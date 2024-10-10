‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2

‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

The hit series Nobody Wants This is getting a second season.

Netflix announced Thursday that the romantic comedy about a podcast host named Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), an unconventional rabbi, will continue next year.

The series, which was created by executive producer Erin Foster and debuted on the streaming platform in September, followed Joanne and Noah’s unexpected relationship as they navigated their differing outlooks on life, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.

The show became an instant hit for its realistic and charming take on modern dating.

In a statement shared in a press release from Netflix about season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Foster said working on the show will “forever be a career highlight for me.”

“The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” she said. “I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

The series also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola and Tovah Feldshuh.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2025, according to the streaming platform.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Whiplash’ headed back to theaters for 10th anniversary
‘Whiplash’ headed back to theaters for 10th anniversary
Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics just announced that Whiplash, the drama that netted J.K. Simmons a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing possibly the world’s most insane music teacher, is headed back to theaters.

The re-release is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film from director Damien Chazelle, who followed up the breakout movie starring Miles Teller with the Oscar-winning La La Land.

In the movie, Teller plays Andrew Neiman, a drummer who ends up under the abusive tutelage of Simmons’ Terrence Fletcher, an instructor at an elite musical conservatory.

The film also won Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Whiplash will also have a 4K HD Digital release on Sept. 20, following a special anniversary screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones
Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones
John Atashian/Getty Images

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.” 

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016’s The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more
‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more
L-R: Lucas and Moore – Barry King/Getty Images

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.

Deadline reports Mom‘s Anna Faris, Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding CrashersIsla Fisher will appear in a girl’s trip comedy called Spa Weekend.

The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie’s “trainwreck friend” Mel crashes the party, “the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.