‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 begins production

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell’s character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody’s Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife and Bell’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

‘The Last of Us’ showrunners on season 2, Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby
Liane Hentscher/HBO

When The Last of Us returns to HBO for season 2 in April, it’ll pick up five years after the events of season 1.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, its showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin opened up about how the second season feels different from the first, including the introduction of new a character named Abby.

Little has been said about the character, though she’s described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved” in press material from HBO. Kaitlyn Dever portrays her, and Druckmann says it’s due to her incredible talent.

“The reason we cast Kaitlyn is because she’s an incredible actor. You look at her body of work and the way she throws herself at that stuff… We value performance over anything else,” Druckmann said.

While fans of the video game may notice that Dever’s physique differs from that of Abby’s in the game — the digital character is a towering, muscled woman while Dever’s Abby closely resembles star Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie — Druckmann says that the show has different priorities than the game.

“There’s not as much violent action moment to moment,” he says. “It’s more about the drama. I’m not saying there’s no action here. It’s just, again, different priorities and how you approach it.”

Going further, Druckmann said Dever has “the spirit of the game in her.”

“For every heroic act, there’s someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain,” Druckmann said. “When you look at Kaitlyn, there’s just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she’s experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella.”

‘American Idol’ returns with new judge Carrie Underwood: ‘I know what they’re going through’
Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

Many American Idol alumni have appeared on the show over the years as mentors or performers, but when the show returns Sunday night on ABC, Carrie Underwood will be accomplishing a first: She’s the first Idol winner ever to become a judge, which gives her a special insight into how the contestants are feeling.

“I hope I can bring a different perspective to this show,” Carrie says. “I know what it’s like to be there.”

As she notes, “I know what they’re going through, and I know what it’s like to be standing up there thinking, like, ‘What song am I supposed to be singing? I don’t know.’ And having judges say, ‘That just wasn’t the right song for you.’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t know what that means!'”

Host Ryan Seacrest, who crowned Carrie the champ in 2005, tells ABC Audio, “It’s like being at home with Carrie. … She’s been just a natural at being behind that desk. And the contestants are very excited to see her and they’re inspired by her.”

But fellow judge Luke Bryan tells ABC Audio that Carrie “had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she’s such a sweet, kind soul … it’s tough to sit there and tell some kid no that they can’t go to Hollywood.”  

For judge Lionel Richie, making it to Hollywood is a win in itself.

“When we say, ‘You’re going to Hollywood,’ that door opens … mothers are crying. Brothers and sisters are crying,” he says. “As I try to tell the kids on the show, forget about winning. … This is a moment when your family can actually say, ‘God, we’re so proud of you.’ And for that brief moment, you’ve won American Idol.” 

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in ‘Another Simple Favor’ teaser trailer
Lorenzo Sisti

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie Another Simple Favor.

The sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor received a teaser trailer on Wednesday, giving a new glimpse at Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily’s reunion at Emily’s Capri wedding.

In the new teaser trailer, Emily, who was incarcerated at the end of the first movie, asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor while seemingly surprising her at a presentation.

“Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me?” asks Emily later in the teaser.

“Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” reads the synopsis for the film. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

The new lookahead gets increasingly tense with a shot of an explosion and several scenes of violence.

“If I do try to murder you, it will make an amazing sequel,” says Emily as the teaser peaks in intensity.

The 2018 film revolves around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship turned awry when Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie is directed by Paul Feig. It also stars Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack.

The 2018 film was based on Darcey Bell‘s 2017 novel of the same name. The upcoming sequel comes out on May 1.

