Nicole Kidman steps out with daughters at Chanel Paris Fashion Week show amid Keith Urban divorce

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman had a fashionable night out with her daughters in Paris Monday.

The Academy Award winner stepped out with her daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The event marked Matthieu Blazy‘s debut as creative director for Chanel. 

Kidman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the event, writing in the caption, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls.”

She also shouted out Blazy, writing, “So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Kidman was announced on Monday as an official Chanel brand ambassador, according to a Women’s Wear Daily exclusive.

Kidman’s appearance at the Chanel show Monday comes amid her ongoing divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30, one day after news broke that she and Urban had separated.

Kidman and Urban’s parenting plan order, filed with the divorce paperwork, shows the former couple have agreed to a set schedule for how much time each parent will spend with their two daughters.

Neither Kidman nor Urban are seeking child support from one another, according to the document.

Kidman is also mom to children Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis,” Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

“Queen of the North and of The Comebacks,” a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, “Would you say this to Joe?”

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘A House of Dynamite’ official trailer and more
The official trailer for A House of Dynamite has blown onto the scene. Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming ensemble thriller film directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. The movie arrives to the streaming platform on Oct. 24 after a limited global theatrical run starting on Oct. 10. Idris ElbaRebecca FergusonJared HarrisTracy LettsAnthony RamosMoses IngramJonah Hauer-King and Greta Lee make up the film’s cast …

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is swinging into a brand-new release date. Rather than it being another delay, however, the Sony Pictures Animation film has now been moved up by one week. The upcoming Spider-Verse movie will arrive in theaters on June 18, 2027, the same day Pixar’s film Gatto is scheduled to release …

The winners of the contest to find the four-legged star of the upcoming movie Air Bud Returns have been announced. Air Bud Entertainment has revealed that two golden retrievers named Charlie and Summer have been selected as the winners of The Search for the Next Air Bud nationwide casting event. The dogs will now undergo training before making their debut in Air Bud Returns, which will arrive in theaters in fall 2026 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘The Smashing Machine’ transformation
Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘The Smashing Machine’ transformation
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt appear on ‘Good Morning America’ on Oct. 2, 2025. (ABC News)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his transformation in the upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine.

Johnson portrays mixed martial artist and UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the movie, and he wore a wig and put on 30 pounds for the lead role.

“For me, the transformation was 22 prosthetics, over 30 pounds that I had to put on, which is a lot of weight,” Johnson said in an interview on Good Morning America Thursday.

Alongside his physical transformation, Johnson had to flex his acting chops and said he spent a significant amount of time getting to know the real-life Kerr.

“No one can really relate to what it’s like to be the greatest fighter on the planet. At one time, Mark Kerr was the greatest fighter on the planet and undefeated, dominant, and feared. But we can all relate to pressure, what that’s like, and having to deliver day in and day out in relationships and jobs,” said Johnson. “And a lot of us, some don’t deal with pressure that well, and some deal with it decently. But Mark, again, is that reflection of all of us.”

Johnson’s co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s ex-wife Dawn Staples in the movie, called Johnson’s work in the film “astonishing.”

“I just felt he had this reservoir of incredible life experience that could be funneled into a role that demanded all of him,” Blunt said of cheering on her co-star. “And I just thought he was astonishing.”

When The Smashing Machine premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, Johnson teared up while receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

“It’s just incredibly surreal to get this kind of feedback,” Johnson said. “That ovation in Venice, as you see, I’m very emotional. That was special. And this film, The Smashing Machine, and this role and what it represents, it changed my life.”

The Smashing Machine is written, directed, co-produced and edited by Benny Safdie. It arrives in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.