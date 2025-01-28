Noah Centineo on filming in South Korea for ‘The Recruit’ season 2

Netflix

Noah Centineo is back with more action and comedy on season 2 of The Recruit.

In the Netflix drama, Centineo stars as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose life is upended when an Eastern European asset threatens extortion. As the connection to the CIA comes to light, Hendricks is drawn into dangerous international politics, risking everything to survive.

The first season, which premiered in 2022 with eight episodes, ended on a cliff-hanger with Hendricks and Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) captured and in serious danger.

Season 2, premiering Jan. 30, follows Hendricks as he takes on a high-stakes espionage mission in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threat may come from within the CIA itself, according to a synopsis.

In an interview with Good Morning America ahead of the premiere, Centineo shared his experience balancing his roles as both actor and executive producer.

“There’s more of an obligation, I think, to really do your best to make sure other people are comfortable and they have what they need to do the job that they’re hired to do,” he said. “There’s a little bit more checking of responsibility in that regard.”

Centineo also discussed his experience filming in South Korea, noting that adjusting to the time difference was the biggest challenge.

“You know, developing or acclimating to the new time zone,” he said. “The crews there were incredible, young, spirited, hard working, you know, really willing to work. And that was great, because I had never filmed there before — the locations were gorgeous.”

He continued, “We just had so many signs and so many lights naturally that were built into the buildings, and then you just went down the street so that they reflected them, and it’s super cinematic. The food is incredible there. Yeah, I had a wonderful time in South Korea.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

SAG Awards 2025: ‘Wicked’ and ‘Shōgun’ top full list of nominations
Universal Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year’s SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards’ website.

Wicked was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

A Complete Unknown followed close behind with four nods, while Emilia Pérez and Anora snagged three noms each.

On the television side, Shōgun was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear and The Diplomat followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.

There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña.

Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer star in zombie-filled ’28 Years Later’ trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer star in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the 28 Days Later franchise.

“It began 10,228 days ago. Days became weeks. Weeks became years,” on-screen text reads in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

While there’s no dialogue from the characters, a haunting radio voice is featured throughout the trailer, which shows Taylor-Johnson and Comer facing off against zombies in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

“It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway,” it continues. “When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutilated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The film is directed by Danny Boyle with a script from Alex Garland, the same team behind the original 2002 film 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy that started it all.

A 2007 sequel titled 28 Weeks Later saw a different creative team and cast.

Starring alongside Taylor-Johnson and Comer in the third film in the horror franchise are Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later hits theaters June 20, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Yellowstone’ stars Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley talk ‘interesting’ fan interactions
Luke Grimes – Paramount Networks

The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone got off to a bloody start, with its second episode airing Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

The debut scored some 16.4 million viewers who are very invested in the Dutton clan — but Luke Grimes (Kayce) and his onscreen adopted brother, Wes Bentley (Jamie), didn’t need viewership numbers to tell them that. 

The pair told ABC Audio they’ve had some “interesting” interactions with fans. 

Bentley, whose scheming character has targeted his adopted father’s empire, says even though he plays a guy fans love to hate, viewers know he’s just acting. 

“It’s always interesting because it’s a complicated reaction, right? I mean, people, you know, even if they don’t like him, they’re still interested in him or care about him.”

Bentley continues, “There’s always been a strange both disgust with Jamie, while at the same time caring about his outcome and his future — even for those who absolutely hate him.”

Grimes’ heroic character has a different effect, he has found. “I think sometimes, though, they think I’m probably a little more like my character than I am. … You know, Kayce has like PTSD and his life is very hard. And, you know, I’ll be like eating a bagel at an airport and someone [will] be like, ‘Are you OK?'” 

As for whether Grimes would be interested in continuing in either a sixth season or a spin-off, both of which have been rumored, his answer is simple: Only if show creator Taylor Sheridan remains in the saddle. 

He vows, “It’s basically down to if we get a call from Taylor and he’s writing it … the answer would be yes. And if it’s some other version that, you know, he’s not involved with, then no.”  

 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.