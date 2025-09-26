NJ gubernatorial race jolted after Sherrill’s unredacted military records released

NJ gubernatorial race jolted after Sherrill’s unredacted military records released

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New Jersey’s closely-watched gubernatorial race was jolted Thursday after the National Archives blamed a technician’s mistake for the release of Congresswoman and New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill’s unredacted military records.

Sherrill and some Democratic allies are calling for an investigation, saying the release was no mistake but an extension of President Donald Trump’s effort to weaponize the federal government against his political opponents.

Responding to a routine records request, the National Archives released Sherrill’s unredacted military records that show she had an unblemished career in the Navy, including a 1991 medal for saving the life of a fellow classmate. But the records contained unredacted information such as Sherrill’s Social Security number.

“Well, it’s really scary in these times, of course, to have all that private information in the public… But I think what this shows too, is that my opponent and the Trump administration will stop at nothing. They will completely weaponize the federal government to achieve what they want,” Sherrill said Friday on MSNBC.

Asked if she suspects anything “nefarious,” she said, “I more than suspect.”

ABC News has reached out to the White House about Sherrill’s claims she’s being targeted by the administration.

ABC News has not obtained or viewed the records.

CBS News, which first reported on the records release, said that it had been investigating if Sherrill was involved in a scandal in 1994 where more than 130 Midshipmen were implicated in a cheating scandal. Sherrill was not involved but, because she did not report her classmates, she was not permitted to walk at graduation.

Sherrill said this was a 30-year-old widely reported incident that does not reflect on her military service. Her campaign has not provided other documentation about the incident, but other records have shown that her graduation date and commission date were identical, indicating the Navy did not have an issue with her graduating.

Her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, said her admission raises concerns.

“Today’s admission by Congresswoman Sherrill that she was implicated in, and punished for, her involvement in the largest cheating and honor code scandal in the history of the United States Navy is both stunning and deeply disturbing,” Ciatterelli’s campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

“For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment. The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency,” Ciatterelli’s campaign said.

CBS News reported that the request came from Ciattarelli ally Nicholas De Gregorio, who was tasked with doing so by political operative Chris Russell.

Russell, on Thursday, pointed to the National Archives’ apology and said the request error came in response to documents not related to the cheating scandal.

“FACT: The National Archives provided documents in response to a legitimate and perfectly legal FOIA request. Documents, btw, that had NOTHING to do with the cheating scandal,” Russell wrote on X on Thursday.

“The National Archives then apologized to the requestor and took full responsibility for their error. Now… it’s time for Rep. Sherrill to come clean and authorize release of all of her records.”

The National Archives, on its end, admitted in a letter, shared by the Sherrill campaign, it “should have provided only information that is releasable to the public under the FOIA. Unfortunately, however, in responding to the request, we released the comprehensive record, including personal information such as your social security number and date of birth … We have already reached out to the requester, Nicholas De Gregorio, and asked that he not further disseminate the information that was released to him in error.”

ABC News has reached out to the National Archives for comment on the record release.

The Sherrill campaign said it is considering legal action, and that counsel for Sherrill has already sent letters to the National Archives, Ciattarelli campaign, Russell, and De Gregorio.

“We are calling on Jack Ciattarelli and the Trump administration to immediately stop illegally distributing Mikie Sherrill’s military files, with protected personal information like her Social Security Number, and we will explore appropriate legal action,” campaign spokesperson Sean Higgins said in a statement on Thursday.

“To have a guy I’m running against who will stop at nothing to illegally obtain records, it’s beyond the pale,” Sherrill said at an event on Thursday.

The records request, according to CBS News, was done through a routine and legal procedure and recognized the request would redact personal information.

Ciatterelli, in a statement Friday, called for his Sherrill to share more documents from her time in the Naval Academy.

“The real issue at hand is exactly why Congresswoman Sherrill was barred from walking at her graduation? What specific honor concept violations was she punished for… The only way to determine any of these answers is through her authorizing full and immediate release of all academic, disciplinary, and investigatory records related to her time at the Academy and the scandal itself,” he wrote.

House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Thursday called for a criminal investigation.

“Mikie Sherrill is a patriot and a hero who has served this country, graduated from the naval academy, helicopter pilot, tours of duty in dangerous places overseas and the Middle East, came home, served as a federal prosecutor, is a supermom and a great public servant and a member of Congress,” Jeffries said. “It is outrageous that Donald Trump and his administration and political hacks connected to them continue to violate the law and they will be held accountable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘I don’t know’: Trump says of Israeli claim there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza
‘I don’t know’: Trump says of Israeli claim there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza
Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Asked if he believed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s claim that there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump replied, “I don’t know,” but then mentioned the images of starving children in Gaza appearing on TV.

“I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry, but we’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Trump said Monday as he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Starmer quickly chimed in, calling what’s happening in Gaza a humanitarian crisis and “an absolute catastrophe.”

The comments came hours after the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that another 14 people died of malnutrition over the previous 24 hours, including two children.

Another 29 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight local time, the ministry said.

Eleven people were also killed on Monday morning near aid distribution sites, two local hospitals that received the bodies told ABC News.

Those officials said the sites were run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but a spokesperson for that group told ABC News no incidents had been reported as of midday.

Israel on Sunday said it was beginning daily military pauses in several densely populated areas to facilitate the movement of aid into the territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Father charged with murdering 9-year-old daughter he falsely claimed was kidnapped: Police
Father charged with murdering 9-year-old daughter he falsely claimed was kidnapped: Police
NY State Police

(TICONDEROGA, N.Y.) — A Canadian man has been charged with murder in the death of his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.

Melina Galanis Frattolin’s body was found in a shallow pond on Sunday. Officials alleged that her father, Luciano Frattolin, falsely told police she had been kidnapped.

Frattolin, of Montreal, allegedly killed his daughter during a vacation to the U.S., concealed her body near Lake George and fabricated a story that she was abducted when he pulled over to go into the woods to urinate, Capt. Robert McConnell of the New York State Police said at a news conference.

McConnell said investigators believe Melina was killed Saturday evening, just hours after she called her mother to say that she and her father were on their way back to Montreal following a 10-day vacation to New York City and Connecticut.

“He allegedly murdered Melina and left her body in a remote area where she was later discovered by law enforcement,” McConnell said.

According to McConnell, Frattolin and his daughter’s mother have been estranged since 2019. He said the mother knew Frattolin had taken Melina on a vacation and told police she had no prior concerns about them traveling to the U.S. together.

The father and daughter entered the U.S. on July 11, McConnell said.

Frattolin has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Ticonderoga Town Court later Monday.

Melina’s body was discovered on Sunday afternoon by New York State Police Forest Rangers at the shallow end of a pond in a remote area near Ticonderoga, New York, authorities said.

The kidnapping report from Frattolin led the New York State Police to issue an Amber Alert early Sunday. A massive search was launched, involving State Police K-9 and aviation units, New York State Park Rangers, the Essex and Warren County sheriff’s offices, the New York State Department of Conservation and the Ticonderoga Police Department.

“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell alleged during the news conference, adding that police began to focus on the father as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his account of events and the timeline he provided.

A motive for the alleged killing remains under investigation. McConnell said Frattolin had no criminal history and that investigators found no evidence of domestic violence in his past.

McConnell said Melina lived with her mother full-time in Montreal.

The cause and manner of Melina’s death is pending the results of an autopsy.

According to police, Frattolin called 911 in Warren County late Saturday, claiming his daughter had been abducted by two strangers. The father allegedly claimed the girl was kidnapped around 9:40 p.m. after they pulled Interstate 87 at exit 22 near Lake George, where he allegedly falsely claimed he went into the woods to urinate, McConnell said.

McConnell alleged that the father falsely told police that as he was returning to his vehicle, he saw two men put his daughter in a white van and speed off.

Frattolin was placed under arrest in Essex County and booked at the Essex County Jail early Monday.

“This is certainly a difficult case and a heartbreaking investigation,” McConnell said. “The best we can do is provide some measure of justice to the family.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding
Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERR COUNTY, Texas) — For the first time since catastrophic flooding killed more than 100 people in Kerr County, Texas, the county emergency management director conceded that he was sick and asleep as the water rose to historic levels on the Guadalupe River.

William “Dub” Thomas, the Kerr County Emergency Management Director since 2015, detailed his whereabouts during the crisis to a panel of 18 state lawmakers that hosted the hearing on Thursday in Kerrville, Texas.

Thomas said that after working a full day on July 2, he went home sick. He said at the time, no concerns had been raised about an elevated weather condition, “beyond what is typical for the region during the summer.”

Thomas said he stayed home sick on July 3 and did not participate in two meetings dealing with the Texas emergency management coordination center.

Thomas said his supervisors, including the Kerr County sheriff, were aware he was out sick.

He said he briefly woke up about 2 p.m. on July 3, but there was no rainfall at the time and no indication of the pending change in the river. He said he went back to sleep.

“I was awakened around 5:30 a.m., on July the Fourth by my wife following a call from the city of Kerrville EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator) Jeremy Hughes requesting that I mobilize,” Thomas said.

He said the call was the first time he realized that an emergency was unfolding.

“By approximately 6 a.m., I was coordinating our county’s response in close contact with the sheriff, the emergency operation center and Mr. Hughes, working together under rapidly changing and difficult conditions,” said Thomas.

But other Kerr County officials said by that time, summer camps along the overflowing Guadalupe River were already underwater.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.