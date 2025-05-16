‘No more Nottoway’: Historic Louisiana plantation house destroyed in massive fire
(WHITE CASTLE, La.) — A devastating fire destroyed the Louisiana’s historic Nottoway Resort, the largest antebellum mansion in the South, officials confirmed Friday.
“The fire has been contained now, but there’s no more Nottoway. The house is completely destroyed,” Iberville Sheriff’s Department Capt. Monty Migliacio told ABC News on Friday.
Emergency calls came in around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, reporting the fire, Migliacio told ABC News. The Iberville Sheriff’s Department arrived first, followed quickly by firefighters who fought the blaze at the White Castle mansion for hours.
“It was the biggest fire I’ve seen in my entire 20-year career,” Migliacio said.
Ten fire departments from surrounding areas worked together to contain the blaze and protect nearby buildings, according to officials.
Louisiana Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the blaze, authorities said.
Officials confirmed that no one was injured. It is unknown if anyone was touring the mansion at the time of the fire, they said.
(WASHINGTON) — Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the Trump administration’s tariffs would likely raise prices for U.S. shoppers and retailers.
The scale and duration of the tariffs remain unclear but a portion of the taxes on imports will probably reach consumers, Powell told an economic forum in New York City on Friday.
“We’re at a stage where we’re still very uncertain about what will be tariffed, for how long, at what level,” Powell said. “But the likelihood is some of that will find its way. It will hit the exporters, the importers, the retailers and to some extent consumers.”
The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.
Tariffs of this magnitude are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.
“Everybody is forecasting some inflation effect from tariffs,” Powell said on Friday.
The remarks from Powell at the annual US Monetary Policy Forum marked a notable prediction from the nation’s top central banker charged with keeping inflation under control.
While acknowledging the likelihood of price hikes, however, Powell said the Fed’s response would depend on what exactly transpires.
A potentially temporary bump in prices may not warrant intervention, while a more sustained increase could require action, Powell said, noting that the strength of the economy affords the Fed time to assess the impact.
“In some cases, where we think it’s a one-time thing, the textbook would be to look through it,” Powell said. “If it turns into a series of things and it’s more than that — [and] if the increases are larger — that would matter.”
Powell spoke hours after Trump on Truth Social threatened to slap tariffs, sanctions and other measures on Russia in response to conduct in the war with Ukraine.
The tariffs may become necessary “based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now,” Trump said.
The potential move could expand Trump’s confrontational trade policy beyond an initial set of countries targeted this week.
Later on Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House that tariffs could cause “some disturbance” for the U.S.
The Trump administration has eased some of the tariffs against Canada and Mexico in recent days.
Trump issued a one-month delay for tariffs on auto-related goods from Mexico and Canada. The carve-out expanded soon afterward with an additional one-month pause for goods from Mexico and Canada compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.
In addition to tariffs, Powell mentioned other economic proposals pursued by the Trump administration, including measures affecting fiscal policy and regulation.
“The new administration is in the process of implementing significant policy changes,” Powell said. “Uncertainty around these changes and their likely effects remains high. We are focused on parsing the signal from the noise as the situation evolves. We are not in a hurry.”
(FLORIDA) — The son of a local sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire near the Student Union at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, authorities said.
The suspect — 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student — was shot by responders and has been hospitalized, police said. He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.
Ikner is the son of a current Leon County sheriff’s deputy, according to Sheriff Walter McNeil. He had access to one of his mother’s personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, the sheriff said. It appeared Ikner had a handgun and a shotgun with him, police said.
The suspect’s mother has been a deputy with the department for more than 18 years and “her service to this community has been exceptional,” McNeil said.
The suspect was also a “long-standing member” of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said.
He was “engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” the sheriff said, adding, “Not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”
The campus has been secured, police said.
Police have not identified the two people killed but said they were not students.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it’s received six patients, all in fair condition.
In a statement to the Florida State University community, the institution’s president, Richard McCullough, called the shooting a “tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus.”
“Right now, our focus is on taking care of people. That means the victims and their families. It means students, faculty, and staff who were nearby and are now trying to make sense of what they experienced. And it means every person in our campus community who is feeling shaken or overwhelmed,” the president said.
The families of the victims in the shooting have been contacted, according to the latest update from the university’s FSU Alerts. Those who have been separated from their belongings during the shooting will have the opportunity to retrieve them at a later date.
Sophomore Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class near the Student Union when she heard what sounded like yelling outside.
“Right after, the active threat alarm went off,” she said. “Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom.”
“We were quiet and some were whispering,” Maldonado said. “Some were also crying and helping each other. Like a student next to me told me to put my backpack in front of me to protect myself.”
“A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another cop came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up, Maldonado said.
Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.
Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in South Florida in 2018, said some of Jaime’s classmates now attend FSU.
“Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today,” Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. “As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today.”
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families.”
FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Olivia Osteen, Sony Salzman and Luke Barr contributed to this report.
(LOS ANGELES) — Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi attacked the rapper at around 7:20 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the prison told ABC News.
“Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.
The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.
The prison spokesperson did not provide further comment when asked about the nature of Peterson’s injuries, whether he has been released from the hospital or whether a suspect has been charged in the attack.
However, the rapper’s verified Instagram account shared a post to his stories, saying: “Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.”
“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post continued. “He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”
Crystal Morgan, an attorney representing Peterson, confirmed to ABC News on Monday afternoon that the rapper was attacked at the correctional facility and remains hospitalized.
Morgan said she had not been able to obtain any information about his condition and was “in the dark” like everyone else. Morgan added she called Peterson’s family to notify them of the attack.
The prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office launched a probe into the incident, while the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, the spokesperson said.
ABC News has reached out to the DA’s office for additional comment.
Peterson was found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Pete in both feet as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.
He was initially charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News.
He was also charged ahead of his trial in December 2022 with an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez, who chose not to take the witness stand during the trial, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
His defense attorneys argued during the trial that Lanez was not the shooter and he has maintained his innocence in multiple social media posts since his sentencing last year.
During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read an impact statement from Pete — who testified during the trial — in which she called for Peterson to “be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”
“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul,” Pete said in her impact statement.
Peterson was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Sept. 14, 2023, as his legal team appeals his 10-year sentence.