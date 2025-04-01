No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn’t actually named Celestial Seed.
In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer’s Body star, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter’s name.
In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,'” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.
He adds, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”
Season 4 of BMF is on the horizon, set to return to Starz in June. The season will pick up with the Flenory brothers still in Mexico, where they’d traveled to rescue their key supplier, who was arrested. While also there to secure and expand their business operations, they’re left fighting to survive amid several life-and-death situations.
The brothers’ “chaotic and relationship-altering mission in Mexico” is teased in a promo clip for the series, which starts with Terry holding Meech, who had just been shot, in the middle of a desert. As one clip finds their father, Charles, expressing concern about Meech and his whereabouts, others see Meech on the run in Mexico and in the middle of some shootouts. Meech then receives a prophesy about his rise in the game, before the infamous question of the season is asked.
The answer to “What the f*** happened in Mexico?” will be answered starting June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
First-look images also show what fans can expect, including Meech and Terry’s expansion to St. Louis, Markisha’s quest to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner, and the aftermath of Lucille and Charles’ divorce.
According to Deadline, it’s not clear if season 4 of BMF will be the final one. While sources close to production say Starz “is pleased with Season 4 creatively” and is “looking forward to sharing new action-packed episodes with fans,” the future of the show has yet to be determined.
The trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, based on an original idea by and starring The Weeknd, has arrived.
The film, co-starring Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Saltburn‘s Barry Keoghan, is about a musician who has insomnia. According to a press release, he’s “pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”
In the film, we see The Weeknd, credited under his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, performing onstage, slowly sinking under the water in a bathtub and tied to a bed by Ortega’s character. She tells him, “I know this is all really intense but I’m not trying to hurt you. I’m really sorry about this. I really am.”
“What the f*** is going on?” he responds. We then see Ortega acting suspiciously while she loads something into a car and drives away.
Meanwhile, Keoghan seems to be some kind of manager or assistant to the singer, embracing him and telling him, “Stop self-doubting! You’re f****** invincible!”
Throughout the trailer, we hear distorted voices, both male and female. “Death is nothing at all. It does not kill,” says one. “Everything remains exactly how it was. Whatever we were to each other, we are still.”
Twice we hear a distorted voice say, “Call me by the old, familiar name,” followed by the sound of a woman screaming, “Abel!” That’s intriguing, considering the fact that The Weeknd has recently spoken of his desire to stop using that stage name and be known once more as Abel.
Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters May 16. The Weeknd’s album of the same name was released on Jan. 31.
Joy Behar returns to the stage in her new play, My First Ex-Husband.
Written by Behar over the span of 12 years, the new show features a rotating cast of actresses playing women who tell stories about the people they used to be married to. While fictional, the play is based on interviews Behar conducted with women in her life. It opens off-Broadway on Thursday, and The View co-host says it’s great to finally be producing something she spent so much time writing.
“I had to find people who were willing to talk about their first marriage,” Behar said. “Everything is anonymous, obviously, and the names are changed. The places are changed, the dates, all sorts of things. No one will recognize who they are. So, that took a while.”
Performing alongside Behar is one of her best friends of over 40 years, actress Susie Essman.
“People say to me, ‘How come you never had a fight with each other?’ We never fought. We never had a problem. And I’ve had girlfriends that have ghosted me or I’ve ghosted them over the years, you know. But not her,” Behar said.
She says she loves performing her own comedy for the instant feedback of laughter.
“With the drama, you don’t know if they’re crying. You don’t even know if they’re moved or touched. You can’t tell,” Behar said. “I like to have that immediate response. It might be my own insecurities, I don’t know. But that’s what it is. So, I like comedy.”
While My First Ex-Husband is funny, Behar says it has its serious moments.
“I was surprised at how funny it was, frankly,” Behar said. “Because it is poignant. I mean, a divorce is not a happy occasion. And yet, when you talk about what happened in retrospect and with distance, it’s funny.”