Noah Wyle is back in scrubs in ‘The Pitt’ season 2 trailer

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Dr. Robby starts a brand-new shift in The Pitt season 2 trailer.

HBO Max released the official trailer for the sophomore season of the Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series on Tuesday.

Emmy winner Noah Wyle is back in Dr. Robby’s scrubs in the new trailer, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during of one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, “The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

Season 2 starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

“There’s going to be a lot of time to self-reflect,” Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) tells Dr. Robby of his sabbatical in the trailer. “You sure you can handle that?”

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premieres on Jan. 8, 2026. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16. 

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning to star in A24 legal thriller series ‘Discretion’
Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021, in LA. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are reuniting for a new TV series.

The actresses will star in and executive produce Discretion, a brand-new legal thriller from A24, ABC Audio has confirmed. It will be based on The New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker‘s fictional short story.

Baker is set to adapt her own short story for the screen. It is set in Dallas, Texas, and follows her experience as a corporate attorney. Baker will also executive produce alongside Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Fanning’s sister, Dakota Fanning, will also executive produce under their own Lewellen Pictures.

This marks the latest collaboration between Kidman and Fanning, who previously worked together on Sofia Coppola‘s The Beguiled, the 2017 sci-fi romantic comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties and the upcoming Apple series from David E. Kelley called Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

A24 acquired the rights to Discretion in what it described as a highly competitive situation.

Baker is busy juggling many projects. She is currently adapting The Husbands for Amazon MGM and Plan B. Kristin Wiig is set to star and produce the project. Baker’s first film, OH. WHAT. FUN., which she co-wrote with director Michael Showalter, premieres this holiday season on Prime Video. The duo’s next script is also in development at Sony30000. Additionally, a TV adaptation of her novel Cutting Teeth is also in place at a major streamer.

Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4
Mark Duplass in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4. (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is back for another season.

Season 4 picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger fully complete and the newsroom grappling with truth in an increasingly polarized America.

Mark Duplass plays Chip, the former executive producer of the fictional news program The Morning Show. He told ABC Audio this new season reflects what is happening in the real world, just like the three seasons that came before it.

“We’re experiencing an incredible amount of anxiety about what’s real and what’s not with the advent of AI into the news world,” Duplass said.

He cited deepfake celebrity videos — like “those early deepfake videos of Bill Hader as he turned into Tom Cruise” and artificial intelligence-generated advertisements as real-life inspiration for season 4.

“How are we going to know what is real and what is not? And the disruptors are gonna be able to manipulate this in an incredible way,” Duplass said. “That was one storyline when I saw it in the opening episode where I thought, ‘Well, this is really interesting,’ because this is gonna be a major issue for us as we look at journalistic integrity and who can we trust in the next few years.”

As for his character, Chip is out of the newsroom this season with “a chance to live a more well-balanced life” when Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) brings him a story that he can’t get out of his head, he said.

“I think that Chip misses being stressed out,” Duplass said. “Chip misses being under the gun, and Chip misses fighting for something that he thinks is important and that he believes in, and that being the truth and journalistic integrity.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Tyler Perry donates nearly .4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)

Tyler Perry is sharing the wealth with families who lost benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ABC News has learned. He donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations, including Baby2Baby, Meal on Wheels Atlanta and Atlanta Food Bank, who are helping impacted families.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” Tyler says in a statement to People. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The SNAP program “provides food benefits to low-income families…so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being,” according to the official USDA website. With the government shutdown in place, the benefits were halted on Nov. 1, affecting nearly 42 million low-income Americans, according to ABC News

A federal judge had ordered the Trump administration pay and fully distribute the SNAP benefits for the month of November, but Trump sought to get the order blocked. The Trump administration asked the appeals court to make a decision by 4 p.m. ET Friday.

