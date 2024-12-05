Nicole Kidman opens up on how ‘Babygirl’ is unlike any project she has done

Nicole Kidman opens up on how ‘Babygirl’ is unlike any project she has done
A24

Nicole Kidman is opening up on exploring self-identity and telling new stories of womanhood in her Babygirl role.

Kidman, who plays a high-powered CEO in the new erotic thriller that focuses on her affair with an intern, said the script made her explore new areas she had not previously explored as an actress.

“A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way,” Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on her role in the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

“From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been,'” she continued.

The film, which explores the scandalous relationship between Kidman’s character and Harris Dickinson‘s character, Samuel, is set to be released on Christmas. Kidman’s role in the Halina Reijn-directed project has already been celebrated by critics, earning her the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

“My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all,” Kidman told the outlet. “I think that’s really relatable.”

Kidman said the identity crisis faced by her character is one that may be common among women advancing through life’s stages.

“There are many women who are going, ‘Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want?'” she said. “‘Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?'”

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick making ‘Family Movie’ with kids Travis, Sosie Bacon
Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have set the comedy horror feature Family Movie as their next project and, true to its title, the film will be a family affair.

The Hollywood couple are set to direct the movie, in which they will star alongside their real-life kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, according to Variety.

Family Movie follows “an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers” who wind up in the middle of a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher film, per the outlet. They soon realize the only way to keep the production afloat is by covering up the murder at any cost.

Sedgwick’s previous directing credits include the 2022 feature film Space Oddity and the 2017 TV movie Story of a Girl. As an actress, she’s best known for her role in TV’s The Closer, as well as the films Singles, Something to Talk About, Edge of Seventeen and Born on the Fourth of July.

Kevin Bacon’s film credits include Footloose, Apollo 13, Mystic RiverX-Men First Class and Tremors.

Sosie Bacon is best known for her roles in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and HBO’s Here and Now. She recently made her directing debut on the 2024 comedy What We Got Wrong.

Travis Bacon is a writer, producer and actor.

Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Courtesy of Disney+

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles 64 has just been released.

Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band’s first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles’ first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon. 

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Jack Black appears as the other big guy in red in the trailer to ‘Dear Santa’
Paramount Pictures

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer to Dear Santa, the Christmas family comedy starring Jack Black and brought to you by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, the siblings behind the smash hits Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary

As reported, the film centers on a boy named Liam (Robert Timothy Smith) who writes to Santa for proof he exists, but, as the trailer narrates, “Liam is a crappy speller.”

To that end, his letter addressed instead to “Satan” finds its way due south of the North Pole — and the other guy in red shows up, to Liam’s surprise.

“Who did you expect?” Black says as the other guy, complete with horns on his head. “In the movies the reindeer has usually have the antlers, not you,” Liam replies.

Black’s character offers Liam three wishes in exchange for his soul — a bargain he insists genies “stole” from him. “You ain’t never had a friend like me!” Black growls happily, adding, “OK, that I may have stolen from Aladdin: Now we’re even.” 

However, Liam proves “incorruptible,” even when Satan grants him riches and a bro hug from Post Malone, playing himself.

Along the way, Liam tries to get the Devil to break good: “What about doing something out of kindness?” he offers. “I don’t know what you just said — I mean I know all the words, but I just never heard them in that order,” Black retorts. 

Dear Santa hits Paramount+ for free, and digital platforms for rent or purchase, on Nov. 25.

