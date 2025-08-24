North Korea test-fires 2 new missiles amid US-South Korea military drills, state media says
(LONDON) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of two newly developed types of missiles, state media reported, launches that came as the United States and South Korea held their annual military drills to the south.
The two missiles tested on Saturday were designed to target aerial threats, including attack drones and cruise missiles, the Korea Central News Agency reported on Sunday.
State media reported few details on the projectiles, other than describing them as “improved” versions, saying they were “based on unique and special technology.”
The launches came days after the Monday start of “Ulchi Freedom Shield 25,” joint military exercises that are ongoing in South Korea. Those training exercises, which include live-fire drills, were scheduled to run through Thursday.
The U.S. State Department in announcing that the drills had begun said they were intended to reaffirm “the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and South Korea to defend their homelands.”
A North Korean military official described those exercises as destabilizing for the Korean Peninsula, accusing the United States and South Korea of “the destruction of balance of power in the region.”
A spokesperson for the Korean People’s Army told Rodong Sinmun, a state-owned newspaper, that the “reckless” drills were being run by “warmongers,” adding that the exercises were pushing the Korean Peninsula into “extreme tension.”
North Korean state media published on Sunday an image of Kim meeting with military officials, along with several images of missiles in mid-air. It was not immediately clear where the missile tests had taken place.
As the drills began on Monday, Kim was touring a North Korean naval destroyer, KCNA reported. He reportedly said during that visit that the U.S.-South Korea drills could “ignite a war” and that North Korea should push for a “rapid expansion of nuclearization.”
At least 30 people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday near an aid site close to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. This is one of the four operational aid sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
In relation to the shooting, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement it was “currently unaware of IDF fire during daylight hours that corresponds with the footage circulated in the media.” The video was “under review,” the IDF said.
However, the IDF said it did fire “warning shots” overnight Wednesday toward people who it said were “advancing while posing a threat to the troops.”
“The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured, the details are under review,” the statement said.
The shooting Wednesday came one day after at least 36 were killed, the highest one-day death toll from a shooting near an aid distribution center since the opening of the GHF sites last month, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to two local hospitals in Gaza. Over 100 people were injured in the shooting, according to the two hospitals.
The IDF said in a statement on Tuesday that troops fired “warning shots to distance suspects,” who were advancing in the area and “posed a threat to troops.”
The Israeli army said the warning shots were fired “hundreds of meters form the aid distribution site,” before it opened.
“The IDF is aware of reports regarding several individuals injured in the area,” it said. “An initial inquiry suggests that the number of reported individuals injured does not align with the information held by the IDF.”
“The details are under review,” the IDF said.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which has been running aid distribution in Gaza since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade last month — resumed aid distribution on Monday after previous shootings near aid sites, saying it gave out 1,386,000 meals at two sites. The GHF has not specified what it considers a meal.
The GHF has closed its aid distribution sites several times since it began distributing meals after several shooting incidents. As of Wednesday, at least 224 people had been killed while trying to get aid from GHF aid distribution sites, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of hundreds, Israel said.
The GHF was first announced on May 19 — three days after the Israeli government began its increased military operation in Gaza. After the end of an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza, the GHF — a private contractor backed by the U.S. and Israel — took over distributing aid in Gaza.
Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have said the GHF politicizes aid and criticized the role of IDF forces in the operation.
Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine even after Israel lifted the blockade on all humanitarian aid entering the Strip, according to aid groups like the U.N., the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.
The death toll in the 20-month Hamas-Israel war also crossed 55,000 on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. There have been another 127,394 injuries during the war, the health ministry said.
(LONDON) — The “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations.
“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” the IPC warning said. “Latest data thresholds have been reached for food consumption in the Gaza Strip, and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”
More than 100 aid groups warned last week of a dire food shortage in the territory, saying there was an impending “mass starvation” for the Palestinians living there.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his administration have denied there is a hunger crisis in Gaza.
“Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie,” Netanyahu said during an event in Jerusalem on Sunday. “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Monday to contradict Netanyahu, saying he doesn’t know if he believes claims that there is no starvation occurring in Gaza.
The Israeli military said on Sunday it would put in place daily “tactical” pauses and open corridors to facility aid delivery.
IPC said Tuesday it was issuing a “stark” warning about the scenario unfolding in Gaza, adding that malnutrition had been “rising rapidly” in the first half of July.
“Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response,” the initiative said in its alert. “This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering.”
(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top adviser urged the U.S. to “strangle” Russia’s economy by imposing secondary sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners, as the White House push for a ceasefire appears to languish.
“Sanctions are working,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s office, wrote on Telegram on Sunday, citing data he said shows a collapse in Russian railway capacity over the past 12 months.
“The economy, geared for war, cannot withstand the pressure and is holding on only through the sale of energy resources,” Yermak wrote. “It is possible to strangle the economy with secondary tariffs proposed in the USA.”
Yermak appeared to be referring to proposals from President Donald Trump and a bipartisan group of senators to impose secondary sanctions on nations doing business with Russia, particularly those purchasing fossil fuels from the country. China and India are among the top importers of Russian energy products.
On July 14, Trump said he would give Russian President Vladimir Putin 50 days to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine, after which he would consider imposing secondary sanctions and other measures.
On July 29, Trump cut the window to 10 days, citing frustration with Russia’s continued drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. The deadline will now expire on Aug. 8.
The threats raised hopes in Kyiv of a sustained White House pivot to back Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth year with combat still raging all along the 600-mile front in the east and south of the country.
Official statements from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov were relatively muted.
But Dmitry Medvedev — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — framed Trump’s ultimatum as “a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”
Medvedev’s comments prompted Trump to then order two nuclear submarines to move to “appropriate regions,” citing “highly provocative statements” from Medvedev, who has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment.
“A threat was made by a former president of Russia and we’re going to protect our people,” Trump said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials continued their appeals to the U.S. to respond to perceived Russian provocations with concrete measures.
“Ceasefire proposals have been made long ago — Ukrainian proposals, U.S. proposals and many others around the world have communicated this to the Russians,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to Telegram on Friday.
“Each time, the only response from there has been attempts to gain more time for war, more time for terror,” he said. “Russia does not operate otherwise.”
“So it is very important that the prospect of new sanctions, strong sanctions, has now begun to put pressure on Russia — and not only against the aggressor state itself,” Zelenskyy added. “All Russian finances, every scheme that fills the Russian budget, must be targeted by the world.”
Both Russia and Ukraine have continued their long-range strike campaigns despite White House pressure to agree to a ceasefire.
In July, Russia set a new monthly record for strikes on Ukraine, launching 6,443 drones and missiles into the country, according to data published by the Ukrainian air force.
The attacks continued through into Sunday morning. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles into the country, of which 60 drones and one missile were shot down or otherwise suppressed.
Six missiles and 16 drones impacted across eight locations, the air force said, with debris from falling targets reported in two locations.
In Mykolaiv, a missile strike injured at least seven people, according to the local military administration. Three houses were destroyed and at last 37 other buildings damaged, the administration said.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said it shot down at least 96 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, said in posts to Telegram that temporary restrictions were introduced at airports in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Pskov and Sochi.
In Sochi, on the Black Sea coast, local officials said falling drone debris set fire to a major oil depot.
And in the Voronezh region, local Gov. Alexander Gusev said four people were injured by Ukrainian attacks, which also set fire to a residential building.