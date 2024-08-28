Nikki Glaser to host next Golden Globe Awards

Nikki Glaser to host next Golden Globe Awards
CBS

After a scorching performance during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady, and a hit HBO stand-up comedy special in Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki has been tapped to host the next Golden Globes. 

The ceremony will air live on Jan. 5 on CBS. 

In a statement, Nikki declared she’s “absolutely thrilled” to be hosting the awards show, which she called “one of my favorite nights of television.”

She added, “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).”

Glaser called it “an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

The show hasn’t had a host willing to really go after the stars since Ricky Gervais famously did; he last hosted in 2020.

On that note, Nikki’s statement includes, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear.”

She said, “I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global, said, “The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor.” 

He called Glaser “a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t miss event.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Lady in the Lake’s’ Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram on their special connection to the film
‘Lady in the Lake’s’ Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram on their special connection to the film
Apple TV+

Of the many things Natalie Portman has done in her career, starring in a TV series hasn’t been one of them, until now. She stars opposite Moses Ingram in the new Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake, premiering Friday. The show follows the very different lives of two women, one Black, one Jewish, in Baltimore in the 1960s — two very different lives that share some striking similarities.

Portman tells ABC Audio that when this role came about she had been in the process of researching her family tree, leading to a discovery that gave her a special connection to the role.

“I discovered … the immigration papers of my family when they moved from Eastern Europe to Baltimore and the addresses where they lived in census data,” she shares. “And walking into the Jewish deli that still exists after 100 years thinking, like, my great grandmother probably came here and bought her meat.”

Ingram is actually a Baltimore native, and noted show creator and director Alma Har’el “would have people from the community come and set up chairs and watch. And so we were all there together, you know. It was really beautiful.”

Har’el says telling Jewish stories is very important right now: “I think as a Jewish person you are a living contradiction … in some ways, you are a person who can easily be shunned, persecuted, seen in the wrong light, stereotyped. And at the same time, you can also be an oppressor … somebody who is tone-deaf to your assimilation into white America or privilege or however you want to call it. So there’s a lot of duality in that existence. And I think that’s very relevant to our time.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Singer Chappell Roan calls out ‘predatory’ fan behavior: ‘Please stop touching me’
Singer Chappell Roan calls out ‘predatory’ fan behavior: ‘Please stop touching me’
Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Singer Chappell Roan is calling out what she describes as “predatory” behavior from fans, asking them to respect her boundaries in public after delivering a similar message in videos last week.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer opened up in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions,” wrote Roan, whose debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” rose to meteoric popularity this year. “I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Roan also highlighted the difference between when she is in “work mode” and when she is “clocked out.”

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out-just because they’re expressing admiration,” she wrote. “Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”

She went on, “I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

She argued that her fame does not mean she has to tolerate “creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do. Please stop touching. me. Please stop being weird to my family. and friends,” Roan asked her more than 4 million Instagram followers.

“I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she wrote.

“There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me,” she wrote, before concluding her message by thanking those who read the note.

Last week, the singer addressed “weird” interactions she’s had with fans. Roan shared on TikTok that her comments weren’t directed at someone specific or a specific encounter, adding, “This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dan Aykroyd talks about new Audible Blues Brothers oral history, ‘The Arc of Gratitude’
Dan Aykroyd talks about new Audible Blues Brothers oral history, ‘The Arc of Gratitude’
Jay Dickman/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Audible has just dropped Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, a star-studded Audible Original oral history in which Dan Aykroyd tells the full story of how he and John Belushi joined musical forces in the mid-1970s. 

They turned their love of the genre into the double-Platinum 1978 album Briefcase Full of Blues, which spawned the blockbuster The Blues Brothers, starring their alter egos “Joliet” Jake and Elwood Blues.

Aykroyd tells ABC Audio Belushi initially was more of a fan of heavy metal and punk, but eventually “really committed to it.” 

Though Belushi and Aykroyd first performed Slim Harpo‘s “I’m a King Bee” on SNL in 1976, the Blues Brothers — complete with their signature look — made their SNL debut on April 22, 1978, backed by a band that included legendary musicians Steve Cropper, Donald “Duck” DunnThomas “Bones” Malone and Matt “Guitar” Murphy

Aykroyd recalls some early resistance from producer Lorne Michaels. “Lorne loved the bees. I think that that was what really started us was singing ‘King Bee’ with the hats and glasses and the bee costume.”

Michaels was skeptical “when we proposed the idea of expanding it out,” Aykroyd says. “And I think Lorne was convinced by some of the members of the band that this is a real thing. … And I think Lorne saw the heat of it eventually and of course fully got behind it.”

The Blues Brothers film in 1980 starred the band, and featured performances from icons like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker and James Brown

“The Blues Brothers aren’t really the star of The Blues Brothers,” Aykroyd admits. “It’s Aretha, it’s Ray, it’s John Lee Hooker. It’s those venerable artists, and it’s in our band today. And yesterday.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.