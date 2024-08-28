Nicole Kidman reveals she wants to star in a “hardcore horror” film

Nicole Kidman reveals she wants to star in a “hardcore horror” film
ABC

Nicole Kidman is an actress who has done it all — well, almost.

The Big Little Lies star, 57, opened up about her desire to do a “classic horror” film in an interview with L’Officiel as the magazine’s September 2024 global cover star.

“I’ve not done classic horror yet,” she said, clarifying, “Hardcore horror.”

“I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror,” the Australian actress added.

Kidman lauded last year’s horror breakout Talk to Me from twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, two Aussies known as RackaRacka on YouTube, and director Ti West, who won fans over with the trilogy of XPearl and Maxxxine in recent years.

It’s not as though Kidman hasn’t dabbled in the genre throughout her career. Look no further than the likes of 2001’s The Others, 2013’s Stoker and 2017’s Killing of a Sacred Deer, all of which took a psychological approach to horror.

Kidman said she thought James Wan — co-creator of the Saw franchise and creator of The Conjuring franchise — wanted her to star in a horror project when he sought her out for Aquaman.

“I’d really wanted to work with him in horror,” she recalled.

Kidman can next be seen alongside Harris Dickinson in A24’s Babygirl, in theaters Dec. 25.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Winona Ryder: ‘Beetlejuice’ role conjured up nightmares of past romances
Winona Ryder: ‘Beetlejuice’ role conjured up nightmares of past romances
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder in 1988’s Beetlejuice, as well as the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was coaxed into marrying the titular troublemaking ghost, played by Michael Keaton  something she thinks mirrors her own life in some ways.

“In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were — they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” Ryder tells Harpers Bazaar in an interview published Thursday.

“When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’” she added. “I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f***?’”

Ryder doesn’t name names in the interview, though some of her exes include Rob Lowe, Johnny Depp, David Duchovny and Matt Damon.

Ryder, 52, has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay, whom she met at the premiere of her movie Black Swan, since 2011.

“He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky,” she tells the outlet.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Despicable Me 4’ lights up Fourth of July weekend box office with 2.9 million debut
‘Despicable Me 4’ lights up Fourth of July weekend box office with $122.9 million debut
Illumination

Despicable Me 4 topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $122.9 million over the five-day Fourth of July weekend and an estimated $75 million over the traditional three-day weekend.

All told, the Despicable Me movies, featuring Steve Carell as the former supervillain and leader of the Minions, ranks as one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time.

The film added an estimated $148 million overseas, for a global total of $230 million.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 landed in second place, earning an estimated $30 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its four-week North American gross to $533.8 million. The animated sequel has collected $1.217 billion worldwide. Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to A Quiet Place: Day One, delivering an estimated $21 million between Friday and Sunday, for a two-week haul of $94.4 million at the domestic box office and $178 million globally.

The second of this week’s two major releases, the slasher flick MaXXXine, opened with an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office over the three-day weekend. The film, starring Mia Goth in the titular role, brought in $7.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, earning an estimated $6.5 million for the three=day weekend, bringing its five-week domestic tally to $177.3 million and $360 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Twisters’, not kissers: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell on why Spielberg snipped their smooch
‘Twisters’, not kissers: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell on why Spielberg snipped their smooch
Universal

Twisters blew into the box office over the weekend to the tune of more than $81 million in the States, but what fans didn’t see was a kiss between its storm-chasing leads Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell that had gone viral before the movie came out.

Turns out, executive producer Steven Spielberg had it trimmed out. 

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones asked Powell in an interview with Collider. 

She agreed with the choice, too. “I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually,” the English actress said.

“I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell agreed. “I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie.”

He adds, “They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated.”

That said, some fans weren’t happy. “Always remember what they took from us,” griped one, who posted video of the smooch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.