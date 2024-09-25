Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce

L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Good Morning America

Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant announced for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The exciting announcement about the 25-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts, native joining the upcoming season was made Thursday on Good Morning America.

Nedoroscik rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

Nedoroscik’s score on the pommel horse launched Team USA into third place, securing the men’s team their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

He also made history in becoming the first American man to medal in the Olympic event in eight years.

An “excited” Nedoroscik said on GMA he hopes to bring some of his pommel horse moves into the ballroom. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he said.

Some fans watching his Olympic routine dubbed the athlete “Clark Kent” after he removed his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse, a reference to Superman’s signature apparel change.

When asked if he is planning to dance with his glasses, Nedoroscik shared, “I might have fun with it — I’m scared they’ll fly off … maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?”

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

The season 33 cast will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4, ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

Freddie Prinze Jr. officially joins cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up
Freddie Prinze Jr. officially joins cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. is on board to appear in the follow-up film to the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC News has learned.

The She’s All That actor starred in the original film as Ray Bronson, a teen desperately trying to cover up a tragic accident he and his friends caused.

Prinze joins the cast of the new Sony Pictures film alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Tiny Beautiful Things alum Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta and Tell Me Lies actor Tyriq Withers and The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King. The film will arrive in theaters July 18.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James, is also in talks to return in the new film.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is slated to direct the upcoming movie. Robinson and Sam Lansky joined forces to write the follow-up movie off of Leah McKendrick‘s draft. Neal Moritz, who has produced each installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, is slated to produce.

I Know What You Did Last Summer which starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films
Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios figuratively blew the roof off of the famous Hall H with a literal unmasking of Robert Downey Jr. in an announcement of his return to the MCU.

But he won’t be reprising as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who perished in Avengers: Endgame: The Oscar winner will be breaking bad as Dr. Victor Von Doom — aka one of Marvel Comics’ original villains, Dr. Doom.

Studio head Kevin Feige first announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a pair of forthcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige was flanked by rows of baddies in green robes wearing Doom’s iconic metal mask.

Joe Russo then said, “As proof of the unlimited possibilities of the Marvel [Multiverse], we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

At this, a figure wearing a green suit emerged, dramatically walked to the front of the stage, and took off his silver mask, revealing Downey’s face — to a thunderous response from the crowd.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said, referring to the difference between Iron Man’s faceplate and Doom’s covering. He added, “I tell ya, I like playing complicated characters.”

As reported, the Oppenheimer star had hinted he reconsidered a return to Marvel, after 10 appearances as Stark beginning with 2008’s Iron Man. For his part, Kevin Feige insisted to Vanity Fair they’d never “magically undo” Stark’s climactic Endgame sacrifice — and apparently the Multiverse will provide a way to bring Downey back without doing just that.

Downey later posted a photo of himself face to face with the mask, to which his fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented “green suits you.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

