast of CBS’ Elsbeth in a recurring role, opposite his wife, series star Carrie Preston, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Emerson will play Judge Milton Crawford, “a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation’s elite as a birthright,” per the outlet. The series follows Preston’s titular character Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role …

Only Murders in the Building‘s Martin Short has been added to the voice cast of the Fox animated series Grimsburg in a recurring role, according to Variety. He’ll will play Otis Volcanowitz — the newest, and youngest, detective at the Grimsburg police department. The series features Jon Hamm as the voice of down-on-his-luck detective Marvin Flute, who “must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.” Other guest voices set to appear in season 2 include Tina Fey, J.K. Simmons, Anna Osceola, Joel McHale, Tom Segura and Danny Trejo

‘Alien: Romulus’ coming to Hulu on Nov. 21
20th Century Studios

The hit Alien: Romulus will be free to stream for Hulu subscribers on Nov. 21 and will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

To that end, a chilling new trailer just debuted.

The movie from director Fede Alvarez stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu and “takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots,” according to 20th Century Studios. 

The movie centers on a group of young space salvagers who “come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.”

Alien: Romulus was Certified Fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has earned more than $315 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 16. 

20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

