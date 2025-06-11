Nintendo Switch 2 races to record sales, driven by Mario Kart World’s blockbuster debut

Nintendo Switch 2 races to record sales, driven by Mario Kart World’s blockbuster debut
Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a turbo-charged start, thanks to a little help from Mario and his friends in Mario Kart World, smashing its own sales record by becoming the fastest selling Nintendo game system ever with more than 3.5 million units sold in just four days.

Nintendo sold an estimated 2.7 million units of the original Nintendo Switch in its first month when it launched in March 2017, but have now managed to move over 3.5 million units in just 96 hours, an almost 30% increase in sales in a much shorter period, the company said.

The Japanese company released the latest sales numbers on Wednesday and are aiming to sell 15 million units by March next year, putting them on track to meet or exceed expectations in the coming weeks and months.
“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the next generation console for the company, its first new system release in eight years, and features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and performance, as well as redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality, Nintendo said. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

“You’ll probably see a first batch of people who can’t live without it,” van Dreunen said. “If you’re a die-hard [Switch] fan, it’s like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie,” Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist, a games industry-focused newsletter, told ABC News last week.

“Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will pay off,” van Dreunen continued. “While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo’s evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding … The console’s focus on accessible and social gaming — rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on technical specs — underscores Nintendo’s commitment to shared experiences for all ages.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 system launched alongside the first brand new Mario Kart game in 11 years called Mario Kart World, featuring an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere with dynamic weather conditions, new game modes and up to 24 drivers at once — the most in the 33-year-old series history.

Nintendo is hoping to build a base, as well as excitement for its new system, ahead of next month’s launch of a new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong called Donkey Kong Bananza, which Nintendo says will let players “unleash their inner Kong as they smash and bash their way through a wild, mayhem-packed action adventure.”

After its global launch last Thursday, Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for the retail price of $449.99, and is also available as a bundle with a digital download of “Mario Kart World” for $499.99.

Trump’s top meme coin investors visit White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Despite repeated claims from the White House that President Donald Trump’s Thursday night gala for the top holders of his cryptocurrency meme coin had nothing to do with his official duties, several of those investors visited the White House Friday afternoon for what they described as a special VIP event, the attendees told ABC News.

Sangrok Oh, a Korean crypto investor and entrepreneur, told ABC News on Friday that he and other top investors had been invited to tour the White House Friday afternoon, though it was not clear to him whether Trump himself would meet them.

“So, we’re going to visit and tour the White House [and] at the same time talk about crypto industries and the future of crypto,” Oh said.

Thursday night’s black tie event, held at Trump’s Washington-area golf club, was attended by around 200 cryptocurrency traders, including many from overseas, who gained admission through a contest that awarded invitations to the top investors in Trump’s meme coin — with at least some of the funds flowing directly into the Trump family’s coffers.

Critics have blasted the gala as a “pay for play” event in which investors who poured millions into Trump’s crypto coin got special access to the president.

News that top $TRUMP coin investors visited the White House appeared to contradict White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion Thursday that the president was attending the crypto gala in a personal capacity, and that since the dinner did not take place at the White House, it was separate from his official duties.

“The president is attending [the dinner] in his personal time,” Leavitt said Thursday. “It is not a White House dinner. It’s not taking place here at the White House.”

The White House did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment from ABC News.

Cherry Hsu, an executive at MemeCore, a Singapore-based blockchain startup, said the firm’s founder, known publicly as “Ice,” had also been invited to the White House on Friday afternoon. MemeCore, according to the contest leaderboard, finished second in the competition with $TRUMP coin holdings in excess of $1 million.

And late Friday, Justin Sun, a Chinese crupto mogul and the top investor in Trump’s meme coin, posted a highly produced video of his White House tour, writing on X, “Was an honor to be invited to tour the @WhiteHouse. Such a privilege to see it in person.”

In addition to his multimillion-dollar investment in the $TRUMP coin, Sun has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, another Trump-backed crypto venture. One month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun.

The Trump meme coin’s website at one point earlier this month advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 meme coin holders as part of the contest — but as of last week, the site said only that a “Special VIP tour” would be arranged, without mentioning the White House.

The site also included a disclaimer saying the tour was being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself would be appearing as a “guest.”

US stocks tick up in 1st trading since Trump’s auto tariffs announced
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks ticked higher on Thursday in the first trading since President Donald Trump announced 25% auto tariffs.

The tariffs have escalated a global trade war and prompted forecasts of higher car prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 20 points, or 0.05%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.25% on Thursday morning. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.25%.

Shares of major U.S. automakers dropped in early trading. General Motors dropped more than 6%, while Ford fell nearly 2%. Stellantis — the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler — declined 1%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, bucked the trend. Shares of Tesla climbed 5.5% in early trading on Thursday.

The 25% tariffs will be applied to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House fact sheet released after Trump’s Oval Office remarks on Wednesday. The tariffs will take effect on April 3.

The tariffs will also be applied to key imported auto parts, including engines, powertrain parts and electrical components.

The auto tariffs are set to target a sector that employs more than a million U.S. workers and relies on a supply chain intricately intertwined with Mexico and Canada. Tariffs placed on the auto industry risk raising car prices for U.S. consumers, experts previously told ABC News.

Ferrari may raise U.S. prices as much as 10% in response to the tariffs, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush, predicted general tariff-related price increases of between $5,000 and $10,000 per vehicle.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday called the measure “a direct attack on our workers.” The Canadian government plans to review its trade options, Carney said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday expressed “regret” about the decision to impose auto tariffs. “We will now assess this announcement, together with other measures the US is envisaging in the next days,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

Early Thursday morning, Trump warned of retaliatory tariffs if officials in Canada and Europe move forward with countermeasures.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Do Trump’s tariffs put small businesses at greater risk? Experts weigh in
Do Trump’s tariffs put small businesses at greater risk? Experts weigh in
(Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A carousel ride and 12 flavors of fudge await shoppers at LARK Toys, a family-owned toy shop outside Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The glee on offer belies the stress behind the counter as President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on China, which are set to trigger price increases and product shortages within a matter of a few months, co-owner Kathy Gray told ABC News.

The store imports four out of every five of its products from China, Gray said. A flurry of orders helped amass inventory before the tariffs, Gray added, but the shop lacks the funds and storage space to build up a major stockpile.

“It’s threatening,” Gray said. “This administration isn’t operating with the best intentions of small businesses and regular folks.”

LARK Toys is hardly the only small business that said it’s under strain as a result of Trump’s tariff policy.

Such concern is well-founded, analysts told ABC News, since small businesses typically lack the financial buffer, supply-chain flexibility and political influence of their larger counterparts.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. firms, and account for more than two-fifths of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Many small businesses are quite vulnerable and exposed to changes in trade policy,” Ebehi Iyoha, a professor of business administration at Harvard University, who co-authored the study of small business sentiment, told ABC News.

The Trump administration has touted its achievements in support of small business, citing a cooldown of inflation and robust job growth.

“President Trump has restored optimism and opportunity for our job creators with a pro-growth economic agenda that has already slashed inflation, driven job creation, and delivered record investment,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, said in a statement late last month.

Trump last month paused a far-reaching set of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 countries. At the same time, however, Trump hiked tariffs on China. Additional levies have hit autos, steel and aluminum.

U.S. importers face an average effective tariff rate of 25.2%, the highest since 1909, the Yale Budget Lab found last month.

The rapid shift in trade policy poses an acute risk for small businesses in part because they usually lack a large rainy-day fund, Jane Liu, a professor of economics at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, told ABC News.

A typical small business holds enough cash reserves to last 27 days, a JPMorgan Chase Institute study found in 2020.

“The larger firms have a better cushion,” Liu said.

Small businesses also often face more pressure to raise prices for consumers, which can put them at a disadvantage with large competitors, some analysts said.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting that a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Small firms typically retain less capacity to eat profits or make price requests of suppliers, putting them at greater risk of losing out on shoppers due to tariff-related price hikes, Iyoha said.

“If you have a lot of bargaining power with suppliers, you can essentially say, ‘If you don’t eat some of these tariff costs and lower prices, I won’t buy from you,'” Iyoha said. “If you had to guess who has more bargaining power with suppliers, I’m sure you’d guess large businesses.”

In some cases, the Trump administration has granted relief from some tariffs.

Last month, the White House announced an exemption from China tariffs for a range of electronic devices. Days later, Trump said he had “helped” Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump issued a one-month delay of auto tariffs after pressure from the Big 3 U.S. automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Small businesses typically lack the political influence of their larger counterparts, analysts said.

“Most small businesses don’t have the money or access to the best, most savvy folks able to do this,” Iyoha said.

