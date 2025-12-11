No criminality found in Epic Universe roller coaster death: Sheriff’s office

No criminality found in Epic Universe roller coaster death: Sheriff’s office

In this April 5, 2025, file photo, guests ride Stardust Racers, a new dueling roller coaster ride in Celestial Park during a preview day for Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Fla. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images, FILE

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Investigators have found no criminality in the death of a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida in September, authorities announced on Thursday.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after sustaining multiple blunt impact injuries while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park on Sept. 17.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital that night, authorities said.

Following a monthslong investigation, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report found the “case was deemed an accidental death and was closed accordingly.”

“Because it was determined that no criminal acts occurred in this case, this concludes the Orange County Sheriff’s Office role in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Following his death, the local medical examiner determined that Zavala died from multiple blunt impact injuries and that the manner of death was accidental.

The sheriff’s office investigation’s finding was based on sworn statements, video surveillance, the medical examiner’s findings and the “standard operating procedures provided by Epic Universe,” among other evidence, the report stated.

One person who responded to the scene said in a sworn statement that Zavala was found unresponsive with “severe facial trauma,” and he was still secured in the ride via the lap bar, according to the report.

Zavala’s girlfriend, who was with him on the ride, told authorities in a sworn statement at the hospital that on the first drop he “partially came up out of his seat and hit his head on the metal bar in front of them,” and he “continually hit his head on the bar in front of them as the ride descended.”

She said the ride operator pushed on the lap bar three times until it locked in place, and that he was in the seat correctly, “she just felt the lap bar was too low.”

In the wake of his death, Zavala’s family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said they are conducting an independent investigation to get to the “truth” and determine if anything could have prevented his death.  

Zavala’s father, Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, said in a press briefing in September that his son was born with a spinal cord atrophy. He used a wheelchair but was “not under any medical restrictions that would have prevented him” from riding the Stardust Racer, Crump said. 

His mother said he “loved theme parks” and roller coasters and was excited to go to Universal’s Epic Universe with his girlfriend.

An internal review found the ride systems “functioned as intended,” the “equipment was intact” during the ride and park employees followed procedures, according to a memo sent in the wake of Zavala’s death from Universal Orlando Resort President Karen Irwin to staff.

A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News following the death that the department’s current findings “align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow National Guard deployment in Illinois
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow National Guard deployment in Illinois
Members of the Texas National Guard carry rifles and riot shields at an army reserve training facility on October 07, 2025 in Elwood, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) The Trump administration filed an emergency stay request Friday with the Supreme Court to undo a lower court order blocking the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago. 

 “This Court should stay the district court’s October 9 injunction in its entirety,” the filing, written by Solicitor General John Sauer, said.

Sauer argued the injunction “impinges on the President’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property.”

He said the Supreme Court should weigh in now “so that the National Guard may perform its protective function while any further litigation is ongoing. Given the pressing risk of violence, this Court should also grant an immediate administrative stay pending consideration of the present application.”

On Thursday, a three-judge panel on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Trump administration’s decision to deploy National Guard troops was a “likely violation” of the Tenth Amendment, which reserves certain powers to the states. 

The panel, which includes a judge appointed by Trump, and presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, also found that the Trump administration was “unlikely to succeed” in proving that there is a “rebellion” against the authority of the U.S. government or that the president is unable to execute the law with regular forces. 

A temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of the Guard remains in effect through Oct. 23. U.S. District Judge April Perry has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 22 to determine whether to extend the temporary order. 

As of last week, there were about 200 federalized National Guard troops from Texas and 14 from California currently in Illinois, according to a declaration from a U.S. Army official. Another 300 Guardsmen from Illinois have been mobilized by the president over the objections of Gov. JB Pritzker.

President Donald Trump has said Guard troops are needed for crime prevention in Chicago, which he has described as a “war zone.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Portland police chief pushes back on White House ‘war zone’ narrative
Portland police chief pushes back on White House ‘war zone’ narrative
Portland Police Chief Bob Day speaks with ABC News. (ABC News)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The Portland police chief is disputing President Donald Trump’s claim that the Oregon city is a “war zone” that is burning down and “war-ravaged” by protesters and violent criminals, amid legal challenges to the White House’s deployment of National Guard troops.

“No, I would not say Portland’s war-ravaged,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day told ABC News on Monday, calling the narrative that the city is under siege by protesters “disappointing.”

“It’s not a narrative that’s consistent with what’s actually happening now,” Day said. “Granted, 2020 and ’21, that conversation made a lot more sense. But in the last couple of years, under my administration, we’ve seen great strides made in the area of crime and safety.”

A U.S. district judge over the weekend temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, where the White House sought to have troops protect federal buildings.

Day said the demonstrations centered on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility take up a single block of the 145-square-mile city. He said in the past three months, there have been a few dozen arrests at the facility for assault and vandalism, but that his department is able to manage it with regional support.

“We have been engaged. We have been addressing violence. We have been addressing vandalism,” he said.

Sending in the National Guard would increase attention and potentially draw outsiders “looking to create some energy,” he said.

“The National Guard is not needed at this time for this particular problem,” Day said. “We are grateful for their service, respectful of the National Guard. These are citizen soldiers, Oregonians, or our neighbors, our friends. But for that role, we don’t need them right now.”

On Sept. 27, Trump directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to provide “all necessary troops” to Portland amid protests at the city’s ICE facility.

The State of Oregon and the City of Portland sued, with officials in the city and state denouncing the action as unnecessary. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending the National Guard to Portland, finding that conditions in Portland were “not significantly violent or disruptive” to justify a federal takeover of the National Guard, and that the president’s claims about the city were “simply untethered to the facts.”

The Trump administration swiftly appealed the order and sent 200 California National Guard troops to Portland, leading Immergut to issue a second restraining order on Sunday that temporarily bars any federalized members of the National Guard from being deployed to Oregon.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained Monday that Trump is working within his authority as commander-in-chief to deploy the National Guard to Portland because he has deemed the situation there “appropriate” to warrant the action.

“For more than 100 days, night after night after night, the ICE facility has been really under siege by these anarchists outside,” she said during a press briefing. “They have been disrespecting law enforcement. They’ve been inciting violence.”

Trump on Monday continued to rail against the city, calling Portland a “burning hellhole” and likened the situation there to an “insurrection.”

“Portland is on fire. Portland’s been on fire for years, and not so much saving it,” he said while taking questions in the Oval Office on Monday. “We have to save something else, because I think that’s all insurrection. I really think that’s really criminal insurrection.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court revives Trump’s effort to remove hush money case to federal court
Appeals court revives Trump’s effort to remove hush money case to federal court
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered a lower court to take another look at whether President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money prosecution in Manhattan deserved to be heard in federal court.

After Trump was convicted last year on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, he sought to move the case into federal court from state court due to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling last year granting the president immunity for official acts.

U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied the request, concluding that Trump failed to show good cause for move after the jury had rendered its verdict.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Hellerstein to reconsider.

“We cannot be confident that in doing so, the District Court adequately considered issues relevant to the good cause inquiry so as to enable meaningful appellate review,” the opinion said.  For example, the District Court did not consider whether certain evidence admitted during the state court trial relates to immunized official acts or, if so, whether evidentiary immunity transformed the State’s case into one that relates to acts under color of the Presidency.”

Trump was found guilty last year of orchestrating an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by directing his personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicly discussing a long-denied sexual encounter with Trump, and then falsifying New York business records to cover up that alleged criminal conduct.

New York Judge Juan Merchan, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration in January, sentenced him to an unconditional discharge — the lightest possible punishment allowed under New York state law — saying it was the “only lawful sentence” to prevent “encroaching upon the highest office in the land.”

Trump is separately appealing his conviction in a New York appellate court, arguing that it was based on evidence the Supreme Court later decided should have been off limits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.