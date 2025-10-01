Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña spy series ‘Lioness’ renewed for season 3
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are coming back for more Lioness. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan was given a third season renewal by Paramount+.
Kidman and Saldaña are executive producers on the series and star as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations.
Season 2, which debuted last year, also starred Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Dave Annable.
Kidman was nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the series.
Other shows in the Taylor Sheridan universe airing on Paramount+ include Tulsa King, which debuted season 3 in September; season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown out in October; and season 2 of Landman coming out in November.
The parents of Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega are addressing their daughter’s sudden exit from the popular reality show.
During Sunday night’s episode of the hit Peacock reality show, fans learned of Ortega’s departure from narrator Iain Stirling, who revealed that Ortega “left the villa due to a personal situation.”
The shocking exit came amid backlash over resurfaced past posts on a social media account belonging to Ortega that allegedly used a derogatory term against the Asian community, which led fans to call for her removal from the show.
As fans learned of Ortega’s departure, her parents shared a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of their family, asking for “compassion” and “patience.”
“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”
“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced,” their statement continued. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”
They went on, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”
“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they added. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”
They signed the message, “With love, Her family.”
Ortega has not released a statement of her own since Sunday night’s episode.
The controversy stems from alleged Instagram posts tied to Ortega from 2015 and 2023, which appeared to have included an anti-Asian slur.
The alleged resurfaced posts have sparked backlash on social media, as well as a petition that has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.
Ortega’s departure shocked her fellow cast members during Sunday’s episode, including Nic Vansteenberghe, the cast member with whom Ortega had coupled up on the show and with whom she recently became “closed off,” which meant the two had mutually agreed to stop getting to know other people in the villa.
Vansteenberghe re-coupled with Ortega’s friend Olandria Carthen at the end of Sunday night’s episode.
Love Island USA contestant Bella-A Walker, whose journey on the show ended earlier this season after Vasteenberghe chose Ortega over her, reacted to the past alleged social media comments on Sunday, condemning racism of any kind in an Instagram Story.
“As a proud Asian American woman, I’m deeply appreciative of the Love Island USA producers for taking a stand and making it clear that racism of any kind is not tolerated,” she wrote.
Walker, who has previously opened up about her Filipino American heritage, said, “Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are. It is my hope that this situation can help shed light on how big of an issue anti-Asian hate actually is.”
“Just like so many other Asian Americans, my mom immigrated here to create a better life for her and her future family,” she added. “Knowing the hardships she and so many others have faced, I could not be silent any longer. Because what good is this amazing platform God and you all have given me if I don’t use it to amplify the voices of my community?”
She ended her message by writing, “I do not condone bigotry or racism of any kind. But I also don’t condone hate either. Please think twice before leaving unkind comments to or about this person. I love you all so much.”
Ortega is not the first Love Island USA contestant this season to make an abrupt exit from the show.
Following the season 7 premiere, cast member Yulissa Escobar was quietly removed from the show in the second episode following her use of racial slurs, including the N-word. A video had resurfaced of Escobar using the word on a podcast.
Escobar apologized for what she said in a TikTok video at the time and also shared a statement on Instagram.
“To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize,” she wrote in part. “I am sorry.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Ortega for comment.
Reached for comment, Peacock said it had no additional statements to provide at this time.
The official trailer for A House of Dynamite has blown onto the scene. Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming ensemble thriller film directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. The movie arrives to the streaming platform on Oct. 24 after a limited global theatrical run starting on Oct. 10. Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King and Greta Lee make up the film’s cast …
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is swinging into a brand-new release date. Rather than it being another delay, however, the Sony Pictures Animation film has now been moved up by one week. The upcoming Spider-Verse movie will arrive in theaters on June 18, 2027, the same day Pixar’s film Gatto is scheduled to release …
The winners of the contest to find the four-legged star of the upcoming movie Air Bud Returns have been announced. Air Bud Entertainment has revealed that two golden retrievers named Charlie and Summer have been selected as the winners of The Search for the Next Air Bud nationwide casting event. The dogs will now undergo training before making their debut in Air Bud Returns, which will arrive in theaters in fall 2026 …
Can you tell me when to get, when to get Sesame Street on Netflix?
The beloved children’s TV program will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 10 with the premiere of season 56, the streaming platform has announced.
A brand-new season of the classic series will return “to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings,” according to an official description from the streamer.
Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang will “show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it’s learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile,” its official description reads.
The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.
Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for “even more character-driven humor and heart.”
Sesame Street first aired in 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.
As for other children’s content coming to Netflix, season 2 of Ms. Rachel arrives on Sept. 1, while season 12 of Gabby’s Dollhouse debuts on Nov. 17.