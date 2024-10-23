North Korean troops are already in Russia, Lloyd Austin confirms

Omar Havana/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday the U.S. has evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia.

“What exactly they’re doing” remains to be seen, Austin told journalists while in Rome, Italy. “These are things that we need to sort out.”

Ukraine and South Korea have warned that North Korean soldiers have traveled to Russia for training ahead of planned deployment to fight on battlefields in eastern Ukraine and western Russia.

Austin said Wednesday that the U.S. would “continue to pull this thread” to establish whether Pyongyang can be considered a co-belligerent in the conflict.

“That is a very, very serious issue and it will have impacts not only in Europe, it will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well,” Austin warned.

Austin said there is “certainly” a “strengthened relationship, for lack of a better term, between Russia and DPRK,” using the acronym of the country’s official name — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang, he added, provides “arms and munitions to Russia and this is a next step.”

The development may indicate resource strain on President Vladimir Putin, Austin added.

“You’ve heard me talk about the significant casualties that he has experienced over the last two and a half years,” he said. “This is an indication that he may be even in more trouble than most people realize.”

North Korea has denied the reports of its forces being active in Russia or Ukraine.

“My delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumors,” a North Korean representative to the United Nations said during a U.N. General Assembly session this week, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said earlier this week of the reports, “There is a lot of contradictory information, and that is probably how it should be treated,” describing North Korea as a close neighbor and partner.

“This should not cause anyone any concern, because this cooperation is not directed against third countries,” Peskov added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News’ Chad Murray contributed to this report.

Ukrainian politicians urge Mongolia to arrest Putin ahead of Tuesday visit
Ukrainian politicians urge Mongolia to arrest Putin ahead of Tuesday visit
Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A group of six Ukrainian lawmakers appealed to their counterparts in Mongolia to execute the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against President Vladimir Putin when the Russian leader visits the nation this week.

In a letter provided to ABC News, the parliamentarians — all members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People Party — requested that Mongolian authorities detain Putin under to the ICC warrant issued in March 2023 related to the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia during Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine and Mongolia are both signatories to the Rome Statute, which underpins the ICC and grants it jurisdiction over crimes in the categories of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression.

“The abduction of Ukrainian children is just one of the many crimes for which Putin and the rest of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation must face justice,” the Ukrainian politicians wrote in their letter to members of Mongolia’s State Great Hural parliament.

“As members of the Ukrainian parliament, we call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the binding international arrest warrant and hand over the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the International Criminal Court in The Hague,” the letter said.

“We look forward to your support,” the letter concluded.

Oleksandr Merezhko — one signatory of the letter and the chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee — told ABC News that the lawmakers were yet to receive a response as of early Monday morning. ABC News reached out to Mongolian officials for comment.

Mongolia will be the first Rome Statute signatory to host Putin since the ICC arrest warrant against him was issued. The Russian leader decided not to travel to summits in South Africa and Brazil — both also Rome Statute signatories — last year.

Merezhko acknowledged there is “little hope” that Mongolia will deliver Putin to the ICC when he visits on Tuesday.

“Putin wants to create a precedent that the ICC arrest warrants are not respected,” Merezhko said. “He failed to do it with South Africa and Brazil, and decided to use Mongolia.”

The nation — wedged between China to the south and Russia to the north — is heavily dependent on its mammoth neighbors. Putin, Merezhko suggested, is seeking to “abuse” this influence to undermine the ICC warrant.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press conference last week that the administration had “no worries” about the planned visit.

“We have an excellent rapport with our partners from Mongolia,” Peskov said. “Of course, all aspects of the president’s visit have been carefully prepared.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kyiv “hopes that the government of Mongolia is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal,” adding: “We call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the binding international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.”

The Rome Statute allows for signatories to raise disputes against others via the body’s Assembly of States Parties. Merezhko hinted that Kyiv may look to do so if Putin’s visit proceeds smoothly.

“If Mongolia violates the Rome Statute, there must be serious consequences,” he said.

Several detained after American’s ‘suicide capsule’ death in Switzerland: Police
Several detained after American’s ‘suicide capsule’ death in Switzerland: Police
This photograph shows a view of the Sarco assisted suicide capsule, during a press conference organised by the “Last Resort”, a Swiss human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, in Zurich on July 17, 2024. (Arnd Wiegmann/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people were detained and a criminal case has been opened in northern Switzerland after a person died by assisted suicide Monday, according to police in the town of Schaffhausen.

“Several persons” were taken into custody on suspicion of “incitement and aiding and abetting suicide,” Schaffhausen police said.

The assisted suicide was carried out using a “Sarco” capsule, police said. 

Philip Nitschke — an Australian doctor who created the device and founder of the “right to die” advocacy nonprofit Exit International — told Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant that the person who died via the capsule was a 64-year-old American woman who traveled to Switzerland to use it. The procedure was conducted at 4:01 p.m. Monday near a forest cabin in Merishausen, he said.

Florian Willet, director of Swiss assisted suicide organization The Last Resort, was the only person present when she died, Nitschke said. The woman began the dying process by pushing the button herself.

Prior to her death, a psychiatrist examined the woman and confirmed she was competent to undergo the procedure, according to de Volkskrant.

Nitschke reportedly described the woman’s death as a major milestone in the movement to legalize assisted suicide, noting that “humane” drugs that bring about death can be extremely difficult to obtain.

After the prosecutor’s office was informed of the assisted suicide by a law firm, law enforcement officials responded to the scene, where they recovered the capsule and took the deceased woman in for an autopsy, police said.

Assisted suicide is legal under Swiss law if the person does so without “external assistance,” and anyone who aids the individual in the process does not have “any self-serving motive,” according to the Guardian..

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Russian missile, drone strikes on Ukraine kill three
Russian missile, drone strikes on Ukraine kill three
A view of the heavily damaged cars and partially collapsed building after the Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 2, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Russian missiles and drones again crisscrossed Ukrainian skies on Monday night in a strike that killed at least three people.

Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram that Russia fired three Iskander ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, one Kh-59/69 air-launched missile from Russia’s western Kursk region and 35 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones from two areas in Kursk and Crimea.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 27 drones, the air force said, with six more “lost.”

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said that two people — a 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son — were killed in a strike on a hotel complex in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Two other members of the family — the father and a 13-year-old girl — were buried under rubble but later recovered. Both are in a “serious condition” and have been hospitalized, the ministry said.

Further north, in the city of Dnipro, one person was killed and at least six injured by a Russian missile attack, the Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Air raid sirens also sounded in the central city of Poltava early on Tuesday.

Vladimir Rogov — the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, which cooperates with Moscow’s occupation of southern Ukraine — said on his Telegram channel that Russia’s strikes had targeted a military communications school in Poltava.

Ukraine’s air defense units were active overnight in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava and the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the air force said.

Russia’s intensifying long-range attacks on Ukrainian military, infrastructure and civilian targets have prompted Kyiv to push its Western partners — chief among them the U.S. — for permission to use Western weapons against airfields and launch sites within Russian borders.

Ukraine has scored notable successes within Russia with its own domestically produced drones and missiles, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said Kyiv needs more advanced capabilities.

“The terrorist state must feel what war is,” the president said on Sunday. “To force Russia into peace, to move them from deceitful rhetoric about negotiations to taking steps to end the war, to clear our land of occupation and occupiers, we need effective tools.”

Following a deadly Russian guided bomb strike on the city of Kharkiv last week, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that such attacks can only be stopped “by striking Russian military airfields, their bases, and the logistics of Russian terror.”

“We talk about this every day with our partners,” he said. “We persuade. We present arguments.” 

Curtailing Russia’s ability to strike from the air, Zelenskyy added, would be “a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace.”

