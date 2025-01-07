North Korea fired hypersonic missile in message to ‘rivals,’ Kim Jong Un says
(LONDON) — North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday claimed a successful test a new type of intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un touting the weapon as a major military achievement.
KCNA said the successful test took place on Jan. 6. The launch marked Pyongyang’s first missile test of 2025 and came with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the region for what is expected to be his last foreign trip as America’s top diplomat.
Kim personally oversaw the test, KCNA said.
Kim said the missile’s hypersonic glide vehicle travelled more than 930 miles at 12 times the speed of sound. It reached two different peaks of 62 miles and 26.4 miles before hitting a simulated target at sea, the North Korean leader said.
The development of the weapon is “mainly aimed to steadily put the country’s nuclear war deterrent on an advanced basis by making the means of changing the war situation, the weapon system to which no one can respond, the linchpin of strategic deterrence,” Kim said, as quoted by KCNA.
“This is clearly a plan and effort for self-defence, not an offensive plan and action,” Kim added.
“The performance of our latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile system cannot be ignored worldwide and the system can deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier,” the leader added.
The launch “clearly showed” Pyongyang’s “rivals” that the country is “fully ready to use even any means to defend our legitimate interests,” Kim continued.
“The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state,” he said.
North Korea has embarked on an intense program of weapons tests in recent years, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, medium-range rockets and hypersonic weapons. The increase in tests came as relations with the U.S. and its regional allies deteriorated and Pyongyang pulled closer to Russia.
North Korea has been testing hypersonic weapons — which fly at more than five times the speed of sound, their speed and trajectory making them difficult to intercept — since 2021.
South Korea cast doubt on its neighbor’s purported test. Lee Sung Joon, the spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Seoul’s military believed Pyongyang was exaggerating its capabilities, the Associated Press reported.
Lee said the missile covered a shorter distance than Kim claimed and that there was no second peak.
The latest test came as Blinken visited South Korea and Japan — two key American regional allies.
Blinken on Monday condemned North Korea’s launch as “yet another violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” and again criticized Pyongyang for its materiel and personnel contributions to Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.
ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — One person was killed and least six others, including a pregnant woman, were injured in Kyiv as Russia launched more than 100 drones in an overnight strike into New Year’s Day, Ukrainian military and civilian officials said.
“In war, there are no holidays, and for Russia, nothing is sacred or inviolable,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “It spares no one, killing people even amidst New Year celebrations, starting a deadly countdown from the very first day. The world must not allow tyranny and dictatorship to go unpunished or endorsed in the new year.”
Ukraine’s air force said at least 111 attack drones were launched toward 10 regions throughout Ukraine, including the capital. Ukraine shot down 63 of the drones and another 46 failed to strike a target, the military said.
“As the world marks the first day of the New Year, Russia launched 111 drones at the people of Ukraine,” U.S. Ambassador Ambassador Bridget A. Brink said on social media. “We are thankful for the air defenders and first responders whose tireless heroism protects us all.”
Ukraine began the new year under “another massive air attack,” said Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chair of Ukraine’s parliament.
“These inhumans decided to give us a hot start to the year and, like real weaklings and cowards, continued to hit civilians,” Stefanchuk said on social media. “I wish the victims a speedy recovery.”
Air raid sirens began blaring before sunrise in Kyiv, urging people to make their way to shelters, the Kyiv City State Administration said.
Most of the injured were in the city’s central Pecherskyi neighborhood, where the strike started a fire in an apartment building, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said in a post in Ukrainian on the Telegram messaging app.
“Two of them were hospitalized. Two were treated on the spot by doctors,” Klitschko said. A pregnant woman was among the injured, the city administration said in a statement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one person had been killed in that strike on a residential building.
Falling debris also broke windows, started a fire in a garage and damaged trams in the western Sviatoshynskyi neighborhood, Klitschko added.
“The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the air force said.
(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla and SpaceX, has allegedly been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022, a new report claims.
The allegations arose in an article published Thursday night in The Wall Street Journal, which said “several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials” had confirmed that the discussions between Musk and Putin touched on everything from business and geopolitics to personal topics.
“At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” according to the report from the Journal. It is not known if Musk agreed to the request, the report said.
The report arrived on the same day that Musk announced he would be resuming his America PAC town halls, where he has previously handed out awards for his controversial $1 million sweepstakes giveaway for registered voters who sign his political action committee’s petition pledging to uphold free speech and the right to bear arms in swing states.
The appearances had paused briefly this week, with some speculation that the timing was tied to a warning letter that was sent to the PAC this week from the Justice Department.
Trump stated earlier this month, that he would tap Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if elected.
Trump’s team previously denied that the former president continued speaking with Putin after he left office, refuting an account in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “War,” that Trump had sent Russia’s president a COVID-19 testing kit during the height of the pandemic.
When interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Chicago Economic Club, Trump said that if he had talked to Putin, it would have been a “smart thing.”
“While the U.S. and its allies have isolated Putin in recent years, Musk’s dialogue could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader, and reinforce Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines such as the war in Ukraine,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.
The Journal reported that Musk did not comment for their story. Musk did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Through SpaceX, Musk has earned a national security clearance that gives him access to certain classified information. The Journal cited a person who was reportedly aware of the conversations between Musk and Putin who said no alerts have been raised by the administration about any possible security breaches by Musk.
At a campaign appearance last week, Musk commented, “I do have a top-secret clearance, but, I’d have to say, like most of the stuff that I’m aware of…the reason they keep it top secret is because it’s so boring.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the report that the only communication the Kremlin has had with Musk was one telephone call in which he and Putin discussed “space as well as current and future technologies.”
Peskov denied the claims that Musk and Putin were in regular contact, saying after the report was published, “This is absolutely false information published in The Wall Street Journal newspaper.”
On Musk’s part, he said in 2022, in a post on X, that he had spoken to Putin only once. In the post, he claimed that the conversation took place in 2021 and was about “space.”
He did, however, give Putin airtime through his social media platform, X, which aired the Russian president’s interview with Tucker Carlson in February 2024. In the interview, Putin called Musk a “smart person.”
In the same interview, Putin said, “There’s no stopping Elon Musk. He’s going to do what he thinks he needs to do.”
According to The Wall Street Journal report, Musk was having regular conversations with “high-level Russians” by late 2022, a person familiar with the interactions told the paper. That source told the Journal that there was pressure from the Kremlin on Musk’s businesses and “implicit threats against [Musk].”
The Journal suggested the impetus for these alleged threats were months of Musk’s public proclamations of support for Ukraine, as well as granting Ukrainians access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet.
In October 2022, even as his followers on X began to question where his allegiances lie in the conflict, Musk posted a poll on X inquiring as to how Ukraine and Russia could resolve their conflict, echoing some propositions that Russia had put forth to Ukraine at the time.
That month, Ian Bremmer, the founder of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a newsletter to subscribers that he spoke to Musk two weeks prior about his conversation with Putin.
According to Bremmer’s Oct. 10 newsletter obtained by ABC News, Musk told him he had a direct conversation with Putin about how Russia was “prepared to negotiate” and had outlined the minimum Putin would require to end the war. Putin told Musk that this would include: Crimea remaining Russian; Ukraine accepting a formal status of neutrality; and recognition of Russia’s annexations of Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson control for the water supply to Crimea and Zaporizhzhia for the land bridge “no matter what – the alternative being major escalation.”
Putin also told Musk that if Zelenskyy invaded Crimea, Russia would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Ukraine, the newsletter said.
Musk told Bremmer that the Ukrainians asked him to activate Starlink in Crimea and that he refused given the potential for escalation.
“Musk also appeared concerned about more direct threats from Putin. While he didn’t surface anything explicit with me, he did talk about Russian cyber capabilities and Russia’s potential to disrupt his satellites,” Bremmer wrote. “My response was to not take Putin at face value and that there was zero chance Ukraine could or the west would go for Putin’s “deal.”
Yet shortly after Musk’s conversation with both Putin and Bremmer, Musk posted on X essentially the same points that Putin had allegedly spoken to Musk about, labeling the points as “Ukraine-Russia Peace.”
At the time, Musk publicly denied in a tweet that he said any of this to Bremmer.
The Wall Street Journal reports, “One current and one former intelligence source said that Musk and Putin have continued to have contact since then, and into this year, as Musk began stepping up his criticism of the U.S. military aid to Ukraine and became involved in Trump’s election campaign.”
In a statement to ABC News on Friday, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough said, “We have seen the reporting from Wall Street Journal but cannot corroborate the veracity of those reports and would refer you to Mr. Musk to speak to his private communications.”
“We expect everyone who has been granted a security clearance, including contractors, to follow the prescribed procedures for reporting foreign contacts,” Gough added.
-ABC News’ Will Steakin and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — At least five people have been hospitalized and 62 others detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam Thursday evening, authorities said.
The violence occurred after a UEFA Europa League match between the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club and the Dutch Ajax Football Club in Amsterdam on Thursday.
The Israeli National Security Headquarters told Israeli citizens staying in Amsterdam to “avoid movements in the street and shut oneself in hotel rooms.”
The Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, said the situation is now calm and that he is “horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens.” Israeli PM Netanyahu said he had been in touch with Schoof and called for increased security for Jewish communities in the Netherlands.
Tensions were rising in the lead up to the game last night, Amsterdam police on Wednesday night had reported a group of people pulled a Palestinian flag off the face of a building in the center of the city, and that police “prevented a confrontation” between a group of visitors and taxi drivers.
The Amsterdam Police have not yet commented on the incident but announced Wednesday evening that a “number of safety measures” had been taken before the match to ensure “that everything proceeds safely and orderly,” in a post on X.
Officials in Amsterdam said there will now be extra police on the move in the coming days and extra attention “for the extra security of Jewish institutions and objects.”
Amsterdam authorities will be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. on Friday where additional measures that will be taken today and in the coming days will be announced.
ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.