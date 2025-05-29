“No new taxes” budget goes into effect July 1

Henry County took final action on its “no new taxes” budget at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The $222.8 million dollar budget leans on savings in the amount of $1.8 million in order to do it. The Public Service Authority that supplies water and sewer service is raising prices by $5 dollars a month, the first increase in 12 year. The new budget goes into effect on July 1.
