“No Kings” protest held in Martinsville

About 240 people gathered along Starling Avenue at Mulberry Road and East Market Street on Saturday to join in the nationwide “No Kings” protest. Most protesters had signs, and some wore masks and costumes, giving the event a carnival atmosphere. Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly protested peacefully in opposition to President Trump and his policies.
Related Posts
Ridgeway man arrested for child pornography
On July 1, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), began…
Chipotle to open restaurant in Martinsville
Lester Properties has announced plans for a new Chipotle restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard between Applebee’s Restaurant and the Sheetz restaurant…
Ferrell-Benavides filed discrimination suit against city with EEOC
Cardinal News is reporting today that former Martinsville city manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides is telling them she was fired because she…