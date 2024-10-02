Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, walked her first runway show on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, an event that also saw Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and Oscar winner Hilary Swank strutting their stuff. 

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. “So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here.”

Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares two now-adult adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise.

Babygirl star Kidman supported her daughter Sunday Rose’s runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram Story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.

The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw model and actresses Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung on the catwalk.

Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce will be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, as Travis loads action movie Loose Cannons
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis Kelce‘s Hollywood career is taking off, with possibly two new roles, including one the Happy Gilmore superfan made no bones about begging to get. 

The host of the forthcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? came up when Adam Sandler appeared Tuesday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“We have something nice for Travis. He’s going to come by,” Sandler said of avid golfer and NFL star Kelce’s participation in the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2

Adam also said of Travis, “What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell.”

On the New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he’d do “anything” to be in the Gilmore sequel, including being a “f****** extra.” 

Sandler has employed his sports heroes in the past: former NFL stars like Michael Irvin in 2005’s The Longest Yard, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal in 2012’s Grown Up 2, Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, and a handful of ballers in 2022’s Hustle, including Juancho Hernangómez.

As reported, Travis will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s TV series Grotesquerie, and according to Variety, he’s in talks to star in the action flick Loose Cannons from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and his stunt-centric 87Eleven Entertainment banner.

Comedy legend Carol Burnett reflects on her illustrious career before the 76th Emmys
ABC News

Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award — she would also make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.

Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she’s looking forward to seeing, she responded, “Everybody. Yeah, I’m a stargazer.”

The Palm Royale star also shared advice for first-time nominees — a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year — when the big moment comes and their category is called.

“Well, of course, you’re happy. And when your name’s called, I’ve always been surprised,” she said with a laugh. “Rather than saying, ‘Oh, I think I’m gonna get it,’ and then be disappointed. It’s always a happy surprise.”

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she’s split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

It added, “But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.” They added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The pair share an “incredible daughter” in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The couple said they want to be “as transparent as possible” with their new direction, “because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show,” referencing Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

They also said of their “new chapter” together, apart, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”
 

