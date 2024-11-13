Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’

Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.

 

David Harbour warns of “uncontrollable crying” caused by ﻿’Stranger Things’﻿ finale
When it’s finally time to watch the last episode of Stranger Things, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

According to PeopleDavid Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show, revealed during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that things got pretty emotional during the table read for the series finale.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour shared. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.”

Harbour notes that much of the emotional heaviness comes from the cast’s young actors — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — having essentially grown up on the show.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” Harbour said. “Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale].”

Harbour adds that, while he’s “very close to the show” and has “very strong opinions,” he firmly believes in the quality of the finale.

“They land the plane,” he said. “It is the best episode they’ve ever done.” 

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025. The show’s first season premiered in 2016.

In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more
Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show’s second season failed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 …

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game …

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie “follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings,” according to the official logline. The Wild Robot — featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — has grossed more than $100 million worldwide … 

Amazon signs up Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis for two seasons of ‘Scarpetta’
Amazon’s Prime Video platform has signed Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman to two seasons of an adaptation of bestselling crime novelist Patricia Cornwell‘s beloved Kay Scarpetta book series.

Ariana DeBose has also been added to the cast, along with The Irishman‘s Bobby Cannavale and Simon Baker.

As reported back in February, Curtis and her Comet Pictures company had been itching to adapt Cornwell’s work and teamed up with another fan — Kidman — and her Blossom Films company to have her co-produce and star as Cornwell’s famed forensic pathologist.

Curtis will play another main character in the two-dozen-strong book series, Kay’s sister Dorothy, while DeBose will appear as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy’s daughter.

In the announcement, Curtis said in part, “I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to a screen … for a while,” noting, “I’m particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life.” 

She added, “I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling.” Curtis ended with a warning: “There WILL be BLOOD.”

Kidman said her desire to adapt Cornwell’s “epic and thrilling books” goes back “nearly 20 years,” expressing her excitement to “unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Kidman added the project “feels like it was meant to be.”

“I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her,” Kidman said.

