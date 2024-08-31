Nikki Garcia asks for privacy for family after husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest, her rep says

Nikki Garcia, the wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, is asking for privacy following his arrest for domestic violence.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia said in a statement Friday to Good Morning America.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department shared Artem’s mugshot on Thursday afternoon and told ABC News that they received a call around 10 a.m. for domestic violence in Yountville.

Napa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived within minutes and arrested Artem. They said that he did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

After making bail, he was released around 2:15 p.m. PT. Sheriff’s deputies said he was cooperative in the process.

The Sheriff’s Department has not shared details on who the alleged victim is, but told ABC News that they are giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives.”

They added that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of DWTS to date.

Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and married in August 2022. They share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings
SHOWTIME/Andrew Cooper

Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap

Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.

Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.

The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale. 

Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.

Reality Roundup: ‘Big Brother’ 26 theme, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ trailer
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Big Brother (CBS)
It’s not summer without Julie Chen Moonves welcoming you to Big Brother. The long-running reality competition series returns for season 26 on July 17, and CBS has revealed that this year the theme is artificial intelligence. The producers are calling it BB AI, and the house and the game twists seem to follow that concept. “BB AI is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests,” an official press release reads.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)
Alexis Bellino is in love and she’s not hiding it. On the season 18 premiere, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed details about the love triangle she’s found herself in with John Janssen and his ex-girlfriend Shannon Storms Beador. “I don’t know Shannon, [I’m] not friends with Shannon and unfortunately, your heart wants what it wants and here we are. Take us or leave us,” Bellino shared in a People exclusive clip from the show.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)
The trailer for season 6 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Wednesday, and it promises surprises for the group of singles this time around. A new prize, different twists and a brand-new sidekick called BAD LANA await the contestants when the season premieres on Netflix on July 19.

Demi Moore horror pic ‘The Substance’ to kick off Toronto Film Fest’s Midnight Madness selections
Demi Moore horror pic ‘The Substance’ to kick off Toronto Film Fest’s Midnight Madness selections
Good Morning America

The Substance, a body horror movie starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival, will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Sept. 5.

The pic will kick off the festival’s annual salute to all things shocking, its Midnight Madness lineup: “10 titles that celebrate the best in action, horror, shock, and fantasy cinema with midnight premieres at the historic (and allegedly haunted) Royal Alexandra Theatre,” according to organizers. 

The Substance also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, and writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s film has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

However, and as expected, it turns out to be too good to be true. 

In a short video introducing this year’s Midnight Madness lineup, its lead programmer, Peter Kuplowsky, called the movie a masterpiece, adding, “It’s as good as you’ve heard.”

The movie comes to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

