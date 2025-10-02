Nominations accepted for Outstanding Military Veteran Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2025.

The award will go to the nominee judged by the selection committee to best represent what service to the country and to our community means. The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of Board member Debra Buchanan.

Nomination forms are available from the County website – www.henrycountyva.gov. They are also available at the County Administrator’s office. All nominations must be received at the County Administrator’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Veterans Day Service to be held at the HJDB Event Center on Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Previous winners include: David Kipfinger and James Rogers (2009), Olaf Hurd (2010), Donald James Myers (2011), Herbert S. Gibbs and Winford “W.C.” Fowles (2012), S.T. Fulcher (2013), Robert L. Hazlett, Jr. (2014), Thomas Spencer (2015), John R. Redd (2016), Walter E. Sheppard (2017), Warren “Sonny” Richardson (2018), Charles A. Washburn (2019), David King (2020), Curtis R. Millner, Sr. (2021), Russell Clark Stone (2022), Vincent G. Penn (2023), and Paul Shively (2024).

Questions about the “Outstanding Military Veteran” award can be directed to the County Administrator’s Office.

Pictured is 2024 winner Paul Shively (center) with Board of Supervisors Jim Adams (left) and Debra Buchanan.