No new taxes in Henry County budget

County Administrator Dale Wagoner unveiled his proposed fiscal year (FY) 2025-2026 budget on Thursday which included no recommendations to increase taxes on residents.

Instead, Wagoner chose to balance the $222,815,547 budget by transferring $1,778,455 from the county’s savings.

“As we navigate through these uncertain economic times, we understand the strain many of our residents are feeling,” Wagoner said. “Costs are rising, and while revenues remain relatively flat, we are committed to easing the burden on our taxpayers. We know that raising taxes is not the solution, especially when so many are already stretched thin. That’s why, instead of increasing taxes, I’m recommending that we tap into our rainy-day fund to ensure we continue delivering the essential services our community relies on, without adding more pressure to those who can afford it the least.”

Overall, the budget increased by 7.3% even though the county’s primary revenue sources are projected to decline by 2.1% collectively. Expected growth from state contributions and revenue from sales taxes are projected to offset some of that decline.

With the help from additional revenue from the Commonwealth, Wagoner is proposing a 3% cost-of-living increase for all state-supported positions, such as teacher and deputies, and all County employees. Additionally, all eligible County and compensation-board funded employees will receive a 1.5% stipend. State-supported positions in public education will receive a one-time stipend of $1,000.

The proposed budget for public education is $119,724,257 which is an increase of 11.87% compared to the current year’s original budget. The proposed local contribution is up 8.15% for a total of $23,398,263. Of that amount, $2,496,242 is dedicated to paying down the school’s debt service. Another $5.7 million is set aside from the 1% sales tax for school facility construction and renovation projects.

The Sheriff’s Office will receive funding to support 12 new positions at the Adult Detention Center. This coincides with a decision by the Sheriff to terminate the inmate medical services contract with a private provider and manager the services in-house. This will decrease total expenses for the ADC by 3.2%. The budget also includes funding for an additional officer for the Animal Services division, 11 new vehicles, a K-9 dog, and associated training and supplies. The total budget for the Sheriff’s Office will increase 1.14%.

The proposed budget for public safety will grow 12.19% primarily due to the addition of four new positions to improve response to fire and emergency medical services (EMS) calls. The cost for these positions is expected to be offset by additional revenue from billing. As a way of preparing the next generation of emergency responders, the proposed budget also includes funding for an EMS Educator to each emergency medical technician courses to high school students in the Career Academy.

Wagoner is also recommending the establishment of a District Impact Fund. This fund will allocate resources for each magisterial district and enable board members to fund targeted improvements for their respective districts. Approximately $210,000 from rental vehicle taxes will be used to jumpstart the fund and an initial distribution of $35,000 per district will be allocated.

A work session is currently scheduled for April 8 at 5 p.m., in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building. This will provide Board members with an opportunity to make any changes prior to a public hearing being scheduled on the proposed budget.

