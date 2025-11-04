‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has officially renewed Nobody Wants This for season 3.

The third season of the comedy series will premiere in 2026. It will continue to film in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

Netflix shared a video to social media of Bell telling the cast the renewal news.

“@kristenanniebell surprises the cast of NOBODY WANTS THIS with the news that the show will officially return for season 3!” the post’s caption reads.

The show’s creator, Erin Foster, said she couldn’t be more excited for a third season.

“It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a joint statement that they are grateful for another season.

“This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience,” they said.

Season 2 finds Joanne and Noah’s spark to be “stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to its synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuted on Oct. 23. It also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel are among the celebrity cast members on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on Dancing with the Stars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert IrwinPentatonix star Scott HoyingFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann InabaBruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

George Clooney plays a famous movie star in ‘Jay Kelly’ teaser trailer
George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney stars in the official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dramatic comedy film on Tuesday. Noah Baumbach directed the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

The film follows a famous movie actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager as they go on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe. “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind,” according to an official description from Netflix.

“You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it,” Clooney says as Jay in the trailer.

Adam Sandler co-stars alongside Clooney in Jay Kelly. The film’s ensemble also includes Laura DernBilly CrudupRiley KeoughAlba RohrwacherGreta GerwigIsla FisherLouis Partridge and Mortimer.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly’s manager, asks Clooney, “Are you running to something or from something?”

“Yes,” he responds.

Jay Kelly arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

‘The Buccaneers’ stars unpack the season 2 finale betrayals, twists
Kristine Frøseth and Guy Remmers in ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple)

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans were left reeling after the jaw-dropping twists in The Buccaneers season 2 finale.

Among them was the reveal that Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is pregnant with her estranged husband Theo’s (Guy Remmers) child. By the end of the season, it seems as though neither Theo nor Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) are romantic options for Nan anymore, so she runs away with plans to raise the child by herself.

Frøseth told ABC Audio she’s excited about this new development for Nan.

“I’m really glad that Nan leaves, and I think it’d be really exciting to see how she’s going to raise her child, how she is going to hopefully maybe do that by herself,” Frøseth said. “It was never about the men, and it became that because of all these crazy circumstances.”

Theo does not know Nan is pregnant. If he did, does Remmers think it would change how he feels about Nan?

“I would think so. I think it would rock his world, you know?” Remmers said. “There are a lot of things that are on the horizon for Theo that I think are gonna completely turn his world upside down.”

Additionally, Theo abdicated his title as the Duke of Tintagel so he can divorce Nan and eventually marry her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). Ibrag said while Lizzy finally has love, “it didn’t exactly end with her in her ideal situation.”

“Lizzy’s still not at peace because now she’s hurt and betrayed her friend,” Ibrag said. “It’s a bittersweet thing. So, I think there is still a lot that needs to be resolved with that as well.”

All episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

