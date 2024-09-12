Nikki Garcia files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic violence arrest

Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage and two weeks after Artem’s domestic violence arrest.

A rep for the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the news to Good Morning America and said, “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Nikki filed for divorce from Artem at the Napa County Superior Court in California on Wednesday, an online court docket viewed by GMA showed.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29 just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Artem did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officials did not share details on who the alleged victim was at the time, but told ABC News that they were giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives” and that the alleged victim had been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

Artem has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date and met Nikki when they competed together on season 25.

The couple married in August 2022 and share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

GMA has reached out to reps for Artem for comment.

Netflix has announced that the anticipated rematch between former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champs Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will stream live on Netflix from HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, on Sept. 2.

The dramatic narration on a brand-new trailer plays over the visual of a glistening glizzy. “To be the greatest, it takes hunger few understand.”

Verdi‘s bombastic “Messa da Requiem” then punctuates a shot of the two gastronomic gladiators staring each other down, a massive platter of hot dogs between them.

“Two champions. One legendary beef,” a title card reads, teasing the first matchup between the pair in 15 years. 

Kobayashi, colloquially referred to as the Godfather of Competitive Eating, stormed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2001, when he won the coveted mustard yellow belt by eating 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes — doubling the previous record for the contest.

He dominated the contest for years, thanks to his so-called Solomon Method: dunking his dogs in liquid to make them easier to gobble.

Chestnut later emerged as his main nemesis, and the pair went head-to-head every July 4, with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

However, in June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

 

It took a bit, but Ryan Reynolds has finally opened up about cutting his “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from one of the biggest movies of the year. 

McElhenney filmed his sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Time Variance Authority foot soldier who meets his end at the mouth of the vaporous monster Alioth. But alas, the scene was cut. 

Ryan posted photos from the set on Instagram, noting, “While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo.”

“The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it,” Reynolds continued. “Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger.”

He continued, “Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress. … And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set,” Ryan said. “When I see Rob, my heart-rate [sic] slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me.”

Ryan revealed McElhenney’s character “begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo,” adding it will “hopefully live on in the digital extras.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Zachary Pym Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, commemorating his father on his birthday.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” Zachary wrote on Instagram.

Williams’ note was posted with a black-and-white photo of the late actor, showing him with his legs crossed and fingers connected in a meditation style. 

“There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch,” Zachary wrote.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63. Williams starred in classic comedies and dramas such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, Jumanji and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Zachary ended his message saying, “I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever,” he wrote.

Zachary is the child of Robin Williams and Valerie Velardi. Williams also shared two children, Zelda and Cody, with Marsha Garces. In 2011, Williams married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schneider.

Zachary recently remembered his dad on Father’s Day in an Instagram post, similarly recognizing his “incredible thoughtfulness and compassion for others.” He wrote, “Thank you for showing me what it truly means to be unconditionally loving and kind. I miss you and love you today and every day.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

