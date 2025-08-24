North Korea test-fires 2 new missiles amid US-South Korea military drills, state media says

Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 66 Palestinians have been killed in shootings near aid distribution sites on back-to-back days in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 30 people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday near an aid site close to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. This is one of the four operational aid sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

In relation to the shooting, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement it was “currently unaware of IDF fire during daylight hours that corresponds with the footage circulated in the media.” The video was “under review,” the IDF said.

However, the IDF said it did fire “warning shots” overnight Wednesday toward people who it said were “advancing while posing a threat to the troops.”

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured, the details are under review,” the statement said.

The shooting Wednesday came one day after at least 36 were killed, the highest one-day death toll from a shooting near an aid distribution center since the opening of the GHF sites last month, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to two local hospitals in Gaza. Over 100 people were injured in the shooting, according to the two hospitals.

The IDF said in a statement on Tuesday that troops fired “warning shots to distance suspects,” who were advancing in the area and “posed a threat to troops.”

The Israeli army said the warning shots were fired “hundreds of meters form the aid distribution site,” before it opened.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding several individuals injured in the area,” it said. “An initial inquiry suggests that the number of reported individuals injured does not align with the information held by the IDF.”

“The details are under review,” the IDF said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which has been running aid distribution in Gaza since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade last month — resumed aid distribution on Monday after previous shootings near aid sites, saying it gave out 1,386,000 meals at two sites. The GHF has not specified what it considers a meal.

The GHF has closed its aid distribution sites several times since it began distributing meals after several shooting incidents. As of Wednesday, at least 224 people had been killed while trying to get aid from GHF aid distribution sites, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of hundreds, Israel said.

The GHF was first announced on May 19 — three days after the Israeli government began its increased military operation in Gaza. After the end of an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza, the GHF — a private contractor backed by the U.S. and Israel — took over distributing aid in Gaza.

Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have said the GHF politicizes aid and criticized the role of IDF forces in the operation.

Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine even after Israel lifted the blockade on all humanitarian aid entering the Strip, according to aid groups like the U.N., the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.

The death toll in the 20-month Hamas-Israel war also crossed 55,000 on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. There have been another 127,394 injuries during the war, the health ministry said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.