No, Zelenskyy doesn’t have 4% approval as Trump claims; it’s over 50%

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday joined Russian President Vladimir Putin in claiming Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lacks legitimacy, the American leader alleging — without providing evidence — that Zelenskyy currently has a 4% approval rating among his compatriots.

In reality, respected polls in Ukraine show that Zelenskyy has over 50% approval among Ukrainians. The most recent, published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in early February, showed that 57% of respondents said they trusted Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy’s level of support is diminished from the extraordinary highs of earlier in the war. He scored 77% trust in a KIIS poll from December 2023 and 90% in May 2022, around three months after Russia’s invasion. The February poll did show a 5% bump in trust from December 2024.

Still, the 50% or more regularly scored by Zelenskyy in various polls is higher than those achieved by many democratic leaders around the world.

Aides in Kyiv were quick to point out on Wednesday that Zelenskyy’s recent score of 57% in the KIIS poll was higher than Trump’s backing in recent U.S. surveys — for example, 46.6% with 538, 47% with YouGov/The Economist and 48% with Gallup.

There is currently no politician in Ukraine considered to have stronger support than Zelenskyy. Only Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is considered a real potential challenger, though he is serving as Kyiv’s ambassador to the U.K. and has not yet entered politics.

Hours after historic U.S.-Russia talks concluded in Saudi Arabia, Trump suggested to reporters at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy’s alleged low public approval meant the country should hold a new presidential election, its 2024 contest having been postponed because Ukraine has been under martial law since Putin’s invasion three years ago.

“That’s not a Russia thing, that’s something coming from me and coming from many other countries also,” Trump said.

Trump’s claims indicated that he — like Putin — may now be seeking Zelenskyy’s removal as part of any deal to end the war.

Putin appears to see removing Zelenskyy as a key goal, both as a victory he can present to Russians and as a potential opportunity to install a pro-Russian leader in his place. That is why the Russian president is pushing for elections to be held before any final peace deal.

Trump now appears to perhaps hold a similar view.

Zelenskyy pushed back firmly on Wednesday, fact-checking Trump and saying he was suffering from exposure to Russian disinformation.

“If someone wants to replace me right now, then right now it won’t work,” the president told reporters in Kyiv before a planned meeting with Trump’s Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg.

“If we are talking about 4% then we have seen this disinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia,” he added. “And we have evidence.”

The president said he would conduct opinion polls for trust ratings for world leaders, including Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy said he took Trump’s comments “calmly.”

“As for President Trump, with all due respect to him as a leader of the American people, who we deeply respect and are thankful for all his support, but President Trump, unfortunately, is living in this disinformation space,” Zelenskyy continued.

International community reacts to Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal
Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

(LONDON) — After 15 months of conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal.

The prime minister of Qatar announced the deal had been reached in Doha late Wednesday.

Following the deal, world leaders from across the globe shared their reactions to the agreement.

Alexander De Croo, prime minister of Belgium

“After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza. Let’s hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help.”

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany

“The fact that an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, including Germans, seems to have been reached is good news! This agreement must now be implemented to the letter. All of the hostages must be released. The mortal remains of the deceased must also be handed over to the families for a dignified burial. This ceasefire opens the door to a permanent end to the war and to the improvement of the poor humanitarian situation in Gaza. We are continuing to work toward this.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

“I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

António Guterres, United Nations secretary-general

“The UN is steadfast in its commitment to supporting all efforts that promote peace, stability, and a more hopeful future for the people of Palestine and Israel, and across the region.”

Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom

“After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for. They have borne the brunt of this conflict — triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023. The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home — including the British people who were murdered by Hamas.

“We will continue to mourn and remember them. For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza. And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people — grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state. The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East.”

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of Egypt

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip following more than a year of strenuous efforts, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. With this agreement, I emphasize the importance of accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis, without any hindrances, until a sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and for the region to enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone. Egypt will always remain committed to its pledge, supporting a just peace, being a loyal partner in achieving it, and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan with dozens aboard
Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet near the western Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. (Photo by Issa Tazhenbayev / AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft crashed near Kazakhstan’s Aktau Airport close to the Caspian Sea on Wednesday morning, Kazakh authorities said, with up to 40 people feared dead.

The aircraft was was flying from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia, the Transport Ministry said in a post to its official Telegram channel. It was rerouted to Aktau in Kazakhstan due to fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told ABC News that the plane was carrying 69 people — 64 passengers and five crew members. The ministry said 29 people survived the crash, with many hospitalized.

Two children were among those hospitalized, the ministry said in a post to its Telegram channel.

Kazakhstan’s deputy health minister told ABC News that some of those taken to hospital are in critical condition.

Kazakh authorities have initiated an investigation into the crash, focusing on reported bird strike, mechanical failure and the decision to reroute the flight due to adverse weather conditions, Kazakh aviation authorities told ABC News.

Among the passengers were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan and 16 from Russia, the Transport Ministry said in a statement, citing “preliminary data.”

Azerbaijan Airlines said in a post to X that the aircraft “made an emergency landing” around 2 miles from Aktau. The aircraft was an Embraer 190 model with flight number J2-8243, it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Tomek Rolski and Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

Teen sentenced to 52 years in prison for deadly stabbing at Taylor Swift-themed party
(LONDON) — A teenager has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for fatally stabbing three girls at a children’s Taylor Swift-themed event in the United Kingdom last year.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty to all charges, including three counts of murder, earlier this week, avoiding a trial.

The horrific stabbing spree unfolded in July in Southport, a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool. Merseyside police said the children were attending a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school.

Three girls — 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar — were killed. Ten people were also injured in the attack, police said.

Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, was initially charged with three counts of murder, as well as 10 charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a knife in the incident. He subsequently faced a terror charge for possessing a jihadi training manual and was charged with producing ricin, a toxin.

He pleaded guilty to all 16 charges on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

