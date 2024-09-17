Nine dead, thousands injured after pagers explode across Lebanon: Health officials

Nine dead, thousands injured after pagers explode across Lebanon: Health officials
KeithBinns/Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least nine people are dead and over 2,750 people were injured after pager devices owned by a large number of workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions exploded on Tuesday, according to Lebanese officials and the group.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack and vowed it would respond. The apparent attack comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and led to the deaths of a number of martyrs and the injury of a large number with various wounds,” Hezbollah said in a statement. “This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive his just punishment for this sinful aggression, whether he expects it or not.”

The dead and injured included people who are not members of Hezbollah, such as a 10-year-old girl killed in the eastern village of Saraain, according to Hezbollah-owned Al-Ahed News. Two Hezbollah members were also dead, the outlet reported.

“These explosions, the causes of which are still unknown, led to the martyrdom of a girl and two brothers, and the injury of a large number of people with various injuries,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

About 200 of the injuries are critical, meaning they needed surgery, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. Most of the injuries were to the face, hand or abdomen, officials said.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those who had one of the pagers and was injured due to an explosion Tuesday, according to Iranian state TV.

Amani said in a phone call after the incident that he was “feeling well and fully conscious,” according to Iranian state TV.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it condemned the alleged Israeli attack and have begun preparing a complaint to the Security Council.

The Lebanese Council of Ministers collectively condemned “this criminal Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime by all standards,” adding that “the government immediately began making all necessary contacts with the countries concerned and the United Nations to place it before its responsibilities regarding this continuing crime.”

Hezbollah said it is conducting a “security and scientific investigation to determine the causes that led to these simultaneous explosions.”

There have also been high-level contacts between the U.S. and Israel prompted by Tuesday’s incidents in Lebanon, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. said it had no role in the apparent attack on Hezbollah and no warning that it would happen, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. He also declined to offer an assessment on who could be behind it, saying only that the administration was “gathering information” on the incident.

Miller wouldn’t say whether the administration had any information to doubt Hezbollah’s claim that Israel was behind the explosions and only said that he didn’t want to offer an assessment “one way or the other.” The Israeli government has declined to comment on the matter.

The White House also said it was not aware the attack was going to happen ahead of time and would not speculate on who was behind it, according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

This attack comes as U.S. diplomats have been working intensely to avoid escalation at Israel’s northern border and amid fears that a full-blown war between the country and Hezbollah, which sits on a vast trove of missiles, could engulf the entire region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is, coincidentally, on his way to the region and scheduled to land in Egypt on Tuesday night.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke again on Tuesday after speaking on Monday.

The latest conversation was intended “to touch base regarding ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the threats facing Israel, to include the Houthi missile attack over the weekend,” according to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Ryder said America’s focus was to ensure tensions in the region do not escalate.

“We strongly believe that the way to reduce tension along the Israel-Lebanon border is diplomacy,” he said.

Iran and Hezbollah are likely to retaliate for the attack, but it could take them time to do so while they assess what happened, according to a U.S. official. The official also said 50 or more people were targeted in Syria in this attack.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has issued a statement Tuesday instructing all hospitals in various regions of Lebanon to be on maximum alert and raise their level of readiness to meet the rapid need for emergency health services.

The ministry noted that preliminary information indicates “the injuries were related to the explosion of wireless devices that were in the possession of the injured.”

The ministry also asked all citizens who own pagers to throw them away immediately.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it has deployed “more than 30 ambulances” to help treat and evacuate “the wounded as a result of multiple explosions in the South, the Bekaa and the southern suburbs of Beirut,” according to a post on its official X account.

The group also added “50 more ambulances and 300 Emergency Medical Technicians [are] on standby to assist in the evacuation of victims.”

About 100 hospitals took in the wounded, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

Back in February, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had urged members to stop using mobile phones, saying, “I call for dispensing with cellphone devices at this stage, which are considered a deadly agent.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Shannon K. Kingston and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Member of local guard at US Embassy in Sudan killed in paramilitary RSF’s custody
Member of local guard at US Embassy in Sudan killed in paramilitary RSF’s custody
A picture taken on Oct. 7, 2017 shows a view of the exterior of the US embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

(LONDON) — A local guard force member who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Sudan died while in the custody of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs said.

Tarig Hassan Ahmed, the guard, who worked at the embassy in Khartoum, was described as a “dedicated” and “respected” colleague and friend to many in embassy community. The U.S. said it was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by Ahmed’s killing.

“We have asked the RSF to provide full details of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Hassan Ahmed’s detention and death and to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the bureau said in a statement.

ABC News has asked the RSF for comment on the incident.

The death came just a few weeks after the RSF agreed to a code of conduct at U.S.-mediated talks in Geneva, with the paramilitary group committing to enforcing new conduct for its fighters that includes a command directive for its fighters to comply with Jeddah Declaration commitments and international humanitarian law as well as refrain from violence against women.

“These new commitments must be reflected in the actions of RSF troops on the ground, who have committed ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity since the outbreak of war against Sudanese civilians,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A new report released by the United Nation’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found that warring parties have “committed an appalling range of harrowing human rights violations and international crimes,” including many that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

It is the first report by the independent fact-finding mission, Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission’s chair, said the “gravity” of its findings “underscores the urgent and immediate” action needed to protect civilians.

New visual evidence obtained by Lighthouse Reports has also found RSF and allied militias implicated in extrajudicial killings of unarmed civilians, including ethnic massacres that took place in the Western region of Sudan’s Darfur.

Meanwhile the war in Sudan continues, with fighting now ongoing in over 70% of the Northeast African nation’s states. At least 38 people were killed and 116 injured following what local groups say were “indiscriminate artillery and air strikes” by the RSF in Sudan’s Sennar state, Emergency Lawyers, a monitor for civilian casualties and humanitarian violations said in a statement.

The conflict has killed at least 20,000 people as it enters its seventh month, U.N. officials say. Local groups however warn the true toll is likely much higher.

“Much more needs to be done, of course; we’re mindful of that,” said White House national security adviser John Kirby at a White House press briefing last week. “The RSF and the SAF need to uphold their commitments.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Global IT outage: 24 hours later and impacts are still being seen across the world
Global IT outage: 24 hours later and impacts are still being seen across the world
Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 1,100 flights have been canceled and 2,867 delayed in the U.S. as private and public sector industries continue to be impacted by the the CrowdStrike outage around the world more than a day after it began. While many businesses appear to have recovered, the issue has not yet been fully resolved.

The outage impacted 8.5 million Windows devices, according to Microsoft, sparking global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions. Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm, is not owned by Microsoft but still operates largely on their systems.

“While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services,” Microsoft said in a post.

The outage came from a faulty software update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows by CrowdStrike, causing flights to be grounded, disruptions to financial services and hospital systems to be knocked offline.

Rebooting systems multiple times worked for some agencies while others continue to be impacted, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report reviewed by ABC News.

Multiple U.S. government facilities have reported not being able to operate because they do not have access to multiple Microsoft 360 applications. Election related and voting registration databases in Arizona, South Dakota, Texas and Washington state were impacted by the outage as well, according to the report.

While American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines issued a global ground stop on Friday due to communications issues, TSA systems were not impacted, according to the report. There are at least 1,143 cancelled flights in the U.S. on Saturday, far fewer than the over 3,200 cancelations on Friday.

Delta continues to be the airline most impacted by the outage and Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport continues to see the highest number of delays and cancellations on Saturday.

American Airlines said it has “fully recovered” and canceled less than 1% of flights today — 43 flights.

Emergency 911 systems that were affected by the outage switched to fully operational backup systems, according to the DHS report.

It was early Friday when reports started coming in that a tech outage was beginning to knock services offline across the globe, a cascading effect that would impact millions.

In an update Friday night, the company said they were “actively working with customers impacted” by the issue.

Hospital systems like Mass General Brigham, who halted elective and non-emergency surgeries yesterday, said they would be working through the night and expect to be fully operational on Saturday.

“We are doing everything possible to restore the electronic systems that support our patient care delivery across our system. Our teams will continue to work throughout the night to implement solutions and, at this time, we expect to be operational on Saturday, July 20, 2024,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement late Friday.

-ABC News’ Ayesha Ali and Luke Barr contributed to this report

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Deadly Russia strike targets Lviv in western Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
Deadly Russia strike targets Lviv in western Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
A view of the burned vehicles after a Russian missile attack that killed 7 people including 3 children, and wounded 45 people including 7 children, in Lviv, Ukraine, on September 4, 2024. (Olena Znak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Russian missiles struck Lviv in western Ukraine early on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a local official said.

A 14-year-old girl was among the dead, Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to the messaging app Telegram.

“More than 30 people were injured,” he added. “Ordinary residential buildings in the city, schools and medical institutions were damaged.”

Serhiy Kiral, the deputy mayor of Lviv, told ABC News that at least seven people — including three children — are confirmed killed.

“Firefighters are still working to put out the fire, to rescue people who may still be under the debris,” Kiral said early on Wednesday.

“It’s not clear what genius planned the target — these are purely residential neighborhoods in downtown Lviv, around the central train station,” Kiral added.

The strike was the western Ukrainian city’s worst since an attack last year that killed 10 people, Kiral said, adding, “Impunity leads to more crime; rule of thumb.”

Lviv was one of several cities that were targeted on Wednesday by Russian missiles, Zelenskyy said. Five people were also injured in Kryvyi Rih, he added. Ukraine’s air force wrote on Telegram that it downed seven cruise missiles and 22 attack drones overnight. Russia fired a total of two ballistic missiles, 11 cruise missiles, and 29 drones, the update said.

The most recent wave of attacks followed missile-and-drone barrages on Monday night and Tuesday morning that killed dozens of people in three cities. The deadliest incident was a double ballistic missile strike on the Poltava Military Communications Institute and a nearby hospital which killed more than 50 and wounded hundreds, Ukrainian officials said.

First lady Olena Zelenska said Tuesday’s attack was a “shocking tragedy for the whole of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he “ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the Poltava and Lviv strikes targeted military and defense industry targets.

The military college in Poltava, it said, was used to train communications and electronic warfare specialists, as well as drone operators who conducted strikes with uncrewed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, within Russia. Training there was conducted under the “guidance of foreign instructors,” the ministry alleged.

The Lviv attack was conducted using “long-range precision weapons,” including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack drones, the ministry’s report said. The strike targeted “enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry complex” involved in the production and repair of “electronic components of aircraft and missile weapons.”

“The strike targets have been achieved,” the ministry said. “All designated objects have been hit.”

The Poltava attack came against a backdrop of intensifying Russian long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities, military targets and critical infrastructure nationwide.

Zelenskyy and his top officials have been pressing their Western partners, including the U.S., to loosen restrictions on Kyiv’s use of Western weapons, and to allow Ukrainian forces to strike airfields and launch sites within Russia.

“Russia does not have a free hand,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a Tuesday press briefing when questioned on the issue. “We continue to supply Ukraine with air-defense systems,” he continued.

“We continue to supply Ukraine with other equipment that it can use to push back on Russian military assaults, and that’ll continue to be our policy,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.