No criminal charges for Artem Chigvintsev after domestic violence arrest, DA says

Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Artem Chigvintsev will not be criminally charged following his arrest for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Tuesday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the decision not to charge the Dancing with the Stars pro “was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement included in the release.

It continued, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,'” adding, “If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

The District Attorney’s Office said it “does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual,” but “did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev’s arrest.”

A representative for Artem told Good Morning America in a statement Tuesday, “Mr. Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged. He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father.”

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce shortly afterward. 

The couple married in August 2022 and share one child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

ABC News reached out to Garcia’s representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Selena Gomez is back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer
Disney

Everything is not what it seems — unless it’s the official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The trailer for the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series debuted Tuesday, and it reunites Selena Gomez with her onscreen brother, David Henrie.

Henrie takes center stage, reprising his role as Justin Russo alongside Janice LeAnn Brown‘s Billie. The series follows an adult Justin, who is married with two sons and has chosen to live a mortal life without magic. That is until his sister, Alex, shows up with the powerful young wizard Billie and asks for his help in her wizard training.

“You’re a powerful wizard. Some people see that as a threat. But I promise, I’m not gonna let anything happen to you,” Henrie’s Justin tells Brown’s Billie in the trailer.

Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the brand-new sitcom. Along with serving as an executive producer, Gomez guest stars in the series’ pilot episode.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts with a two-episode premiere on Oct. 29, only on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes of the season will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the following day, Oct. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Oprah Winfrey discusses her experience using AI: “It was miraculous”
ABC/Paula Lobo

Oprah Winfrey is offering her take on artificial intelligence ahead of ABC’s AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special.

Speaking to ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an interview with Good Morning America which aired on Thursday, the multi-hyphenate media mogul said, “We are in for the ride of our lives” with the technology.

“Life for all of us is about to be very different,” she said.

Winfrey told Jarvis she has always seen herself as “the surrogate viewer” of the topics she explores and understands that if she is curious to understand something, she isn’t the only one.

“If I don’t know the answer, I know that the other millions of people who are watching are feeling the same,” she said, adding that her first encounter with the AI didn’t happen until her first conversation with Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, the company behind the AI-based virtual assistant ChatGPT.

She continued, “After he was telling me about all the things that I could do, I was saying, ‘Okay, don’t be scared. Don’t be scared. You can get the ChatGPT app.'”

Winfrey shared her first experience with ChatGPT was asking the app to provide AirBnb listings for a friend.

“And it was miraculous to me that before you can practically finish the requests, the answer has come back to you,” she said.

In the new ABC primetime special, Winfrey explores “the profound impact of artificial intelligence on people’s daily lives, demystifying the technology and empowering viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future,” according to a press release.

AI and the Future of Us will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 12 on ABC at 8 pm E.T. and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Channing Tatum praying for a Gambit movie following success of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Disney/Randy Holmes

As most fans know, Channing Tatum tried to star in a movie about the X-Men hero Gambit for four years. The project dissolved in 2019 when ABC News’ parent company, Disney, bought Fox.

However, Tatum tells Variety that after his mealy mouthed mutant’s surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s looking to the Almighty to spin off his appearance into his own film.

“I sure hope so,” Tatum told the trade’s Marc Malkin when asked if he’d suit up in his own movie.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” he said at the Thursday premiere of his new movie Blink Twice in Hollywood.

Channing pleaded, “Write it into existence, my friend. Please.”

Tatum said that “of course” both Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger are well aware of his wish. “I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years,” Tatum insisted. “It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

Channing recently profusely thanked Ryan Reynolds for giving him the chance to finally realize his superhero dreams on screen. More recently, the Magic Mike star also posted footage of his training for the movie’s climactic fight scene.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

